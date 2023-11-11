Shhh, Don’t Tell Your Kiddo, But Reviewers Say These 22 Toys Are Fun *And* Educational

The game comes with 60 challenges that range from beginner to expert so it will hold their interest as they work their way up to the trickier ones.

Promising reviews: "Fun and educational. My grandson is nine and he loves this game. He is autistic and does all the mazes himself. He plays with it over and over again. He can get through all 60 mazes at one time." —Wanda Schneider

Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $29.88.

