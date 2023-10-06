25 TikTok Kitchen Products You Will Be So Thankful You’ve Found

1. A super cute bird-shaped lemon juicer so you'll be able to add lemon juice to your tea, food, or make a quick cup of lemonade. Not only is it efficient so you can get every last drop, but it's also sooo aesthetically pleasing.
Promising review: "This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." —Dian Marchese
2. A Crack'em egg cracker and spoon rest because cracking an egg open may look easy when a famous chef does it on TV, but IRL, it's actually harder than it appears. This genius tool has the perfect edge to get it right every time. And, if you have a little helper in the kitchen, parents are loving this for their kiddos.
Crack'em is a veteran-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in family-friendly kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "I absolutely cannot believe I'm doing this. I got this because I am ALWAYS having to pick out the shell when I crack an egg, whether for breakfast or my baking. Since buying this, I have cracked dozens of eggs without ANY shells in it. To say I am happy is an understatement. If you don't have one you should rush to get one. We are going to get them for wedding gifts when we know that the couple loves to do their own cooking. Kudos to whoever thought of this. It works perfectly, every time." —Edwin Myers
3. An Icebreaker Pop that solves all the issues you've had with traditional ice trays in the past. You will no longer have to worry about water dripping when you transfer an ice tray from the sink to the freezer, or the odor that ice can absorb when it's in your freezer uncovered. And the best part — you won't have to touch ice in order to add it to your drinks. This allows you to freeze ice and dispense it by just shaking it! It's ✔️ easy, ✔️ sanitary, and ✔️ convenient.
Icebreaker is a Texas-based small business established in 2020 by a Danish engineer, Kim Jensen.
Promising review: "We have a small freezer and no ice maker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer, (or on the way to the freezer), and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes from the freezer. Icebreaker Pop is self-contained and easy to use: you fill it up with water (but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. Physics!), seal the top, and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles. You now have 18 cubes of clean ice that dispense from the opening, eliminating the need to touch the cubes as you add them to your glass. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's okay with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" —Leah Koepp
4. A bagel guillotine so you can finally slice bagels evenly like your local coffee shop, without the struggle or the risk of cutting yourself. This can also be used for rolls, muffins, and buns. And, parents are loving it because it's a safer option for older kids who make their own breakfast or snacks.
Promising review: "My boyfriend can’t cut bagels. He literally butchers these poor baby bagels all up. I saw this on a TikTok and I was like oh we need that. So I bought it. And it was a good investment. Now we can enjoy nicely sliced bagels that fit in a toaster and aren’t jagged across. Yay bagel slicer!" —Ci DiPalma
5. A genius pull-and-rotate cabinet organizer that's compact and perfect for spices, medicine, and more. This will keep your cabinet neat while taking up very little space.
Promising review: "TikTok inspired me. Guys, this thing is the real deal. Everything that doesn't fit on my spice rack ended up cluttering my cabinets. This thing solved that problem efficiently, quickly, and reasonably. We added a little extra double sided tape to the bottom to make it extra secure. Love it." —Kaitlyn B.
6. A cup rinser so you can tap into your inner barista and clean cups in a snap. IDK about you, but I've seen a similar one being used at Starbucks and always wished I could have something like that at home. Little did I know, that I actually could — and so can you! Parents, it even works on baby bottles and sippy cups so you can clean your little one's fave cup in a flash.
Promising review: "Never knew I needed one until I saw it on TikTok, and with water bottles and toddler cups it is essential to my household!" —Gayla Brink
7. A popular ice cream scoop that glides through ice cream like butter so you can get to eating your fave frozen treat faster — no need to run a spoon under hot water or sit around waiting for the ice cream to defrost.
Promising review: "I think I just found the best ice cream scoop ever! I was very surprised when I took it out of the box because it has some weight to it, so I knew right away that it would not break easily. It scoops ice cream beautifully and is dishwasher safe. I am so glad TikTok made me buy this!" —MamaKickAsh
8. An automatic pan stirrer because it's like having an extra hand to help you stir so when you get distracted — you won't have to worry about food burning and sticking to the bottom of your pan.
Promising review: "Honestly I laughed at myself for buying this. I stopped laughing the first time I used it! What a help! It freed me up to do other things while it stirred the sauce that needed constant attention. Bought another one! Not laughing now!" —Luvdvm
9. A watermelon cutter if you absolutely love watermelons but usually avoid them because of how tedious and difficult it is to slice them without breaking a sweat or cutting yourself. This genius tool will give you perfectly cubed pieces in minutes!
BTW: You can choose the size you want the cubes to be, up yo 2cm and this also comes with a melon baller for pieces left behind.
Promising reviews: "Thanks, TikTok! It works!" —Tanesha
"This tool is so handy!! I hate cutting watermelon, and this is so fast and easy to use and easy to wash. I cut a watermelon in less than five minutes. It cuts yellow watermelon too!!! The included baller is great for the small left over, hard to reach places." —Andrea Draine
10. An over-the-sink dish drying rack that'll save you counter space and the hassle of having to clean a yucky drip tray, like with most drying racks — gross 🤮. Plus, this can be rolled up when you're not using it for easy storage.
Promising review: "I bought this because I saw it on TikTok and I’m so glad I did! I hate having things on my counters that don’t belong. I have a dishwasher but I have some things (like most everyone) that aren’t dishwasher safe. I love that I can just roll this out and dry my dishes over the sink. The fact that air is able to get to all sides allows dishes like cups and bowls to actually get dry. Prior to this I was using a drying mat next to my sink, but I was always having to towel dry items that had been sitting out “drying” for hours. Even my husband is impressed. He has told me multiple times it was such a good buy!" —Sheri
11. A set of futuristic gravity-activated grinders because when they're tipped over, they will automatically grind your spices and dispense them — no need to crank until your hand hurts! Plus, it has a blue light so you can see exactly how much seasoning you're adding to your dish — chef's kiss 😘
Promising review: "These are really beautiful and add the exact touch of copper I was looking for in my space. When using, the end lights up blue which is very cool gives them a modern feel. They feel heavy and solid, including the clear receptacle that holds the salt/pepper." —Pink Dragon
12. A pack of FryAway Waste Cooking Oil Solidifier Powder if you're someone who struggles with disposing cooking oil — Okay, it's me 🖐️. This powder turns used oil solid, so it's easier to toss it into the trash. Just add this to your pan after you're done cooking and allow it to solidify. Then, scoop it out and throw it away.
FryAway is a small business creating a solution to how to dispose of cooking oils. To use, just sprinkle it over the oil, let it cool down, and then toss the solidified oil.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and feel like it helped so much and made it easier to clean the oil. I do think you need to use more than stated, but overall, I'm satisfied with the quality." —beckysfasu
13. A pack of disposable air fryer paper liners for anyone who is obsessed with making easy and delicious meals with their air fryer, and wants cleanup to be just as simple. You can skip scrubbing your tray with these — they will prevent food and oil from sticking to the bottom. And, you just toss them when you're all done!
Promising review: "If you have a air fryer, you know the pain of cleaning it. I saw these liners on TikTok. I use them every time I use my air fryer. You can place the meal on the parchment paper and drop it in and lift it out of the basket without having the basket messy. It also keeps juice from fish or meat in the parchment, so that the meat does not get dry." —Tone Iverson
14. Or a silicone version because it's reusable and it'll protect your air fryer from collecting residue so you won't have to clean it after every use. If you have a dishwasher, you won't even have to scrub this liner — just flip it inside out and run a cycle!
Promising review: "I love this item. I’m new to using an air fryer. I used to use foil for the inside of the fryer, until I saw a girl in TikTok use this, and I bought it right away. Since August, I’ve cooked so many items — salmon, chicken, beef kebabs, and veggies." —Mo
