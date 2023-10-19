BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

Just 36 Toys And Games For Your Kids That'll Help Put An End To Boredom

You'll love the fort building kit that'll keep your child busy for hours without having to sacrifice your furniture and blankets.

Yasmine Singh
by Yasmine Singh

BuzzFeed Staff

Popular products from this list

1. A marble run set so your little one can create their own maze that marbles can roll through. This will keep them interested for a long time and help them *build* their problem-solving skills.

amazon.com

Promising reviews: "My 5- and 3-year-olds (and me) have spent hours building towers and watching marbles clatter down these chutes, steps, gears and spirals, HOURS! And they’re not bored yet! It’s also educational learning the physics of slopes by experience. Plus, it comes with enough marbles so that losing a few doesn’t matter." —Joyce Parker

"This is a really neat toy that has provided literally hours and hours of enjoyment for my 4-year-old nephew (and me!). The pieces fit well together, it is very sturdy and stands up well even on carpet. There are an infinite number of ways to build these runs, and this toy never gets boring. Highly recommended." —Becca

Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in three different quantities).

2. A color-your-own-castle playhouse because it's the perfect indoor activity that will make your child's imagination run wild yet doesn't require a lot of effort on your part. Just whip out some crayons and markers and let the fun begin.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "My girls (2, 5) have spent hours and hours playing pretend in this castle. They work on decorating it gradually, but often stop to just play. Easy to set up. Great price." —ElaFree

Get it the haunted house version for $39.99 and the fairytale version for $31.51, both from Amazon.

3. A "Make a Fox Friend" kit for your little fashionista that will help them learn to sew. This kit comes with everything needed to make a stuffed fox and adorable outfits and accessories.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "My daughter opened this on Christmas day and worked on it for hours. She could do most things by herself, or with a quick demonstration. She especially loves that she can change the fox's clothes and potentially make more herself, patterned from the ones included. Perfect gift for any fox-loving kid!" —VictoriaBB

Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (also available in koala, bunny, and mouse).

4. A Melissa & Doug ice cream station so your kiddo can run their own ice cream shop (minus the sugar rush) and dive into pretend play. Your child will love taking your order and scooping ice cream into cups and cones.

amazon.com, amazon.com

The wooden ice cream counter comes with eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, cup, scooper, tongs, wooden spoon, reusable menu card, and six pretend dollar bills.

Promising review: "My newly turned 3-year-old daughter instantly fell in love with this set! She loves seeing how high she can stack the ice cream cones and pretending to serve Mom & Dad her creations. She's been obsessed with climbing things around the house and we *desperately* needed a distraction to get her to stop, and this is working so far — she plays with this thing for HOURS!" —West Family

Get it from Amazon for $39.97.

5. A glow-in-the-dark fort building kit for your soon-to-be architect or engineer. Your little builder can create anything they can think of like a castle or rocket. The best part is when you shut the lights off, their creation will glow.

amazon.com

Promising review: "Got this for my niece who was 4 and she could play this for hours. She put her blanket over it, made flags, turned it into a wand, and bunch of other versatile ways to play. It’s a great buy if you want to keep the kid busy for hours. It’s a bit challenging at times to get it dissembled but it was super fun for her. Easy to store back in the bag or box." —S Cheung

Get it from Amazon for $59.97+ (available in four different styles).

6. A wooden puzzle that is like a real lifeTetris minus the screen time. This puzzle can be played over and over for some fun away from their tablet.

Amazon, amazon.com

Reviewer's say this is a great toy for all ages — from 3 to 12.

Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised with how popular this was! I just bought it as a side gift for a child just because it was cheap and it was a puzzle-type toy. However, this kept both kids and adults immensely entertained for hours. It was challenging for everyone but a fun challenge. I’m purchasing another so we can race each other to finish at the next gathering." —Mrs. Dinkleberg

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

7. An affordable drone because kids (and adults) are just amazed by this. I won't tell that you basically bought it for yourself and just lend it to your kiddo every once in a while to keep boredom at bay.

amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "Awesome, easy to use and learn drone that entertains me and my 2-year-old for hours. Very steady, fast, and with two long-lasting batteries with two chargers. I bump it into walls. Sometimes drops from 10-plus feet without issues. It goes pretty high outside without issues but I think it's intended as an indoor drone. Very sturdy. Bottom has soft plastic rubber pieces for soft landings and bumpers around blades help protect it. Love it!" —Laura Pena

Get it from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in two styles).

8. A sight word Bingo game if you want to make learning sight words easy and fun instead of a chore. Your child will have no idea that this game is actually helping them learn to read.

Word board with chips, cards, and packaging
Amazon

The set comes with 36 playing cards, 264 playing chips, caller's mat and cards, and a storage box. This version is a fun twist on the classic, but instead of calling out numbers, the leader calls out words (there are 46 most-used words), players search their cards for a match and place a red chip on the match. Once a player has covered the spaces on their card needed to win, they call BINGO! 

Promising review: "Getting my daughter to do sight words has been a nightmare lately, she pretends she has no idea what anything is and refuses to sit down and try. But, with this game, she wants to play for hours!!! I give her two cards and we all play together as a family, she thinks it is the best game and it really is helping her learn her sight words!! Finally something that gets her excited about learning!!" —Rebecca

Get it from Amazon for $12.94.

9. An interactive dinosaur toy because your child deserves a dino-tastic friend that will roar and dance. Bonus: this toy will fart when you pull its tail!

Chandni Reddy / Buzzfeed

Promising review: "My daughter loves dinosaurs. She’s more fond of raptors but this guy… this guy is a hit. She has named him Squishy and she will play with him for hours. He can get a bit loud and slightly annoying but most kids toys are. The interactive nature of this toy is just fantastic and helps keep her engaged. It’s a well built toy in a bright color that adds to the playfulness he inspires. His accessories are minimal — a bone and headphones — which is a plus because it’s less for my kid to eventually lose. An extra bonus is that even without the accessories, he offers endless fun. Make sure to stock up on batteries." —Len

Get it from Amazon for $32.75 (also available in a dog version).

10. A Dyson Ball toy vacuum that will turn your child's need to *pretend* to clean into some useful help. Unlike toy vacuums, this one has pretty good suction to clean up little messes.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "Our son is absolutely obsessed with our Dyson (the real one). Which is why we purchased this toy Dyson vacuum for his birthday. He's 2-years-old and he is really enjoying having his own 'working' vacuum cleaner!!! He seriously plays with it for hours during the day. Turning it on and off and pushing it through the house just like we use our real vacuum. I would buy this again! It was his favorite gift!." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors).

11. A set of Crayola Scribble Scrubbie pets because they're reusable, so your kid can create colorful pets over and over for endless fun.

Amazon, amazon.com

The Peculiar Pets set includes: one dragon, one narwhal, one yeti, one unicorn, one sparkly scrub tub, one scrub brush, nine washable markers, one standing play mat, and an instruction sheet.

Promising review: "My daughter LOVES coloring, stickers, drawing, etc. so when I saw this prior to her fourth birthday, I thought she would enjoy it. It was a HUGE hit and it will regularly keep her occupied for an hour or so at a time coloring, cleaning, and coloring again (with only minor help when asked for more help cleaning and drying). Even my 6-year-old son who doesn't usually color or draw will join her periodically and seems to enjoy it. The markers are short and skinny, great for small hands." —Flame_On_Mal

Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two styles).

12. A Gravity Maze game to challenge your little brainiac to use spatial reasoning, planning, and engineering to figure out how to get the ball through the maze and on its target. Sounds super technical, but it's learning that feels like fun.

Amazon, amazon.com

The game comes with 60 challenges that range from beginner to expert so it will hold their interest as they work their way up to the trickier ones.

Promising review: "What a great combination of construction, puzzles, and games! My 5-year-old and 8-year-old niece were able to challenge themselves to some of the levels (the 8-year-old was was more capable of solving them on her own). The adults also found themselves fixated on playing the different levels as well! It was challenging and fun! We love marble runs and games so this was a perfect fit. This is one of the few games that everyone asks to play and it's perfect when we have guests of kiddos over and keeps everyone busy and engaged for hours!" —Crystal Brown

Get it from Amazon for $29.46.

13. An LCD writing tablet for screen-free fun so your artist can get creative. Your little one can draw colorful and bright creations minus the mess.

Amazon, amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This tablet has entertained my 4-year-old grandson for hours at a time. He loves that he can erase at will and that the drawings are multicolored. I highly recommend this item for 18 months old and up. I bought a pink one for our 18-month-old granddaughter, and she too is just enthralled with it and the 'power' she has to erase, create, erase, create! They loved them so much, that we bought another set of two different colors so that they would have them at home as well as at 'Grammy's.'" —Kindle Customer Red Heart

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).

14. A Melissa & Doug activity book with a pair of safety scissors so your kiddo can develop fine motor skills and tap into their creativity. This book is filled with mazes, puzzles, and hands-on activities that will keep your child entertained.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "Scissors skills are important both in and of themselves and because it strengthens the hand muscles to be used for learning to write. My 4-year-old LOVES this book. We received it this week and she has used it for a couple of hours each day. Many of the pages are cutting things out and putting them together (four-scoop ice cream cone, pizza with pepperonis, the components to build a house or a car, puzzles). We've used tape or glue to put the components together. This book is interesting enough to have caught the attention of my older children as well, although I make them let her do the cutting. :D Would make a great gift as it is so unique." —Mom of 7

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

15. A Stomp Rocket launcher that your kids will have a *blast* with (while learning a thing or two about physics). These rockets launch up to 200 feet high when your child jumps or stomps on the launch pad — no need to stock up on batteries.

The stomp rocket launcher
Amazon

Promising review: "I purchased this as one of my stepson's birthday presents this past fall. He just turned 8, and I was trying to get some more outside toys to play with. I thought that he'd enjoy it, but I had no clue how popular this freakin' toy would be. All of our kids, ages 2–8, LOVE this thing and so do all of the neighbor kids. It is played with every single time the kids are outside, sometimes for hours. I have never seen my kids play with ANYTHING for hours, but they sure do with this. Taking it out guarantees that every kid under the age of 12 will appear in our yard." —TheLeeFamily

Get four rockets and a launcher from Amazon for $24.99 (also available with or without LED and in a six-pack).

16. Otrio, a twist on the classic tic-tac-toe that will become your family's new favorite game to play together. Family game night just got an upgrade.

concentric circle pieces on otrio&#x27;s wooden board
Amazon

To win, players must get three circular pieces of their color in a row in either ascending or descending order; get the same-sized pieces in a row; or get three concentric pieces in the same space, but beware of other players attempting to block you! 

Recommended for two to four players ages 8+.

Promising review: "Perfect game for all ages. My 8-year-old daughter, 12-year-old son, and 70-year-old mother enjoyed playing together for hours." —A. Rosen

Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in a wooden or plastic set). 

17. A solar-powered DIY robot kit, a STEM activity where your child can build 12 robots that can move with the power of the sun!

A reviewer&#x27;s robot creation
amazon.com

The kit includes 190 pieces, a solar panel, and detailed instructions.

Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for an 8-year-old boy. He loves to build, loves robotics, dinosaurs, and Godzilla. :) He LOVES this set! He sits for hours on end, which is an amazing accomplishment for any 8-year-old, playing with and building all the different robot toys.  A friend's 8-year-old daughter loves them, the 48-year-old parent loves them, and the 75-year-old grandpa loves them. Fun for the whole family!" —MBC

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

18. A hilarious Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game that isn't as complicated as its name, I promise. Not only is it easy to play but it's also fun for the whole fam. Reviewers warn that you may laugh uncontrollably.

Amazon, amazon.com

Pass out all the cards to the players and keep all the stacks face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle, while saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone races against each other to slap their hand on the central pile of cards. Whoever is last must take the pile of cards and add them to their stack, and the person who runs out of cards first wins!

Promising review: "The title says it all! You must buy this game if you’re looking to get your kids off their butts, computers, phones, or TV! My children sat for hours, five to be exact, just playing this and laughing. It was a lot of fun for my husband and I to hear them not fighting and doing something together. Loads of fun!! We even loved playing with them!! 🥰🤘" —Melinda Haiden

Get it from Amazon for $7.97.

19. A Disney Princess necklace activity set to help your little one stay out of your jewelry box and create their very own one-of-a-kind necklaces.

Amazon, amazon.com

This set comes with a carrying case, five Disney Princess rubber charms, 150 beads, and four silicone necklaces.

Promising review: "My 3-year-old twins loved it, entertained for hours which is rare. Perfect for teaching coordination, color patterns, encourages creativity. The necklaces are a soft, stretchy material with a safe breakaway clasp but that also stays on well. I wore a necklace for hours around the house and didn't fall off. The beads are cute and a good variety of colors. Overall great project, loads of fun for toddlers." —Lyss

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

20. A flower-building activity set so your *budding* genius can tap into their imagination and build amazing flower displays. This STEM activity comes with hundreds of pieces for endless possibilities.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I bought this flower garden as a gift for my 3-year-old daughter. She absolutely loves it! She has always enjoyed blocks and this is something different that has kept her engaged for hours! We highly recommend this product to others!!" —Ashley Petersen

Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in two sizes).

21. A scratch paper art set that works like magic to reveal colorful images that your child creates just by scratching the surface with a wooden pick.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "I can not give these enough stars! These are the best thing ever, they keep my 5-year-old entertained for hours!" —turbo1795

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four options).

22. A Lego set so your dino-obsessed kid will be able to create three dinosaurs fit for Jurassic Park.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising reviews: "I purchased this for my 8-year-old son and his eyes lit up since he loves dinosaurs. It can be constructed into three different builds and keep him busy for hours. He loves it and its low price point makes it a great option for an affordable Lego gift." —Anthony T.

"Fantastic Lego set! Simple enough for kids to do with very little help but difficult enough to keep them busy for hours assembling it and playing with it afterward! I also love the fact that they can take it apart and choose to build another model as it comes with three instruction booklets." —SR

Get it from Amazon for $11.40.

23. An interactive The Floor is Lava game that will get your kids off of the couch and off of their tablets. This is also the perfect rainy day activity.

Amazon, amazon.com

Players spin a color wheel to determine which color tile they jump on next. The goal is to stay off of the lava (floor) and only land on tiles to get to safety.

Promising review: "I purchased this for a camping trip with my granddaughters (ages 3, 4 & 6) and they all had fun playing this game. It gave them something else to do to help with their boredom. And, instead of them using pillows for "hot lava" while at my house, they now have this game and I don't have to wash pillows after they leave." —Stacey B

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

24. A rainbow-colored saucer swing because rain or shine, your child can spin and swing without a trip to the park. This will be your kid's (or teen's) new *hang* out.

Amazon, amazon.com

Maximum weight is 260 pounds.

Promising review: "Very, very sturdy and easy assembly. We had a reunion and this swing kept the kids busy for hours. I definitely will be buying another." —msbakwudhic

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes).

25. An Uno Minecraft card game for your video-game-obsessed fanatic. Your kiddo will look away from their screen for some much needed family time. If you have no clue (like me) how to play Minecraft, no worries! This game is easy to play if you know the rules of traditional Uno.

amazon.com

Promising review: "My sons (7 & 4) love Minecraft! I purchased this for my 7-year-old as a birthday present and we play almost every day. So easy to play that my 4-year-old can play too and doesn’t need to ‘be on a team.’ Hours of fun for such a simple game." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $6.44.

26. A remote control stunt car that can spin 360 degrees. It tumbles and spins and does almost as many stunts as your little race car driver.

amazon.com

Promising review: "My 6-year-old son plays with this every day since we opened it up! He has brought it to the neighbors to show it to them and everyone thinks it's such a fun little toy with all the tricks it can do. I am quite impressed with how easily it glides from concrete to the grass, and over obstacles without getting stuck. Hours of fun!Rebecca A

Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in two colors).

27. Banzai Bump N' Bounce Body Bumpers so your energetic kids can have a silly sibling (or cousin) duel.

amazon.com, amazon.com

PSA: Make sure helmets are worn during bump-offs.

Promising review: "Great for the kids. The kids have been playing with this for hours. One of them even asked if they could sleep in it. It’s great for winter indoor fun. I highly recommend this product." —RyanAndFaith

Get a set of two from Amazon for $21.97.

28. A 360-degree-rotating 3-in-1 LED globe to help your explorer learn about geography and the constellations. It also doubles as an out-of-this-world night-light.

The globe in world map form and lit up in constellation mode
amazon.com

Promising review: "My 12-year-old and 6-year-old sit and play with it for hours at a time. It lights up. Not too big fits on a desk perfectly." —Kristina Chew

Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two sizes).

29. A foam pogo jumper so your never-tired toddler can burn off some energy while you sit back. This is a safer alternative to a traditional pogo stick that your kiddo will love bouncing around on.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "I was happily astonished upon receipt of this pogo stick. It kept my 4-year-old grandson busy for hours at a time during the bitter cold days of this holiday season. It is well made and adjustable as children grow in height. It encourages developing a fine sense of balance. The material is tough enough to withstand use outdoors, but gentle enough to be used on hardwood floors or rugs. It is a great birthday gift for any child 4-to-8-years-old." —frankie

Get it from Amazon for $15+ (available in 17 colors/styles).

30. A National Geographic geodes kit that will fulfill your child's need to smash and break things. Your little geologist will be able to crack open rocks to reveal amazing crystals!

amazon.com, Amazon

This science kit includes 10 natural crystal-filled geodes, one pair of safety goggles, three display stands, and one learning guide.

Promising review: "My daughter is 10 and this kept her busy for HOURS! She had so much fun and was excited every time she got a glimpse of what might be inside. A couple of them were pretty cool, while the rest were just white. She didn't care, she loves them all. She was so proud to gift them to her grandparents." —Michelle

Get it from Amazon for $19.83+ (available in three sizes).

31. A Frozen 2 Elsa styling head so your little stylist can go wild and experiment on a doll, instead of you. And they can create endless hairdos fit for a queen.

The doll styling head with toy hair accessories and the box
Walmart

Promising review: "I have two girls, ages 8 and 4, and they absolutely love this toy. The toy came with beautiful clips and hairbrush. Girls have been playing with this for hours and making different hair styles, learning to braid hair and decorating the style with clips. There was also a hair straightener that had sponge on it that can be made wet and used for straightening hair. They love doing that. The best part was the character Elsa as my girls love Frozen. I will highly recommend it." —skale

Get it from Walmart for $51.98 or a similar one from Amazon for $38.99.

32. A giant bubble wands kit because it will provide some outdoor fun the whole family will enjoy. The huge bubbles are all thanks to the two-handle wand design, which has been used to set big bubble world records!