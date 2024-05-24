21 Cute Purses For Travel That Will Actually Fit All Your Stuff

It comes with removable straps to turn it into a crossbody or backpack, has a padded compartment to hold a laptop up to 15 inches, two side pockets, and two inner mini pockets.

Pond Los Angeles is an Asian woman-owned small biz making luxurious travel products.

Promising reviews: "Brought mine on my first business trip of the year, and I LOVE IT! Size = perfect, handle length = perfect, outer pockets for passport and hotel room key = perfect, durable and looks fab = perfect! Great job!" —Lisa

"First of all — the bag is beautiful. It's beautiful to look at and beautiful to carry around. You'll get compliments. Second — it's incredibly sturdy and well-constructed. Great size, too — not too big, but just big enough to carry your laptop and all the baby stuff. Tons of large and small pockets to keep your lipstick, lip balm, pens, and moisturizers all organized. The straps are a highlight — use one for single-shoulder strap or two for backpack. YES, it's comfortable when worn as a backpack. Third — the leather quality is impressive. I spilled a matcha latte on my bag and nearly cried. One baby-wipe later, it looks brand new. Accidents happen, but the Transform tote is prepared! Did I mention that my peony bag came with adorable little pink feet?" —Phoebe

Get it from Pond Los Angeles for $285 (available in five colors).