17 Toys You Can Take Just About Anywhere So You Can Keep Your Child Entertained On The Go

1. An Animal Island "Sit & Play" preschool learning system because it'll come in handy during long flights or at a restaurant. Not only will it entertain your toddler, but it's also educational. It comes preloaded with 60 stories, 25 sing-a-longs, and 20 lullabies at no additional cost!
Recommend for ages 1 and up.
Promising review: "This was a Christmas gift for my 13-month-old. I bought this blindly and I’m so glad I did. We have used the tablet a dozen times for 30–60 minutes a day and it may just be chance, but I feel my son is comprehending the material. Also, my son has never been a fan of long car rides until we started traveling with the learning tablet. It’s a game changer." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $219+ (available with or without a book).
2. An I-Spy bag so you can avoid about a dozen, "Are we there yet?" questions during your next roadtrip. This sealed bag will keep them entertained because it's filled with rice and hidden treasures for your kid to find.
Stitched 4 U By Trippy 2 is a small biz that sells hand stitched items like cards, bags, and coasters.
This bag includes a laminated list of 24 items for you kiddo to search for.
Promising review: "My daughter loves playing with her I Spy bag! She gets so excited finding the items in the bag and comparing it to the card. Keeps her busy on car rides so that is a plus!" —Jecceka
Get it from Stitched 4 U By Trippy 2 on Etsy for $16.95 (available in various patterns and styles).
3. A kids selfie camera that'll keep your tyke busy during a long car ride or while sight-seeing on vacay. They can snap shots of everything they can see out of their window. You can even play an epic game of I Spy. The best part? You won't have to surrender your phone to your little photographer, only to end up with hundreds of random (and blurry) photos.
Recommend for ages 3 and up.
Promising review: "Hours of fun! This was a hit! There are games to play with the camera... so it makes a great gift for the kids traveling." —Linda Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in four colors).
4. A Fisher-Price "Laugh & Learn Smart Stages" Puppy or Sis so you're kiddo can have a BFF they can bring along just about anywhere. It plays 75+ songs, phrases, and sounds that'll not only keep your child entertained, but it'll also teach them shapes, numbers, the alphabet, and parts of the body.
Recommend for ages 6 months and up.
Promising reviews: "Great toy! She’s so cute and the voice actress they got to do her songs etc is pleasant to listen too. It’s not too loud. It did help my baby learn to squeeze intentionally. The heart lights up which gets their attention but without it being crazy flashing lights all over the place. She soft and light. Great travel toy and home toy." —Amazon Customer
"This adorable little toy is pretty big and so much better than the pictures make it look. It has tons of songs and music, and it's great for toddlers and babies who are learning their alphabet, to count and their hand, foot etc. I can't believe how nice it is for the price. Well worth the money and not cheaply made." —Batgirl435
Get it from Amazon for $12.59+ (available in two styles).
5. A wooden maze because it's a great backup when their iPad dies during an outing. And the ball is enclosed so you'll never have to worry about them losing it.
Drapela Woodworks is small business based in Houston, Texas that sells handmade wooden toys, decor, gifts and more.
Promising review: "This maze toy was worth every penny. It was very well made, shipped quickly, and was a big hit with the kids and adults! Highly recommend." —Catrina
Get it from Drapela Woodworks on Etsy for $37.45+ (originally $49.94+; this maze can be personalized with text at an additional cost).
6. An LCD writing tablet so your child will be able to draw a ton of pictures without you having to tote a bunch of art supplies. And, you don't have to worry about charging this because the battery lasts 3–6 months!
Recommend for ages 3 and up.
Promising review: "We bought this pad to take on a long car trip with our 4-year-old granddaughter. She is usually traveling with her nose stuck to an iPad, I was looking for something to get her out of watching the iPad the entire trip. This did the trick! She drew all kinds of things, practiced her numbers and letters, and played games with me. It was great to have something that didn’t need to be charged." —Trudie Paschetag
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).
7. A foldable Montessori busy board with zippers, buttons, laces, and buckles to keep your fidgety toddler entertained. Not only will it keep them occupied on-the-go, but it'll also teach them how to dress themselves — it's a win-win.
Recommend for ages 18 months and up.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this busy board! We bought this to keep our 1-year-old distracted on a 3.5-hour airplane ride. She absolutely loved it and couldn’t stop playing with it. We tied it to the seat tray so it didn’t slide all over. It is easy to carry, fits into a backpack no issue, and I love that it is all one piece —no tiny pieces to misplace!" —LEG 585
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors and multipage options).
8. A pack of Melissa & Doug Reusable Water-Reveal Activity Pads that'll come in handy when there's no Wi-Fi and your little one is bored of all the videos you downloaded on their iPad. These pads come with a water "marker" that reveals colorful pictures without messy paint, markers, or crayons.
Recommend for ages 3 and up.
Promising review: "My family and I went on a 27-hour road trip for the Christmas holiday. Needless to say I was a bit anxious over the idea of traveling with a 4-, 2-, and 1-year-old. These things were a lifesaver! I had bought quite a few other activities for them to do but they kept returning to these. I love that there is no cleanup and they are reusable. I also thought the pen storage was a really nifty idea. The pages are a thick chipboard-like material so that there is no water leakage between pages. We still use these. Sometimes I pull them out while I'm getting dinner ready and it keeps them occupied. All in all, a great buy, and Amazon had the best deal on them." —Dina
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $12.74+ (available in four themes).
9. A set of dry-erase travel games so you and your kiddo will be able to play classic games like Hangman, Tic Tac Toe, Dots and Boxes, and I Spy to keep you both entertained during a long flight. These game boards are tiny enough to pack in your carry-on, yet huge on fun. They also come with a little bag and marker.
August Fire Designs is a small biz based in Bloomington, Illinois that sells handmade home decor, jewelry, games, and more.
Promising review: "Very cute and aesthetically pleasing kids activity/toy! I bought these for my step-children to have something to do when we travel or go out to eat — that is NOT an electronic!" —Tarah Ferguson
Get a four-pack from August Fire Designs on Etsy for $45 (games also available individually for $10).
10. Or a set of magnetic board games because your fam will be able to play classic board games without the pieces sliding off when you experience a little turbulence during a flight.
This set includes 12 games: Checkers, Chess, Chinese Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, Backgammon, Snakes and Ladders, Solitaire, Nine Men’s Morris, Auto Racing, Ludo, Space Venure and Racing.
Promising reviews: "I loved this product while traveling on the road. With three kids, we needed something to keep them occupied and this did the job well!" —Animal lover
"Got these for the grandsons for a 12-hour drive. They're 14 and 7, and both enjoyed them." —hazel h
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
11. An amigurumi crochet kit so your child will be too occupied learning how to create an adorable dino to even notice how long they've been in a waiting room during their next check-up. This set comes with step-by-step instructions and everything they'll need to learn a new hobby and create their own crochet masterpiece.
The Woobles is an Asian-owned small business whose mission is to make crocheting easy and accessible.
This kit might be best for older kids. New to crocheting? Don't worry, kits can be chosen by difficulty level and there are a lot of kits for beginners. And you can get help virtually or over email if you get stuck.
Promising review: "I am a true beginner and found this pattern very easy to follow. I really love the video explanations. Can’t wait to make more!" —K.S.
Shipping info: Orders are processed during business days. For orders going to Canada, please allow an extra 2–3 weeks for your package to arrive. Free standard shipping offered for US orders over $45, and to Canada on orders over $75 USD.
Get it from The Woobles for $30 (available with or without a hook and in more animals here).
12. Search and find activity mats that are reusable and entertaining. They'll come in handy when your hungry little caterpillar is waiting for their food at a restaurant and could use a distraction. This set comes with six double-sided mats filled with hidden items your child will be busy trying to find. Use included dry-erase markers to track found items and simply wipe away to start again.
Includes six double-sided activity mats, one duster cloth, two dry-erase markers, and an achievement certificate.
Promising review: "My daughter loves this product. She just turned four and she is able to do the activities. She feels so proud of herself once she’s done. The only part she doesn’t like is when she has to erase it but then realizes she gets to do it again after it’s erased. The cleanup is easy. We just use a paper towel to wipe it down. We use this product daily now that we’re under a stay-at-home order." —Kathryn
Get it from Amazon for $24.97+ (available in 12 activities).