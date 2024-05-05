20 Products You’ll Need ASAP If You’re At That Stage In Life When You All Of A Sudden Have The Urge To Garden

1. A pair of comfy, waterproof clogs because your shoes will get covered in mud and these are super easy to clean — just spray 'em with your hose or wipe them down. Plus, they come in cute styles and colors!
Promising review: "The insoles are removable so you can use your own insoles in these — added bonus. Also the heel area underneath the 'factory' insole is built up some to provide extra cushion in that area. I bought these to use outside in the garden when it is a little too wet so I don't mess up my better shoes. They are a smooth design that should keep my feet clean for quick times outside, yet are a solid design so as to not allow my feet to get dirty and need a foot bath before coming in the house. As well, these shoes will spray off easily when dirty." —jamieLeigh
2. An adjustable gardening bench so you can kneel down without scraping your legs or hurting your back. This bench has soft padding for your knees, handles on the sides to help you stand up, and it can turn into a seat when you flip it over. You can even hang a tool pouch on it for easy access!
BTW, this includes a tool pouch.
Promising review: "This is great for the garden. Keeps my knees out of the stickers and the padding is very comfortable, helps me get up and down — easy to maneuver around the garden and in between the rows. Haven't tried sitting on it but I'm heavy and this feels very sturdy under me. Pockets deep enough for tools and seed packets, easy to remove and wash if necessary." —Cpt Dragon
3. A pair of stainless-steel gardening shears because you'll need them to clip, cut, and trim your plants. Reviewers say they're great for beginners. Plus, they're lightweight.
Promising review: "I needed something sharp and small enough for deadheading smaller blooms but that would also do well with any size of bloom. These are my new favorite pair. They're sharp and easy to use. The small push lock that keeps the blades locked closed is very easy to unlock and relock. I would highly recommend these to any gardener professional or hobbyist like me." —JoJo
4. A plant supporter to help your plant that can use a little extra support staying upright (it's what the pros use). And, if you're worried that it'll ruin the whole vibe you're creating with an eyesore, they're powder-coated green to camouflage with your garden.
Promising review: "These plant supports each consist of two semi circles that fit together to encircle the plant. I have two snake plants that are getting taller and needed support. These plant stakes are working perfectly. They can easily be inserted into the soil to the desired height, and the green color obscures their appearance. My plants look prettier and stronger now that they are standing tall." —A.Consumer
5. And a pack of ringed plant stakes for your indoor or potted plants to prevent them from hunching over. These will keep your plants standing upright and tall.
Promising review: "These fit perfectly around most of my indoor plants that need help growing in an upright position. The green color blends in with the plant and you don't even notice it's there. If you are trying to use these for much bigger plants, the cage may not fit around the trunk of your plant." —Melissa M.
6. A garden colander so you can gather all of your fruits and veggies from your garden and wash them in the same basket. You could even rinse them outside with your hose so you won't get dirt in your kitchen sink.
Promising review: "I have several fruit trees (orange, lemon, tangerine, grapefruit, pomegranate, and persimmons) and so I decided to try out this colander/basket to make the job of collecting fruit a little easier. It does its job well and allows me to easily hose off the fruit after collection. I can’t fill it more than halfway with fruit, though, or else it gets too heavy. It’s also useful to tote the fruits to my workplace and share them with everyone." —Melody R.
7. A pair of gardening gloves with extra long sleeves to protect you from thorns, mosquito bites, and even poison ivy while you're tending to your garden. And, they come in cute colors and patterns — because who said you couldn't look fashionable while digging in the dirt?
Nompi Glove Company is a woman-run small business based in New Jersey that makes garden gloves with long, pretty sleeves. The idea came to founder Lynne Eichenbaum after she contracted poison ivy while tending to her vegetable garden.
Promising review: "Just as pictured. Made well. Great idea. I don’t need expensive leather things. I will get a lot of use of these picking berries and trimming prickly bushes!" —Amy
8. A pack of seeds that contain 20 of the most popular veggies so you can grow your own produce like beets, cucumbers, cabbage, and tomatoes. Think of all the sauces, salads, and meals you can make using vegetables that you've grown yourself.
Each pack includes 1,300+ seeds consisting of zucchini, eggplant, beet, pumpkin, butternut squash, cabbage, bok choy, cauliflower, broccoli, rapini rabe, celery, cucumber, kohlrabi, radish, bell pepper, cayenne pepper, okra, Brussels sprout, beefsteak tomato, and cherry tomato.
Promising review: "I purchased it for my mother as a gift and I absolutely love the product. Huge variety and very affordable price! The package looks great and each seed bag is individually labeled along with a QR that takes you directly to all the information you need pertaining to that type of vegetables. Love it." —V. G
9. A "Little Dibby" because it's a two-in-one tool that'll make it easier for you to plant seeds and transplant seedlings. One end helps you make holes that are the right depth for your seeds (it has notches to help you measure), and the other end gently pulls out delicate plants so they can be transferred to bigger pots or outdoors.
Spoken Garden is a small business that sells gardening tools and ebooks.
Promising review: "I love this little tool. It is really good at transferring little seedlings. Very useful." —Nicky Roberts
10. A pack of food spikes if you haven't developed a green thumb quite yet. These will provide food for your plants for up to two months so you won't have to worry too much about forgetting to fertilize them or check the soil for a few days.
For best results, replace spikes every 30 days in spring and summer; replace every 60 days in winter and fall.
Promising review: "I swear by these plant food spikes!!! The package says they are for indoor plants, but I actually use them for all of my outdoor plants, especially my herbs. I first tried these after planting some basil and other herbs that seemed to be taking an eternity to grow. I figured I'd give them a try since they were so inexpensive and wow!!!!! Within just a few days, my plants had grown more than double what they had grown in the previous several weeks!! One of my friends (who also enjoys gardening) came over to my house and was in awe of how big and healthy all of my herbs were. When I told her about these spikes, she went straight from my house to purchase some and had the exact same growth results." —GatorDO17
11. A standing weeder so you won't have to kneel to pluck out weeds — your back and knees will thank you. This genius tool has three steel claws that will help you to remove weeds and roots while standing.
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a small, family-owned business based in Oregon making tools for gardening.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
12. A pair of knee pads because reviewers who use them while gardening say "they make a huge difference," and they're really comfortable. Now, you won't have to worry about kneeling on hard or rough surfaces while rearranging borders around your new flowerbed.
Promising review: "These are the best knee pads I have ever used, for sure. Nice and soft feeling. They allow me to stay on my knees for an extended period of time without getting uncomfortable. I have worn them for nine-hour working days without any issues with fit, adjustment, or comfort. If you put them in place they will stay in place. They have great cushioning and are very comfortable, but in my opinion what really makes them better than most other knee pads on the market is the fact that they have two adjustable straps with slip buckles instead of one of the straps being Velcro. You can attach them very easily and because you’re able to tighten them better than Velcro, they will stay in place. The straps are of good elasticity, so they won’t start hurting you even when they are really tight." —Shannon Huett
