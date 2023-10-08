27 Products That'll Make You Feel Like You're Finally A "Real Adult"

1. A pre-designed habit tracker calendar to help you keep track of your ever-growing to-do list and goals. Now that you're an adult, you're in charge of remembering appointments, keeping track of groceries, errands, and chores — total scam if you ask me.
Free Period Press is a woman-owned, queer-owned small business that creates paper tools to help with productivity.
Promising review: "I wanted to reduce stress and nail down some habits, and I've always done better when I can see progress tangibly. I'd been eyeing this calendar for some time, but was unsure if it was worth the money. I decided to go for it. SO glad I did. It has some 'homework' pages at the beginning to help you focus in on your goals, but mostly its the cleanness and ready-to-go nature of the monthly calendar pages that have worked for me. It's helped me be more disciplined AND narrow my focus so I'm not worrying about doing everything under the sun each day. I liked it so much that I bought a second one for a friend. Another friend saw me using it and also made a purchase. I'm really happy I made the leap." —Flight of Stars
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
2. A set of airtight food storage containers with reusable chalkboard labels, because they'll keep your cabinets or pantry so organized that Marie Kondo would jump for joy if she snuck a peak.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these containers from Chef’s Path!! Have been searching for a good set for quite some time and am happy I stumbled upon these. I feel these containers are of a higher quality than others and the price is much more affordable. I really like the fact that the lid handles are made up of durable plastic. The assortment of sizes is a plus, they’re easy to stack one on another and are rather durable. The locking mechanism works well to seal but not difficult like others I’ve tried to open. The pen, chalkboard labels, and measuring spoon set are a great addition to the set. Everything you might need for pantry organization has been provided." —Manzi
Get a set of four from Amazon for $19.97 (also available in three colors, four sizes, and various packs).
3. A storage strip so you can avoid an avalanche of cleaning supplies from tumbling out of your closet every time you reach in to grab a broom. This organizer mounts on your wall and keeps your cleaning tools put, no more sliding.
Promising review: "Repeat customer! I purchased one to organize the garden tools (rake, hoe, cultivator, shovel, etc.) in our garage and by alternating the tops of the tools up/down, was able to fit them neatly in the holder. Liked it so much, going to install another next to it for the other items. The hooks are a nice feature to hold our gloves and a simple plastic bag to hold things when needed." —Rob C.
Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in four colors, a two-pack, and with a small broom holder).
4. A food container lid organizer if you're afraid to open your cabinet because there's a chance a mountain of lids will topple onto you. This will make it easier to find the right size lid with out having to rummage through a messy pile.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it is supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes, I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." —S. Hawthorn
Get it from Amazon for $17.80.
5. A pack of cleaning tablets so when you put your dirty dishes in your dishwasher, they'll ~actually~ come out clean. These tabs will get rid of mineral buildup and limescale so your fave appliance will perform at its best. If you didn't know you'd have to clean an appliance that does the cleaning for you — welcome to adulthood.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.95+ (also available in two-pack).
6. A three-pronged duster to easily clean between your blinds because, trust me, there's a ton of dust in there. One thing about becoming an adult is coming to terms with how much there is to clean! This tool will make the annoying task of dusting blinds super easy and way faster.
The duster comes with five microfiber sleeves so you can take care of all your windows at once before giving the sleeves a good wash.
Promising review: "A super time saver. It legitimately used to take us hours to clean all the blinds. We can now do all the faux-wood Venetian blinds in the house in about one hour. It's really nice that it comes with some spare cloths for it, and it's cheap enough to buy a whole additional set so we can make more than one kid do this chore at the same time." —R.D.
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two colors).
7. A splurge-worthy Roborock robotic vacuum, because you'll have a long list of things to do, and it's mostly cleaning related. So, whenever you can take a chore off of your plate, you should. This vac will clean your entire home with just a push of a button and it empties itself!
Here's what BuzzFeed contributer Daniel Boan had to say about this:
"I've always wanted a robotic vacuum, and after getting a chance to try the Roborock Q5+, I can't believe I waited so long. I absolutely hate vacuuming, so the ability to have a magical little robot clean my entire apartment at the touch of a button is an absolute life-saver. The accompanying app is very easy to use — I typically use it to set up custom cleaning schedules — and the smart mapping feature was extremely accurate on the very first try. There are definitely cheaper options on the market, but what makes this worth the extra splurge is the self-emptying feature. Once the robo-vacuum is done cleaning, it finds its way back to the charging base and empties itself into a dust bag that lasts for up to seven weeks. My apartment has never been cleaner!"
Get it from Amazon for $429.99+ (available in two versions).
8. A pan and pot organizer, so you can stack your cookware in your cabinet and avoid a dangerous game of Jenga every time you reach for one. Not only will this keep everything organized, it'll also make it easier for you to find what you're looking for.
You can use it upright or on its side.
Promising review: "I was tired of stacking my frying pans on top of each other and was looking for something to both organize my pans and give me easy access to them. Before this organizer, I would have to unstack several pans in order to get to the middle pan that I needed. Now, I can just reach in and immediately get the frying pan that I need without having to unstack. The quality of this organizer is pretty good." —Linda
Get it from Amazon for $14.87 (available in three colors).
9. A space-saving cutlery organizer to keep your utensils organized and to give your household members a subtle hint to put things where they belong. Plus, this frees up room for bulky items like your whisk or spatula.
10. A sleek carry-on suitcase so you can stop borrowing one from your parents. It's made of a dent- and impact-resistant material, so it's sturdy enough keep up with all your travel needs. It also has super quiet wheels, a convenient front compartment, and TSA-approved locks.
Here's why Daniel loves this:
"I recently took this on a two-week trip to Italy and I cannot rave about this enough. It's sleek and slim, yet surprisingly spacious — seriously, I was able to fit SO many extra clothes thanks to the built-in compression pad. The front compartment was the perfect place to store my laptop, passport, AirPods, and other essentials I wanted easy access to. If you're looking to upgrade your old carry-on to something lightweight, sturdy, and spacious — this is it!"
Get it from Monos for $315+ (available in 13 colors and six sizes).
11. And a set of packing cubes to help you fit wayyy more in your suitcase than you ever could have imagined. Plus, these will keep everything organized so you can find your bathing suit as soon as you check-in — because a drink by the pool is just a whole vibe and why should you wait?
Each set comes with a small, medium, large, and extra-large cube, a shoe bag, and a laundry bag.
Promising review: "I have been on the fence about buying packing cubes for two years! I wasn’t sure if they would really make a difference in my packing or not. However, I am so glad I decided to get some! I have looked at many brands but I am happy I decided on this one! These are made from a great material and are super cute! This is one of the few brands that include both a shoe bag and a dirty linen bag! ... I was actually able to close my luggage with ease for the first time. These keep your clothes clean and organized. It makes packing and unpacking a breeze." —Cindy U.
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 13 colors).
12. Plus, a leather electronics organizer so you can prevent all your chargers and wires from getting lost or tangled. Everything will be neatly stored so you can find exactly what you need without having to rummage through your bag.
Mr. Crafter is a small biz that specializes in personalized leather travel and tech accessories.
Promising review: "Absolutely beautiful! The custom lettering came out perfectly and it can easily hold two battery packs and all the cords we could ever need for traveling with cellphones, iPads and our Switch. So pleased with the craftsmanship! Wonderful purchase. <3" —Sarah Kavaljian
Get it from Mr. Crafter on Etsy for $39.80+ (originally $56.86+; available in two sizes, in black or brown, and several engraving options).
13. A felt handbag organizer insert that will keep your bag organized so you don't feel like you have to dive into your bag just to find your chapstick. This has a ton of pockets that make it easier to find what you need ASAP.
Promising review: "My summer handbag has no dividers, so everything falls into a lump together. I was so pleased to find the smaller slender option for this organizer. It slides down into my purse with room on the sides to spare - this is exactly what I wanted since it lets me put things into the organizer and then other things outside of it on either side. I ordered the gray color and am very satisfied with the construction and fabric used." —Jay
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six sizes and 16 colors).