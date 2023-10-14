10 TikTok-Famous Toys That'll Make Your Dog Think It's Christmas

1. A giggle ball because a bored dog is no laughing matter. This will make silly sounds that'll keep your four-legged friend rolling around and playing for a long time. And it has over 47,000 5-star ratings!
Promising reviews: "Just enough giggles to keep my puppy entertained but not overly noisy so it doesn't drive us crazy." —The Hope's
"This toy keeps my boxer entertained for hours! It's the perfect toy I've been looking for, plus he hasn't been able to get his mouth around it enough to chew on it." —Jackie
Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in four versions).
2. Or a rechargeable self-moving ball that will roll on its own so you won't have to throw a ball back and forth. And it has three modes so you can choose the right setting for your pup.
Promising review: "I have two Frenchies, and I got them each a ball, and they won't play with two at a time, they wanna play with one together, which is fine with me. You get about two hours per charge, and it tires them out and keeps them entertained. My pups become obsessed with this ball, I literally have to take it away for them to leave it alone. Worth every penny, and the quality is on point, durable, and replacement skins are only $12!!! I would highly recommend this product to any dog owner." —Sean L.
Get it from Cheerble for $39.99+ (available in four colors or with a tougher exterior).
3. A puzzle feeder because it will make meal time wayyy more fun and entertaining. Your dog will have to learn how to spin and slide various parts to get to their food or treats.
Promising reviews: "Dog loves this. Didn’t take long to master the toy but it still provides entertainment." —MJF
"A great puzzle piece that will test and tire your pet out. We were looking for a toy to entertain, stimulate, and tire our dog out and this one did the job." —Frederic S
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three versions).
4. A stimulating activity mat to prevent your curious dog from getting bored. All you have to do is hide some treats in this mat (or kibble), and they'll sniff around trying to find them.
Promising review: "I saw similar items all over TikTok and decided to try it out for my pup! He loved it and it kept him occupied for about 15–20 minutes (I didn’t put very many treats in it) It was pretty funny watching him sniff all the treats out. It’s a great way to keep them from being bored inside! The quality is great so far! I have yet to machine-wash it but I think it will be fine." —Haley
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
5. An interactive treat-dispensing toy because reviewers say it's durable, it keeps their dog occupied for a long time, and it's easy to clean. Your furry BFF will feel like they struck gold because this fun toy is entertaining and can be filled with their fave treats. And, it's infused with mint oil to keep their breath fresh!
Promising review: "I NEVER write reviews. But I have a boxer/pit that has soo much energy and living in an apartment I look for ways to entertain him. This toy has CHANGED THE GAME. For starters the mere sight of this toy gets my dog excited. This will keep him entertained for 3+ hours! He absolutely loves it, and it is great for tough chewers!" —Cassidy Coggins
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 10 designs).
6. A wooden slow feeder toy because it'll make mealtime more entertaining and enriching. It's designed to encourage the mental stimulation that dog's get from hunting or working for their food. So, your furry friend won't feel bored or inhale their food too quickly. They'll have to flip the attached bottles over to slowly dispense treats.
Promising review: "What I love about this "toy" is that it makes the pup work for her food. Dogs in the wild don't eat on a schedule when someone fills their dish. Instead, they have to work for food and that's what this feeder toy provides. It took my pup about 3–4 weeks to finally figure it out. She's short but once she figured out how to use her weight to flip the cups, she hasn't stopped! I only feed her a little bit in the morning now and she uses the feeder toy when she's hungry. She's learned to move it around to get food that may have fallen under it, she tries a different bottle when one doesn't spill the kibble and she seems to enjoy the challenge. Plus, it keeps this lively and feisty pup busy! It's a little pricey, but it's sturdy and will last a long time. I'm glad we took someone's advice and added it to her puzzle toys!!!" —Jan Ross
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in five sizes).
7. Or a dog activity box for pups who have figured out other treat-dispensing puzzles wayyy too quickly. This is more challenging and recommended for experienced doggies who are used to similar toys. Your dog will have to lift and flip open lids or pull levers to release treats.
8. Tearribles — interactive plush toys that your dog can pull apart and play with again and again. Your dog won't have to whine when they destroy their new stuffy, because you won't have to toss it — just reattach it!
Tearribles is a small biz that was started by a dog owner who needed a toy that her dog could destroy over and over again to help with their need to shred things.
Promising review: "I was a little worried about spending so much on a dog toy, but this Tearrible is worth every penny. My Charlotte loved him from the start, and once she ripped off one arm. she couldn't get enough. The first day, she played for over an hour and I put the Tearrible on the dresser to get her to settle down. When Charlotte got up the next morning, the first thing she did was go over to the dresser to try and get him down. She has start ripping out some of the Velcro inside the ears, but they still stay in a little bit when I put him back together." —Alyssa S.
Get it from Tearribles for $14.99+ (available in three sizes, with or without a squeaker, and various styles/colors).
9. Or a silent squeaker toy if you need some peace and quiet but your pup loves toys that squeak. This toy makes sounds only dogs can hear, so your fur baby can play as long as they want without you getting frustrated and feeling the need to hide it.
Promising review: "Bought one for my puppy and also one as a gift for parents of a newborn whose dog likes squeaky toys. The toy keeps the dog entertained with the silent squeak while keeping all of us sane. So far it’s been durable so I highly recommend!" —Caitie B
Get it from Amazon for $13.84+ (available in two sizes and six styles).