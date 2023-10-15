35 Random Things You Always Forget To Buy

1. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets so when you put your dirty dishes in your dishwasher, they'll ~actually~ come out clean. These tabs will get rid of mineral buildup and limescale so your fave appliance will preform at its best.
Promising review: "I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" —Jenny
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.
2. And some washing machine cleaning tablets if you didn't realize the appliance that cleans all your clothes, also needed to be cleaned too (because, same!) and now you've noticed an unpleasant odor or mold. These tablets will remove residue and grime to get your washing machine in tip-top shape.
They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading.
Promising review: "Easy to use! I added the tablet, I ran drum clean cycle, and the stinky "fishy" odor was gone. Seems like it made the washer work better too. My clothes looked cleaner and smelled fresher." —Brianna Andrews
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $6.95 (also available in five- and six-packs).
3. A hanging diffuser to help keep your car smelling fresh without harmful ingredients. This is filled with a phthalate-free fragrance oil to combat stinky odors from taking over so you can enjoy that new car smell.
Amber and Wood Co is a small biz that sells candles, room sprays, reed diffusers, and more.
Promising review: "Makes my car smell great and arrived in perfect condition! It has a long-lasting, noticeable smell." —Virginia Keister
Get it from Amber and Wood Co on Etsy for $9 (available in 15 scents).
4. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so you can get rid of soap scum and grime in your shower without much of an effort. All you have to do is spray and leave it overnight. Then, wash it away when you shower the next day. You'll be amazed to see all the stains simply wash away without you needing to scrub.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two scents and various sizes).
5. A microwave veggie steamer that'll make cooking veggies wayyy easier so there will be no excuse to add some to your meals. There's no need to boil a pot of water — just microwave and serve!
Promising review: "I live alone and am always looking for tools to make cooking easier for my busy life. I've used this tool three times this week and it has perfectly steamed my broccoli each time. I can't wait to try it with other veggies." —danakscully64
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
6. A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel because it will make dried, dead skin disappear in minutes! All you have to do is apply, let it sit for five to 10 minutes and then, scrub your feet with a foot file. Your feet will feel so smooth, like you just had a professional pedi.
Promising review: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." —Diamante Valentine
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
7. A set of headrest hooks to keep your purse nearby so you won't have to reach in the back to get some cash to pay for your order at the drive thru. And, these will also prevent your bag from toppling over and spilling all your stuff on the car floor when you brake.
8. The Clean Ball, perfect for anyone who keeps everything they could ever (or never) need in their purse at all times. If that's you (me too!), it's likely you've accumulated hair, crumbs, and some unidentifiable stuff at the bottom of your fave purse. This washable and reusable ball collects all of that as it slides back and forth while you're in motion.
Promising review: "This little ball is genius! It rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot lint, debris, or even crumbs. It's easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must have!!" —dj3biggs
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three colors and a three-pack).
9. A high-voltage bug zapper so you can relax on your deck without having to swat flies and mosquitos away. This waterproof device will attract bugs and insects within a 1,500-square-foot area so they'll leave you alone.
Promising review: "You will not be disappointed. I just moved out to the country and have been working out in the garage late at night. With the weather getting warmer, I've had the garage doors opened and mosquitos, gnats, and everything else have been finding there way into my garage, so I had to do something about it. I bought this and hung it next to my garage door opener because there's an outlet there and it is way better than expected. I have dead bees, stink bugs, gnats, mosquitoes, and other bugs that I do not know what they are. My 8-year-old son keeps asking me to remove the bottom tray so he can see all of the dead bugs that got zapped. Again, you will not be disappointed, I'm extremely happy I bought this!" —Chris & Jenny
Get it from Amazon for $33.99.
10. A set of adjustable clip holders because you will still be able to rock your fave bra even if you're wearing a racer-back top. These attach to both of your bra straps and will help you adjust their position so they won't show.
Promising review: "I LOVE this item! So much so that I ordered a second set. They work very well and the quality is great! They are also very comfortable to wear and you can attach them to your bra before putting your bra on, so you're not depending on someone else to help you get dressed. And very economical, a great value. All in all, very satisfied!" —Kay
Get a set of three from Amazon for $6.97+ (available in eight color varieties and a pack of five).
11. And a halter neck cropped tank if you want to put your new bra clips to the ultimate test. This is double-lined so it's not see-thru (hooray!). And, you'll get your money's worth because it's a basic piece you can style in so many different ways.
Promising review: "OBSESSED. This crop top is thick and holds everything in place. It’s an amazing material. My boobs are a size 40D and don’t stand up at all!! This makes then look so perky and is so cute and casual. Reminds me of a Skims style but better." —_FashionFinds__
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 23 colors).
12. An interactive cat toy so you can save your fur-baby from boredom. This will keep them occupied and entertained. Reviewers are calling it the best cat toy ever, and your kitty totally deserves the best of the best.
Promising review: "I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him go crazy. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I have never seen him jump so high. I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" —Kwoo
Get it from Amazon for $3.53.
13. A box of cleaning K-Cups that'll keep your beloved coffee maker in tip-top shape so you can fully enjoy your morning cup of joe. All you have to do is pop one of these pods in your machine and it will clean out all the built-up gunk you never even knew existed.
Promising review: "Thought I was having problems with my machine. Used two cups to flush the entire coffee maker out and it started working like new. Totally satisfied!" —Dara Pazooki
Get a box of six pods from Amazon for $9.95+ (also available in 12- and 18-packs).
14. A teeth-whitening pen because they're wayyy easier to use than strips and they won't slide around in your mouth. And with consecutive use, you can get your teeth to look four to eight shades lighter!
Promising review: "I was hesitant to try a new teeth-whitening product after using harsh whitening strips that caused pain and lingering sensitivity. But, as a coffee and red wine drinker, I wanted to find a solution. This teeth whitening pen is terrific. Easy to use, works well and does not have the downside of either the strips or the $450 option at the dentist. I also really love this product since whitening my front teeth is the objective. It is a great value as I anticipate the two pens that are included will last one year. I will definitely buy this again and am very happy to recommend it." —Rebecca Shehee
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.59+ (also available in a four-pack).