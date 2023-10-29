20 Purses That Reviewers Say Actually Hold A Lot Of Stuff

1. A popular crossbody phone purse that may look small, but it has so much room to hold all of your essentials without being bulky. It has three zipper compartments, a ton of slots for credit cards and money, and it'll fit most smartphones. I have to confess, I've been trying to decide which one to get for longer than I'd like to admit. 🤫 Not only does it have a bunch of room, but it also comes in a ton of colors and styles!
Promising review: "I get compliments on this all the time. I wanted a smaller purse that can hold a lot and boy was I amazed with this. You can fit so much in it and all the zippers will still close! Definitely would purchase again if something happened to this one!" —micayla woods
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in various colors and three styles).
2. The well-known Marc Jacobs Tote Bag you've probably seen all over social media because it's super chic and spacious. And, if you want extra compartments to keep it organized, reviewers recommend adding a purse organizer insert.
Promising review: "I love this bag. It’s cute and has so much room inside! I used it as a carry on for plane rides a few times now. I’ve been able to fit my curling iron, make up, a sweater, wallet, sunglasses, some shower stuff, and more — it’s so roomy. And it zippers shut which is a plus. I got beige and really love it but I am not sure how to wash it without messing it up. I would probably go back and get black. It’s canvas material so dirt doesn't stick to it. I may buy black in the future." —jen6209
Get it from Nordstrom for $225 (available in four colors), from Marc Jacobs for $225 (available in five colors), or from Amazon for $202.94+ (available in six colors).
BTW, the Amazon listing is sold by Woot, which is a daily deals site owned by Amazon.
3. A backpack purse if you want a very versatile option. You can get so much use out of this because you can use it for school, work, or as the perfect vacay bag. And, just between us, you can use it as a backpack at the airport, and then switch it to a purse if any of the locations on your itinerary don't allow backpacks, like museums (shhhhh, I won't tell).
Promising review: "This bag is gorgeous. I’ve gotten lots of compliments on it. It’s a soft vegan leather and the color is very pretty. Lots of pockets, spacious and durable. I love how versatile this bag is. I use this for college and carry a ton and it all fits nicely. Im also able to transition to a purse and diaper bag. It does come with a messenger strap so you’re able to wear this over the shoulder which I love. It’s perfect for what I need. Great quality for the price. My only wish is that the lining was lighter, to make it easier to see items that are at the bottom of the bag. Other than that I highly recommend this bag." —Veronica
Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in 41 colors/designs).
4. A super affordable laptop bag that looks like the well-known Beis work tote you've likely seen all over your feed recently. This bag is perfect if you go on a lot of work-related trips or need to travel with a laptop or tablet.
It has three sections, one padded pocket designed for laptops or tablets up to 15.6, two big open pockets for documents or books, one large zipped pocket for your private belongings, two slip pockets and two pens pockets, and one small zipper pocket for smaller items like your ID, card, or wallet etc.
Promising reviews: "Love this bag! It fits everything I need and I love the size! Great look alike for the Beis work tote!" —Briana Ellis
"Roomy and holds a lot." —Dona Shafor
Get it from Amazon for $33.86+ (available in 10 colors).
5. A sleek leather bucket bag with a large front pocket, spacious interior, and a removable pouch. Plus, it includes one leather and one colorful woven strap.
Promising review: "I really like this purse. It is pretty and holds a lot. I like that it came with a zip bag to keep stuff inside because the top doesn't fully close. I also love all the little pockets on the outside. I like it so much that I purchased a second one in another color." —Debbie Herman
Get it from Amazon for $96.99 (available in 19 colors).
6. A Victorian carpet bag because it worked wonders for Mary Poppins and she had a lottt of stuff. Okay, so her bag was ~magical~ but, this one is pretty special too. It has six slip pockets, a zip compartment, a shoulder strap, and there's even an option to personalize a leather tag with your name.
Max Carpet Bag Works is a small biz that sells carpet bags and accessories.
Promising review: "The weekender bag is even better than I was expecting it to be. The material is very high quality, the craftsmanship is spectacular, and the bag itself feels sturdy and like it could handle travel very well. I can fit enough stuff in there for a week away from home and there are tons of handy pockets inside. It’s so unique and beautiful too! I had a special request and the seller was extremely responsive and accommodating. 10/10 I have already told all my friends, and I’ll be coming back for another piece I’m sure!" —mastertreefrog
Get it from Max Carpet Bag Works on Etsy for $196+ (personalization available at an additional cost).
7. A triple zip crossbody bag so you'll have separated sections for all your things, making it much easier to find what you're looking for. Now, you won't have to panic as you rummage through your bag searching for your wallet or keys. Plus, reviewers say it's great for traveling.
8. A reversible faux-leather tote because we all know it's super hard to choose the right purse to match with all of your outfits. Now, you'll have two options with just one bag. This also has a lot of space to hold everything you'll need and it includes a zipper pouch that can double as a clutch.
Promising review: "I bought this bag for a trip I recently took and I'm extremely pleased with it. The versatility of being reversible (dark to light) wasn't a plus at first but I really appreciate it now, getting two for the price of one. It is soft and supple and holds a ton of stuff! My 13' laptop/tablet fit perfectly and there was still room for a lot of other travel stuff. The magnet that holds the flaps together was strong, too. I would definitely purchase this product again and will use it on future trips!" —LadyThor
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in three sizes and16 color options).
9. A nylon tote bag with a ton of compartments and pockets to secure and store all your stuff. It also comes in cute colors and patterns if you're looking for something fun. And, reviewers love that it's easy to clean.
Promising reviews: "Great travel bag. This bag was amazing! It fit my iPad Pro and laptop along with a notebook, book, and other small items. It was great as my carry-on." —Tabitha Sharkey
"Love that it has lots of pockets — it holds soo much! I like the feel of the bag.. roomy and nice and cushy." —CupCake
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in 11 colors/patterns).
10. A fanny pack for a hands-free option to tote around while sight-seeing, shopping, or even cycling. It has pockets to hold all your things. The adjustable strap means you can wear it so many different ways, too! AND reviewers say it totally comes in clutch when you're wearing an outfit without pockets.
Promising review: "This bag holds a lot more than I expected and it’s great for travel or just running errands. I wear a lot of pants that don’t have pockets so this comes in really handy I usually wear it cross body style and love how efficient it is. Well worth the price." —martyigirl1
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in various colors/styles).
11. A splurge-worthy oversize leather tote so you can carry everything you need for work or use it as a weekend bag for a quick getaway.
Leather Design Studio specializes in creating leather handbags, totes, hobo bags, backpacks, and more.
Promising review: "Beautiful sturdy bag. For everyday use, it is big enough for my laptop, gym clothes, lunch, etc., but it is also a great overnight bag. It has interior and exterior pockets to keep you organized. Both practical and uniquely stylish." —Katanya Moore
Get it from Leather Design Studio on Etsy for $183.75 (originally $245).
12. A gorg snake print crossbody bag that looks similar to designer bags you might have seen, without the hefty price tag. So you can sss-save 🐍 some coins without sacrificing style. And, don't let its size fool ya — reviewers say it's spacious!
13. An anti-theft crossbody bag with a theft-deterring RFID pocket to protect your credit cards, so you can feel safe and secure. This also has a bunch of room for your essentials, a ton of pockets, and even a side pocket for your water bottle.
Promising reviews: "I love this bag! Very durable and it holds a lot...a LOT!" —sharon lewis
"This is a great purse for traveling. Can be worn as a cross body. Different pouches, holds a lot of things, including a water bottle. Waterproof and can be wiped down with a wipe to clean off." —Nat05
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in nine colors).