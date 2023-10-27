31 Products With Before And After Photos That Are Kinda Gross, But Also Kinda Magical

1. A pumice stone that will do all the hard work for you. It will remove rust, limescale, and hard water stains that your scrubbing brush just can't seem to stand up to.
Promising review: "We rented a home and the toilets were disgusting. Someone suggested a pumice stone and let me tell you it was amazing!! The picture is after just five minutes with the stone. I tried bleach, every toilet bowl cleaner available, and countless hours of scrubbing to no avail...but this stone worked instantly! I will be buying several more!! The stone does dissolve when scrubbing so you need a couple. I was able to do almost two toilets completely that looked awful with one stone!!" —CristaCross
2. Or a disposable toilet cleaning kit with removable heads so you'll never have to worry about a scary, dirty toilet or brush again. Just clean your toilet and toss the sponge in the trash.
Includes a wand, storage caddy, and six disinfecting wand head refills.
Promising review: "So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff and built up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session! Before and after pic attached." —Whitney
3. A Bissell Little Green cleaner to lift away stains from carpets, upholstery, and even you car's interior. Just when you thought you'd have to toss your fave couch, this little cleaner will bring it back to life.
Promising review: "Buy this NOW! My husband and I absolutely love this little thing. We have used it to clean our cars, mattresses, upholstered chairs, area rugs, and our couch. It works great and is so convenient for almost everything. Easy to clean, easy to move. I did use this on our carpet to compare to my larger carpet cleaner and it did NOT clean as well as my larger cleaner did. It is excellent for spot cleaning, though." —Marianne R. Fezza
4. Moisturizing heel socks that you can wear to bed, and then, wake up to softer and more hydrated feet. These gel-lined socks are infused with jojoba seed oil, olive oil, and vitamin E oil. You can also pair it with your favorite lotion, and they are reusable and washable.
Promising review: "I used these socks with Dr. Scholls severe cracked heel balm every night for the first week, and then on and off for the next few weeks. Photos (shown above) are about three weeks apart. My heels had deep, painful cracks that would occasionally bleed, and now, they're almost gone." —Manuel C.
5. Or, a foot peel mask if you don't mind feeling a bit squeamish as you peel away dead skin over the course of five to seven days in order to get smoother-looking feet.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh, can I just say I am COMPLETELY mind blown and AMAZED!!! I've always had super calloused feet because I walk around barefoot often, or without socks. Nothing ever seems to work for me. This product had me skeptical given my history, but I figured it was worth a shot. I'm getting married soon and, well, I'm sure he'd rather feel soft feet than nasty, cracked, calloused feet. So I used the 'mask' this past Monday. It is now Sunday, almost a week to the day later. I've been concerned that I once again wasted money. I was preparing for a second treatment tomorrow. My feet are BAD, so I figured nothing could help me, but I'd do what the company recommended and try re-treating one week after. But all of the sudden the dead skin is coming off!!! Folks, its WORKING!!!! Even the most awfully calloused feet WILL benefit from this!! Trust me!!" —JeepGirl78
6. A grout cleaner, because it will blast away dirt and grime that's trapped in between your tiles. Now, you won't have to strategically maneuver rugs to hide your discolored grout.
Promising review: "I never thought I'd be able to clean my grout out again without hiring someone professional to do it! But this cleaner did the wonder!!! I used it with my steam cleaner and here's the before and after pictures! I did dry brush it before I used the steam cleaner and I saw all the dirt getting out! It really works! It was hard work though, if I ever get a bigger house I might just hire someone to do it." —Chen
7. A razor bump solution for relief from irritation caused by shaving. You can say goodbye to razor bumps, ingrown hairs, and rashes. This can be used anywhere you shave — legs, bikini line, chest, and face.
8. A hair removal tool that's small enough to take anywhere — you might want to just follow your dog around with it all day long. It'll remove hair from carpet, clothing, bedding, furniture, and more. And, it's so easy to use, just swipe it on any fabric surface and watch it lift hair away.
9. And reusable pet hair remover if you are tired of having fur all over yourself, your furniture, your clothes — everything! It doesn't have to be this way. This tool works like a lint brush — you just have to roll it back and forth on whatever surface you want to get rid of hair or fur and it'll pull it right up.
Promising review: "If I could give this product 6 stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
10. A bottle of non-toxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover to make those terrifying stains and messes disappear without rinsing or vacuuming.
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is non-toxic and should be non-irritating on the skin!
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
11. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so you can get rid of soap scum and grime in your shower without much of an effort. All you have to do is spray and leave it overnight. Then, wash it away when you shower the next day. You'll be amazed to see all the stains simply wash away without you needing to scrub.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
12. A carpet cleaning solution that will deep clean set-in stains and remove odor so your carpet will look brand new (yes, even if you have kids, pets, or a messy roomie).
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small biz that sells home cleaning products.
This can be used in pretty much all machines — Hoover, Bissell, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, Carpet Express. The solution works on all water-safe surfaces like carpets, rugs, furniture, and automobiles. Plus, it's biodegradable and nontoxic.
Promising review: "This works like a dream. I have light beige carpets, and this gets all the dirt and stains right out." —Karen M.
13. Or if you don't have a carpet cleaning machine, a stain and odor eliminator to make tough messes disappear and get rid of any funky odor that's lingering around.
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. is a family-owned small business named after the family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I have an elderly dog who has occasional accidents and a cat with chronic bladder issues. Without this product, I’m pretty sure I would’ve burned down the house. On fresh accidents, it works with just one treatment. It removes the stains, and more importantly, it completely removes the odors. On older, setting stains, it completely removes stains and odors after several repeat treatments. I’ve tried so many products over the years. Hands-down, this is the best." —SR Kelly
14. A box of wart-removing pads so you can say bye-bye to warts, fast. All you have to do is slap on a bandage (that contains a liquid gel) over the affected area and let this pad get to work.
Promising review: "This stuff works! I’ve never had a wart in my life! At first I thought it was a small callus but as months went by it was getting larger. I started to google and realized I had a plantar wart on my thumb! Eww, embarrassing! So I got the freeze off and thought 'This has to work!' Nope! I tried the freeze off three times and nothing! I than realized the same thing was happening on my other thumb, a small callus but I knew that the wart had spread! Now I was desperate to get rid of them and knew I had waited too long! Bought the invisible strips and it removed my small wart in four days and my big wart in eight!! I couldn’t believe it. I left strips on for two days then pulled back the dead skin with a cuticle clipper and reapplied! My bigger wart was a little tougher to removed and I had irritated my skin trying to cut it out, so I left it alone for few days before reapplying strip and by the second 48-hour treatment, it was gone! I thought my skin would be damaged but it looks like nothing was ever there!" —Audrey N.
