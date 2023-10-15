22 Things To Revamp Your Wardrobe On A Budget This Fall

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A plunging ruched bodysuit so you won't have to worry about your shirt rolling up when you bend to pick up the perfect pumpkin at the pumpkin patch.
Promising review: "I love that this is a thicker material, especially in the front where it crosses over, and can keep you a bit warmer. It doesn't fit nearly as low-cut as in the product image, and can easily be worn to work without another shirt underneath it. Since it's not flimsy, you can wear this in 60-ish degree weather with just a light jacket, or indoors with no extra layers (I am usually cold in offices so this is really convenient)." —s_jm_sf
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, 16 colors and styles, and two sleeve lengths). And if you're looking for a larger size, this short-sleeve bodysuit is available in sizes 12–24 and in 11 colors.
2. An oversized corduroy button-down shirt, because it'll complement almost every casual outfit and you can grab it to layer up when it's chilly.
3. A pair of high-waisted faux leather leggings if you practically live in leggings and could use a ~dressier~ alternative without sacrificing comfort.
Promising review: "These leggings are a hit! They are not cheap-looking at all! I originally bought them for a cosplay, but ended up wearing them for fashion purposes and they are a hit! Super comfy and stretchy around the waist." —Rebecca J
Get them from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and four colors). You can also check out these leggings that go up to a size 4X. Or these that have a functioning pocket!
4. A gorgeously oversized plaid shirt jacket, because fall is here and you'll want to be warm and stylish. You'll also have a ton of room to layer underneath, making it perfect for the entire season.
Promising review: "So soft and comfortable. This jacket is very pretty and fits well. I'm very happy with the fit, as I got a large. Love it and I can wear it over my sweatshirt." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $16.09+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in nine colors).
5. A pair of super comfy cuffed sweatpants with an elastic waist and pockets. You won't want to take these off! They're perfect for the gym, to lounge around the house, or to run errands in. And they come in so many patterns and colors!
Promising review: "I have bought several of these pants because they are the most comfortable things I've ever owned. I'm not a fashionista, but I'm aware that wearing sweatpants out of the house is not universally accepted, despite the majority of us doing it. However, I feel confident wearing these with a T-shirt or tank top while going out and about and looking put together. I also got these because I have a tough time finding pants that don't push on my bladder too heavily like the jeans or slacks that I wear to work. I have interstitial cystitis and these pants are soft and fit well enough that I need not worry about any issues arising in that department. I'm not the biggest fan of all of the designs, but I'm sure there's a design out there for everyone. Or you can get the plain ones. Whichever works for you." —Featherpin
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and in variours colors).
6. An oversized denim jacket, because it's a staple piece, and let's be honest, you could probably use a new one. This classic jacket will pull any outfit together without much effort.
Promising review: "Love this jacket! I am usually a size 10–12, 5'7, and it’s very hard for me to find jackets that fit well because I have a wide back and wear a DD bra. I went through a bunch of the reviews and decided to get a large. Honestly, I could have gotten a medium. But the large is good! You can def wear a sweater underneath it. Go down a size when ordering!" —Betsy
Get it from Amazon for $39.70+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in four styles).
7. A chic cropped cami and cardigan set if you want to be prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws at you. Chilly morning? No prob, wear the entire set. And, when it gets warm out of nowhere, just rock the cami alone.
8. An affordable jogger set so you can take all the guesswork out of picking a cute and cozy outfit. This will be your go-to set for anything from brunch to shopping or just lounging on your couch.
9. A pair of over-the-knee faux suede boots — what's fall without a pair of these? You can rock these with dresses, skirts, or leggings to keep your legs extra warm — either way, they'll elevate any outfit.
Promising review: "I was looking for a warm pair of boots to wear to an outdoor dinner party (it’s always cold where I live) and took a chance on these boots based on all of the positive reviews. I was a bit nervous about fit as I’m short and athletic. I needn’t have worried, these are fantastic! They look so much more expensive than they are and they fit this curvy girl like a dream. I did go one half-size up, and I’m glad that I did based on the toe box. So pleased!" —J C
Get them from Amazon for $46.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 30 colors).
10. A puffer vest that'll come in handy for all the confusing fall weather ahead, when you're not quite sure if it'll be warm or cold. This is perfect for transitional weather because if you zip it up, it'll keep you warm during chilly mornings, yet it's light enough so you won't overheat when the temps rise in the afternoon. Plus, it comes in a bunch of cool colors that'll make any outfit pop.
This vest doesn't come with pockets but if that is something you would want, check out a similar one here!
Promising review: "New fall/winter staple. I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviews and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $36.97 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors).
11. A stylish wide-leg jumpsuit so you'll look super cute while apple picking without having to worry about your shirt riding up when you reach for a juicy Granny Smith high up on a tree. Plus, this is roomy enough to layer under with a turtle neck or sweater for those cold days ahead.
Promising review: "I got this to be sort of a summer into fall transition item and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable! Especially for layering!" —Brie Parry
Get it from Amazon for $27.89+ (available in sizes XS–5XL and 21 colors — not all styles available in all sizes).
12. A chunky ankle boot because they're a fall staple that you can rock with just about anything — dresses, leggings, or jeans. And, if you want a fancier pair of shoes to wear when it's raining instead of rain boots, reviewers say these are perfect!
Promising review: "I love everything about these boots. They are well made, very fashionable, and comfortable. I was a little concerned about the height of the heel being uncomfortable but I wore them to work all day and didn't have any problems with my feet hurting. Very happy with my purchase!" —momtojsh
Get them from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in regular and wide sizes 5.5–11 and eight styles).
13. Or, a stretchy pair of block-heel boots if you want a comfy and warm pair of shoes with nonslip soles. You'll be prepared for cold, rainy, or even snowy days ahead — but make it cute.
Promising review: "They're very cute and high quality! The only thing is they are a little snug to slip on and off but they are extremely comfortable. They are a wide set, which is perfect to wear thicker socks with. And the bottom has stars! I want them in every color." —Angie
Get them from Amazon for $46.98 (available in sizes 5–11 and 19 colors).
14. Fleece-lined leggings that will make it look like you're wearing pantyhose so you can rock a mini skirt or dress even when it's super cold out. Reviewers say they're thick, warm, and comfy — I guess you can really have it all without breaking the bank.
BTW, this comes in one size that fits a US S/M.
Promising review: "These leggings are amazing. So soft and amazing quality. Fit true to size. Love them!" —YM
Get them from Amazon for $16.95+ (also available in various colors/styles and in two-packs) or check out these plus size fleece-lined leggings for $15.28+ (available in eight colors).
15. A wrap crop top if you want a shirt that can be adjusted to the ever-changing temps during autumn. You can wear this on or off the shoulder, depending on how warm or cool it is.
Rebdolls is founded is by Dominican Republic-born Grisel Paula and sells sizes up to 5X.
Get it from Rebdolls for $39.90 (available in sizes S–5X).