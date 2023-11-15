30 Products That'll Get Your House So Clean And Organized It'll Leave Your Family Speechless

1. A space-saving hanger organizer to manage all of the extra hangers leftover after storing some of your summer clothing for next year. This will definitely come in handy so you don't end up with a bunch of hangers piled in some corner or bin — it happens to the best of us.
Promising review: "I didn't know that I had needed this all of my life until I got one for my husband out of desperation. His hangers were all over the house, so I got this to try. I assembled it for him while he was at work and immediately ordered one for myself. It doesn't take up much floor space but holds a ton of my velvet hangers. Much better than any other method I've tried to contain hangers in the past, and it looks really nice. Sturdy and high quality. Easy to assemble." —SavvyShopper
Get it from Amazon for $23.66.
2. A lid organizer if you're afraid to open your cabinet because there's a chance a mountain of lids will topple onto you. This will make it easier to find the right size lid without having to rummage through a messy pile. Your fam will be amazed when they see how much neater this genius product makes your cabinets.
Promising review: "I am so shocked at how amazing this is. It holds all of my lids and I have about 30 — I’m not even exaggerating either lol. It’s awesome guys! A must for the kitchen if you’re trying to reduce the clutter in your cabinets!" —Jessie
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes, with tall dividers, and an expandable version).
3. A robotic mop so you don't have to carry a heavy bucket all around your home. And you never have to worry about a dirty mop again! Go ahead and catch up on your fave show while this robo mop catches up on some much-needed cleaning.
BTW: You can add voice control by combining this with Alexa!
Promising review: "I was a little price leery on this but I've just been struggling to mop as much as I need to. I have three cats and I already have a regular vacuum robot that is amazing, but the idea of a mopping robot seemed different, like it wouldn't be helpful. Then after falling behind on cleaning we finally decided to splurge and buy one and omg — it's amazing. I should have given in a long time ago. My floors are so much cleaner and I have the reusable pads and when I clean them I see just how much dirt this little mop robot is helping me clean." —Christina H.
Get it from Amazon for $320 (also available in various bundles).
4. Plus, a robot window cleaner because you'll be able to pass that frustrating task over to technology. This can also be used on shower walls, mirrors, and even floors! Grab some wine, sit back, and watch this thing go.
The Gladwell Gecko Robot Window Cleaner uses AI to clean every inch of your windows and is especially handy if you can't reach the tops of your tall windows. It comes with an app so you can control it from your phone.
Promising review: "Probably the first product of this nature that I have bought in my lifetime that came out of the box and worked flawlessly. It cleaned the third story windows of our condominium very well. The robotic program in the device worked without a hitch. Besides doing a fine job of cleaning it was kind of fun to just watch it perform. My only minor complaint was that the instructions were a little brief and left a few questions that were answered only when we started the device. Recommend it highly." —Owen Patotzka
Get it from Amazon for $199.95.
5. A divided turntable, that's so versatile, you can use it to organize and declutter so many places in your home. It'll turn junk and clutter into an organized masterpiece that'll leave everyone in your home speechless. This is great for art supplies, spices, and even makeup. You won't have to rummage through your cabinet to find what you're looking for. And, the bins are removable!
I have this and I love it! Before, I had a tray filled with snacks for my daughter so she could easily grab what she wanted whenever she was hungry. However, she would search through a pile of snacks and make a mess. This was a game changer! She's now able to spin this around to find what she wants and it makes it easier to see what we've run out of.
Promising review: "I use this product in my laundry room. I store my starch spray, dryer sheets, etc in there. Is is so compact and cute. Easy to assemble and use. I love that it rotates to where each item is accessible. It comes with three trays that make up the circle so if need be you can easily remove one of the trays and place it right back. Simple to clean. Definitely recommend." —olivia
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two styles and a two-tier option).
6. A heavy-duty oven scrub made with pumice powder so it'll be easier and faster to remove stuck-on grime and splatter. Your oven will look so shiny and new you might just want to bake more often.
Everneat is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! It works fast with pretty minimal elbow grease. The stainless-steel sponge that comes with it makes it easier. And it smells great!" —Melissa C.
Get it from Everneat on Etsy or from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three scents).
7. A set of over-the-door shelves that'll make it easier to store all of your fam's accessories or smaller items. This if perf for shoes, gloves, hats, scarves and even makeup. It's like having an extra closet but on your door.
Promising review: "I am so happy I found this little gem of a product. I got one for myself and one for a friend who I was helping get organized. The little pockets are great and hold more than you think they will. I love that the front of the pockets is a clear view so you can see everything that is in the pocket. The product is very sturdy and really super easy to put together and hang up on the doors." —MM1986
Get it from Amazon for $14.87+ (available in four styles and 10 colors).
8. An under-the-shelf basket if you need more space to cut back on clutter. Not enough cabinets? No problem! This gives you more storage space in minutes. It's perfect for keeping multiple-piece sets together, like bowls with lids or appliances with attachments.
Promising review: "One of the best purchases I made on Amazon — these are functional, stylish, and look like good quality. I was not only able to organize my kitchen cupboard but also these baskets were perfect in maximizing the usage of vertical space. While I can't yet speak about durability, they look and feel sturdy and are able to hold my plates and cups without bending or leaning." —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $22.98.
9. And set of cabinet shelves that'll give you more storage options with added rows. This shelf is stackable, which doubles the space you have. You'll be able to see the items in your cabinet easily, so you won't topple everything over whenever you're searching for something.
Promising review: "Very useful organizer. I used it to organize my plates and cups in my cabinet. This makes my cabinet look neat. No assembly needed. Worth the money. I am planning to buy another set for organizing my pantry." —Vinoth
Get a set of two from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
10. A silverware sorter if you're sick and tired of a messy drawer that makes it difficult to find utensils. This space-saving organizer will keep your silverware in order and also free up space so you can store items that always get stuck, like your whisk and spatula.
11. A unicorn beanbag cover that actually doubles as sneaky, hidden storage for stuffed animals. Cleaning up that sea of stuffed toys on your kiddo's bedroom floor will be a breeze because your little one will *want* to put them away to transform this cover into a cozy beanbag chair. It'll definitely come in clutch when your mother-in-law shows up unexpectedly and you need to hide some toys quickly — she'll be shocked just how neat your kiddo's room is.
Promising review: "Bought it to help with the mess of plushies all over the place and man it is a space saver. No more messes, and doubles as a seat for my daughter. She drags this everywhere to sit on it or jump. So far is holding the abuse quite well." —Ivan P.
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 25 styles and two sizes).
12. A K-Cup organizer because it doesn't take up valuable counter space and it's way better than rummaging through a drawer for your fave flavor. This one is easy to mount around an outlet using an outlet cover, so there's no damage to your wall. You can also adjust it to fit 12, 17, or 22 K-Cups.
Storage Theory is a small business based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Promising review: "Love this!! Wanted something space-saving for my guest room coffee bar. This caddy is perfect!" —maryb1130
Get it from Storage Theory on Etsy for $17.99 (also available with 28-slot capacity).