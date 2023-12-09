15 Dog Products Reviewers Swear By For Aggressive Chewers

1. A long-lasting plush toy that's stuffing-free, designed with strong binding, and has a squeaker that'll still make sounds even if it's punctured (yay for your pup, not so much for you). Although no toy is indestructible, reviewers say this comes pretty close.
Promising review: "I love this dog toy!! It is STURDY enough for my aggressive chewer who eats my shoes but can't chew up this toy! I buy three at a time — one for the kennel, one for outside, and one for inside. I reorder every 4–5 months. We have also given a couple as gifts!" —Julie Newman
Get it from Amazon for $3.83+ (available in five sizes and 19 styles).
2. A fetch ball made with rubber, because it bounces better than a standard tennis ball and it also floats so it can be used on land and in water. If you're tired of your pup wrecking similar toys, reviewers say this is durable and it's the only ball their dog hasn't destroyed.
Look, I don't know how to explain it, but somehow this ball has lasted months! I have a huge American Bully that is an aggressive chewer. Toys usually last minutes or just days. This ball is amazing. My dog chases after it, catches it, and chews on it yet it's still in perfect condition. I'm shocked!
Promising review: "My dog is an aggressive chewer and he loves this ball. He has tried destroying it with no success which is awesome for me but most importantly he loves it for its bounce. He’s actually trying to learn how to bounce it himself LOL, it bounces pretty high which makes it fun to play with indoors. Perfect size for a medium sized dog and because of the rubbery material it’s super easy to clean. Just give it a little rinse and it’s good as new." —Judith benavides
Get it from Amazon for $4.69+ (available in nine sizes and in various sets/multi-packs).
3. Or, a push and play ball for those days when you just don't have the energy to play fetch. This ball will roll when your pup nudges or pushes it — no need to keep tossing it. It's also HUGE so your dog won't be able to gnaw on it. Plus, it's made of hard, durable plastic and it can be filled with water or sand to make it more challenging to move around. Simply put, your dog will be the one tired after playtime instead of you!
This ball is wayyy too big for my dog to chew on it which is probably why it has lasted so long. Whenever he touches it with his paw or head, it will roll around and he will chase after it. He keeps trying to get a grip on it, but he can't. So, he ends up pushing and pawing at it and chasing it around until he is exhausted. This ball has lasted months and is still in great condition and it definitely keeps him entertained when I'm too too busy or just not in the mood to play fetch. Totally recommend for anyone who has a dog who chews through everything because this will last!
Promising review: "This ball will last a lifetime and if it doesn't, I will have to purchase another one because my dog just loves his Jolly Ball. It's very durable and chew-proof. He is an aggressive chewer and this ball has managed to stay intact. It's light enough to pick up and throw, but hard enough so your dog cannot sink his/her teeth into it. This ball is a great way to give your dog exercise and you don't have to do much, but stay out of the way. My dog pushes this ball all over the yard. Great purchase!!" —LK
Get it from Amazon for $12.43+ (available in five sizes and three colors).
4. An Arm & Hammer dental chew toy infused with baking soda because not only will it keep your pet occupied, it'll also help reduce tartar and build up without brushing. It's made of durable, natural rubber that's built to stand up to even the most aggressive chewers and will clean your pup's teeth while they play.
Promising review: "My fur-baby LOVES her Gorilla. She is an extremely aggressive chewer and I'm so glad I found this because I was wasting sooooo much money buying toys that would last maybe a day or two. I buy the gorilla or the gator about every five months, when they start breaking down from her chewing. They make the best hide-and- go seek toys because of their scent." —Tammyla
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two sizes, five styles, and various bundles/packs).
5. Or, a flavored squeaker toy that'll entice your fur-baby's tastebuds. You'll feel like the best pet-parent ever bc not only does it taste great but it'll also clean their teeth and it's made of nontoxic natural rubber. You can even place dog toothpaste in the grooves or smear it with peanut butter and freeze it, for more fun and engagement. Plus (!!!) it comes with a lifetime replacement service!
Promising review: "My dog loves it. She's an aggressive chewer and usually destroys toys really fast, but not this one. We already have had it for a few months and it has proven to be very durable. I specifically like it because is SOFT. I personally always avoid those super hard toys advertised for aggressive chewers, because I feel it may break her teeth." —Brenda Almache
Get it from Amazon for $8.98+ (available in two styles).
6. An interactive tug toy because it's made with super durable rope used by rock climbers. Reviewers say it's worth the money because it's sturdy, well-made, and their dogs love it.
Promising review: "Our Shih Tzu may be considered small, but is a very aggressive chewer. He has chewed, shaken, and tugged on this for nine months now and it's not damaged. One of his favorite toys." —Geri Marple
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 18 colors/styles).
7. A treat-dispensing toy in the shape of a cute pineapple if you want an interactive toy that'll keep your pup entertained. It's made with bite-resistant rubber and has small slots so your dog can get treats out. Plus, it's also great for teething and can help give your dog fresher breath.
Promising review: "I bought this for my bully Dec. 2020 and three years later it’s still intact. My fur baby is a super aggressive chewer and toys usually don’t last long. This super cute pineapple has made it to three years almost and is still in great condition and still one of his favorite toys. We put treats inside of it and it keeps him busy for a while. If you have a pitbull who loves to chew this is a great buy." —ray
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes).
9. A cult-favorite Kong extreme dog toy that's durable and versatile. It can be used to play fetch, to chew on, or as a treat-dispensing toy. Reviewers love putting kibble, peanut butter, and other treats in it to keep their dogs busy.
Promising reviews: "Found it!! This one is a product that is advertised correctly. My dog will chew through a rock. I bought many so called toys for aggressive chewers, GONE less than a day. This one is standing up and so glad I took chance and purchased." —D Garcia
"Of the literally dozens and dozens of toys I’ve bought for my aggressive chewer, this is the only one left. It’s good for stuffing with treats and freezing to keep my girl occupied." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL).
10. A super tough bone because it comes in delish flavors your dog will love like steak, peanut butter, and bacon. Plus, it's designed without harmful shards or sharp points so your dog can chew to their heart's content, without hurting their mouth.
11. A chew-proof leash made of strong braided steel, if you're tired of your puppy gnawing through other ones like it's a tug toy. Reviewers say it discourages their dogs from chewing on their leash (no need to call Cesar Millan) yet it's still flexible enough so they can comfortably move around.
Promising reviews: "It’s very tough for aggressive chewers." —Nettie
"I used this product for my 7-month-old German Shepard/Golden Retriever because he chewed through the rope I had him on like it was nothing. So I saw this on Amazon and he tried to chew through it but all he did was give up because of the durability. I recommend this. 👍🏻." —Steve
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two sizes).
12. A durable rubber flying disc because it's safer to catch and will outlast plastic versions you may have used in the past. Plus, it has over 21,000 5-star ratings and reviewers say "it's the best flying disc for chewers."
Promising review: "This is a durable toy and our dog loves it. It's probably his favorite of all his toys. It's very strong, we've played tug of war with him with this and it stands up to his big teeth! Very good choice if you have an aggressive chewer." —goshencooks
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
13. A dog bed designed for aggressive chewers so you can stop buying new ones every few weeks because your furry nibbler has ripped it to shreds... again. It's designed with an aluminum frame that'll prevent your dog's teeth from getting to the fabric edges and corners. Plus, it's padded for extra comfort and water-resistant so you can easily clean up ~accidents~.
Promising review: "Our Lab is an aggressive chewer. He has not been able to chew this pad! The metal around the edges prevents him from finding a corner to pull up and destroy. I wish it were more padded, though. Since it's not a flexible pad, my husband had to disassemble the kennel to set the pad in. But we knew that would be the case when we purchased it. Excellent pad!" —Gigi
Get it from Amazon for $208 (there's also an elevated version here).
14. A rolling chew toy made with real bacon so your furry BFF will be entertained without you having to get off of the couch. This is designed to roll and move so your pup will have something to do with all that energy they seem to have (meanwhile, you're running on fumes).
Promising review: "My dogs love these chew toys. One in particular is a very aggressive chewer, and these stand up better than other brands we've tried. I really like the fact that they don't lay flat on the ground. My dogs can roll them around on the wood floors and easily pick them up in their mouths themselves." —Missouri Mom
Get it from Amazon for $10.88+ (available in four sizes, three flavors, and a two-pack).
15. A bitter spray that was invented by a pharmacist to work as a deterrent to stop your dog from chewing on furniture, cords, shoes, or anything you want them to leave alone. It's also great if they have bandages you don't want them to lick off.
BTW: this can be applied directly on items you want your pet to stop biting or chewing and topically to prevent your pet from licking their paws or chewing their fur. It can also be used for cats!
Promising review: "There is no smell left behind after spraying. I have a very aggressive chewing puppy. Anything that needs to be left alone, just a couple of squirts and my puppy runs away. Well worth the cost. Much cheaper than buying new carpet or furniture. Great for training purposes of what's to be left alone." —cathya
Get it from Amazon for $12.31.