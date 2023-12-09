21 Toys That Fold Away For Easy Cleanup

1. A wooden grocery store pop-up so your little one will be able to shop or ring up customers to their heart's content. And, when playtime is over, your living room won't feel as chaotic as Trader Joe's the day before Thanksgiving — it folds away compactly. It has a unique foldout design with six sides, a conveyer belt that really moves, a cash register, and 18 pieces that include everything your child will need to dive into pretend play.
Promising review: "We are so excited to see there are playsets like this that are collapsible when not in use for storage. Our kiddos have wanted a set like this for some time, but the amount of room one would permanently take up in a room with already limited space wasn't ideal, so this was the perfect solution for our family! We love it!" —Lyssa
Get it from Amazon for $79.70.
2. A foldable indoor slide because rain (or snow) will not ruin your little one's day. This slide will come to the rescue if you need a fun activity when your kiddo is on the verge of crying out "I'm bored!" but the weather isn't ideal for a trip to the park.
Promising review: "I got this for my 2-year-old daughter's birthday and she LOVES it. She is a little nervous on the playground and she took to this right away. It folds down easily and sets up easily — the design is brilliant. It was actually so easy that I watched the 30 second set up video just to be sure I got it right lol. My 8-year-old son got on it too and it held up. We live in an apartment so this is something that she can climb on safely without taking up a ton of space. Love this product!!" —jenna
Get it from Amazon for $35.99.
3. A foldable Montessori busy board with zippers, buttons, laces, and buckles to keep your fidgety toddler entertained. Not only will it keep them occupied on-the-go, but it'll also teach them how to dress themselves — it's a win-win.
Recommend for ages 18 months and up.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this busy board! We bought this to keep our 1-year-old distracted on a 3.5-hour airplane ride. She absolutely loved it and couldn’t stop playing with it. We tied it to the seat tray so it didn’t slide all over. It is easy to carry, fits into a backpack no issue, and I love that it is all one piece —no tiny pieces to misplace!" —LEG 585
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three colors and multipage options).
4. Or, a splurge-worthy felt activity book that has so many things for your little one to do. This book has games and activities to encourage pretend play, and can help your child learn how to tie their shoes, zip their clothing, and more.
Kinder Krama is a small business that sells handmade quiet books for children.
Promising review: "This book is incredible. The quality is amazing and it shipped quickly. Everything came exactly as I requested and the detail work on the pages is pure perfection. I can’t wait to give it to my niece, I know she is going to love it!" —toomey125
Get it from Kinder Krama on Etsy for $92+ (available in various colors/styles and book lengths).
5. A 4-in-1 play set with an art easel and stool, a climbing wall, a crawl tunnel, and a tent to keep your kiddo entertained even if you're short on space. You can easily open it up during a playtime and fold it away when you need to store it — no need to dedicate an entire room or area to a play set.
Promising reviews: "My 5-year-old son loves this. It was pretty simple to put together and I love that it folds up for storage." —Customer
"This tent/climber is awesome! I really don’t even know where to start! It was easy to assemble, my kids love it, it’s plastic so can be easily cleaned, the table/white board and stool on the side are super cool. I’d say definitely worth it, there is nothing comparable to this on Amazon. My daughter has autism and this helps with her urge to climb, as well as keeps her content in the sense that she loves tents!" —Chelsea Fox
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in two colors and also available in two other styles/configurations in various colors).
6. A Melissa & Doug sticker book — it will help you get out of a ~sticky situation~ when your kiddo is bored. This book has pages of various scenes and includes stickers that your child can add to them. This will keep them entertained, without you having to worry about stickers getting all over the place — they are reusable and only stick to the glossy pages included. If they happen to stick to anything else, they are easy to remove and leave no residue behind.
Promising review: "My 2-year-old granddaughter loves stickers! This is a great activity to satisfy children's love for stickers without the mess everywhere and having to purchase copious amounts of stickers. It encourages creativity and imagination. Great for developing fine motor skills when peeling off the small stickers." —Andrea K.
Get a set of three books from Amazon for $16.47.
7. A Polly Pocket play set because it's like having a doll house you can actually take anywhere! This set includes two dolls, a cool water area to float in, a hot tub, a tropical waterfall area, and a diving board. And, somehow it all just folds away in a tiny compact flamingo so your child can play with it in the car, on a plane, or even while waiting for their food at a restaurant.
This contains tiny pieces and is recommended for kids ages 4–8 years old.
Promising review: "Perfect for travel. I bought this for my granddaughter to take in the car so she wouldn't get bored. It's so cute, and small, and the pieces all just close up inside. It's perfect to have handy for her." —MamaC
Get it from Amazon for $15.44.
8. A magnetic dress-up game so your child will be able to get creative and make silly faces without a huge mess. This set includes a box to pack all the pieces away easily, and the lid has a dry-erase board on one side and a magnetic board on the other.
Promising review: "This is a cute set that has a magnetic board. You can change the pieces to make different faces. It can travel with your child and it has a box to keep the pieces in. Lots of pieces to change the looks. Fun for children for hours of fun." —Amazon Customer
Get from Amazon for $20.98.
9. A Melissa & Doug wooden take-along tabletop railroad that'll allow your little train conductor to play just about anywhere. It's easy to set up and store, making it the perfect toy to take on-the-go or to move from room to room. The best part? When it's time to clean up, your dining table won't look like Grand Central Station during rush hour, because it makes cleanup a breeze.
Promising review: "Perfect Christmas gift for my 2-year-old son! He loves pushing the trains around the track and setting this up. The fact that it folds into its own case means we don’t loose the pieces! I even added some cars from another set and they fit on the track and in the box." —Colin Malloy
Get it from Amazon for $22.48.
10. A construction-themed play set for sensory play without a sandbox. This set comes in a carrying case with two pounds of kinetic sand, a dump truck with three brick molds, and a crane with attachments. After your builder has constructed and deconstructed their creations, you simply fold it away!
Promising review: "My 3-year-old son loves this so much. He can sit at the table for hours building castles and then crushing them. It’s so good for creative play and he absolutely loves it." —JRae
Get it from Amazon for $17.59.
11. A 100 Words Book, aka an interactive book that will help your child learn the alphabet and words. It has fun sounds, images, lights and activities to prevent that *boredom meltdown.*
Promising review: "This is an AWESOME gift. It was, by far, my granddaughter's favorite Christmas gift. She loved turning it between the languages and animal sounds...she would put it down and came back to it again and again. She is about 12-months-old. She is learning sign language and her older brother takes Spanish so he is really into teaching her both languages. The no-frustration packaging is so amazing. Just open and use." —Raingirl98275
Get it from Amazon for $13.95.
12. A foldable Barbie house if your little one has been begging for a doll house but you don't want one that'll take up your entire living room. This one opens for playtime and stores compactly away when your little one is done playing. Plus, it's also easy to carry so they can tote it to grandma's house or for playdates.
This doll house includes a kitchenette with two stools, a bed, a nightstand, a side table, a teapot, a pan, two plates, utensils, two cups, an alarm clock, a pillow, a hair dryer, a perfume bottle, and a vase of flowers.
Promising review: "Super easy to put together and fun to play with. My daughter doesn’t have space for the big Barbie house, so this is a great compromise. When she’s done, we just fold it up and tuck it away on a shelf. Super pleased with this purchase." —Justsmileok
Get it from Amazon for $35.45.
13. Or, a Barbie Fashionistas Ultimate Closet, that's portable and holds a ton of outfits. Your wanna-be designer will be able to dress up their dolls anywhere (yes even while you're relaxing on your fave chair) for hours of fun. Then, when playtime is over, all the accessories fit neatly inside so you can just close it and tuck it away.
For ages 3 and up.
I purchased this closet for my daughter because her Barbie clothes were getting out of hand. What I thought was just a solution to a mess, turned out to be a fun activity for her that didn't really require much effort on my part. On the days where I just feel too tired for a physical activity like tag or hide-n-seek, we sit on the couch and play with this. I come up with themes and she dresses up her dolls according to the theme I chose. She'll happily sit and play with this for a long time and even has fashion competitions with all of her dolls. Totally recommend for any parent of a fashionista.
Promising review: "I was afraid this was going to be a cheap reproduction, but it's the real deal - same product in stores. My 4-year-old daughter has played, organized, and presented numerous 'fashion shows' in the four days since receiving this. It holds more clothes/items than I anticipated and securely transports two Barbies and one Chelsea as well. I just wish it came with more hangers or at least I could buy more hangers. They are sturdy and easy for her to handle." —AJ
Get it from Amazon for $24.02.
14. A foldaway pirate ship because your child will play with it for hours. It includes a slide, a ladder, a pretend telescope, a steering wheel, and a secret play space underneath. The best part? When folded, it's so compact, it can be stored almost anywhere.
See this in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "This is so worth it! I looked at the large, bulky plastic play sets for months and they are so expensive and huge! This collapsible play set is the real winner. Both my 1.5- and almost 6-year-old enjoy playing with this! I am impressed with the sturdiness, it doesn’t not shake around while they are climbing on it and holds both my daughters perfectly. It’s a great size for small yards or your living room. We move it between those two places. Definitely recommend. —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $179.99 (also available in a castle and a treehouse version).
15. A dino-themed play mat that includes figures and a carrying case if your kiddo has always dreamed of taking a trip to Jurassic Park. Now, they'll be able to act out their fave scenes from the movie. Reviewers say it keeps their kids busy for hours, it's easy to clean up, and they're raving about the quality of the dinosaur figures.
Promising review: "My 3-year-old grandson LOVES Dinosaurs, this was P E R F E C T for him. Hours of fun for him. Would DEFINITELY recommend for kids." —Kathi Pastena
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in two styles and two sizes).
16. Or, a foldable car mat so your future speed racer will be able to travel with their fave cars or set up a play area just about anywhere. This mat has an attached zip pouch to store toys and a colorful road for your little one to play on.
This is perfect to play with on a tray table during a flight, but if you're going on a road trip, consider a car tray table.
Dainty Bean is a small business based in Spokane, Washington that sells handmade playmats, backpacks, and clutches.
Promising review: "This car mat is ADORABLE and my two boys absolutely love it. I bought it for an upcoming trip and my four year old cannot wait to get on the airplane with it. The mat is so well constructed and the perfect size." —localgirlcreations
Get it from Dainty Bean on Etsy for $34 (available in four colors).