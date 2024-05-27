If You’re Nervous About Traveling With A Baby, Here Are 27 Things That’ll Make It Way Easier

1. A genius travel baby bottle drying rack so you'll have a spot in your hotel room to dry bottles, pacifiers, pump parts and more (which beats any DIY version you could attempt to assemble on your own). It comes with a bottle brush and a nipple cleaner. BTW, it folds away so compactly, it could fit in a diaper bag or purse.
Promising review: "I bought this for traveling to our in-laws and couldn’t have been more pleased with my purchase! It packed up so well and compact. I liked that it was hard-cased, easy to clean, and had a lot of space for bottles and parts. It’s also nice that it has a space for the brush holder so you’re not resting on the counter or on the bottom of the case. There is also a helpful guide to make sure you’re putting the parts away to ensure easy closure. I couldn’t recommend this enough for traveling parents!" —gaia2209
2. And, a pack of Dr. Brown's bottle and pacifier wipes for quick cleanups on-the-go. They're perfect to clean items that have fallen or have gotten dirty when you're not near a sink like during long car rides or while sightseeing. They're free of flouride, alcohol, or any unsafe ingredients so you can place items that have been wiped clean — like teethers and toys — right in your baby's mouth without having to rinse them off.
Promising review: "Great for travel. Great for diaper bag. I use it for binkies, hands, toys, etc. Everything winds up on the floor, and in their mouths, so I don’t want to use a typical wipe. These are perfect for peace of mind." —Blanche C
3. A lightweight and compact stroller that can fit in the overhead bin on a plane so you can avoid the hassle of waiting around after your flight to get your stroller out of storage. Bonus: it'll fit easily in the trunk of a rental car or if you need to catch a cab.
FYI: This was awarded a Guinness World Record in 2014 for being the most compact stroller. It can hold kids who weigh up to 55 pounds and only weighs 9.5 pounds.
Promising review: "This is a must-have for all parents with toddlers, especially if you are going on a trip. We went to a place where they do not recommend a stroller because it’s too bulky and gets in your way. Well, using this was not a problem at all. People were amazed how this thing works, and it’s really handy. Very easy to fold. Very light and not space consuming in your trunk! Love it so much!" —Amazon Customer
4. And, a stroller cover because unexpected rain during your trip can really put a ~damper~ on your plans. But, now you'll be totally prepared and can avoid spending wayyy too much on an umbrella at a tourist trap, that won't even give your little one the coverage they'll need.
Promising review: "We used this on our recent trip to Disney in Florida, and it was a lifesaver for the sudden rains. Kept our kiddo dry without stopping her from seeing the views. It fit our stroller just fine and packed away pretty easily when we were done with it. :) Definitely recommend!" —Patrice T.
5. An inflatable bath tub that'll be a lifesaver when it's bath time and your hotel only has a shower. It's super convenient and comes in a cute ocean theme.
Promising review: "I love this little bath! The divider in the center helps keep my babe in her seat without slipping down! We have been to a few hotels and Airbnbs that didn’t have a bathtub and this has come in handy! Because it’s inflatable it is perfect to travel with. It folds down super small and is light weight. I’ve brought it on checked and carry-on bags through the airport with no problem!" —Pat&Court
6. A Fisher-Price "Laugh & Learn Smart Stages" Puppy so you're kiddo can have a travel buddy. It plays 75+ songs, phrases, and sounds that'll not only keep your child entertained, but it'll also teach them shapes, numbers, the alphabet, and parts of the body.
Recommend for ages 6 months and up.
Promising reviews: "Great toy! She’s so cute and the voice actress they got to do her songs etc is pleasant to listen too. It’s not too loud. It did help my baby learn to squeeze intentionally. The heart lights up which gets their attention but without it being crazy flashing lights all over the place. She soft and light. Great travel toy and home toy." —Amazon Customer
"This adorable little toy is pretty big and so much better than the pictures make it look. It has tons of songs and music, and it's great for toddlers and babies who are learning their alphabet, to count and their hand, foot etc. I can't believe how nice it is for the price. Well worth the money and not cheaply made." —Batgirl435
7. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount because it can attach to almost anything like a tray table, the arm of a chair, and even luggage so your child will be able to watch their fave videos over and over again instead of being bored.
Promising reviews: "Essential for traveling with young kids! This thing is clutch. Just traveled with my almost 3-year-old. We used the item for my iPhone so she could watch shows and movies on the flight. Very sturdy, holds its position well. Versatile positions. Highly recommend." —ellierae
"Bought these for a few family members for a flight. They ended up using them to keep a baby's attention when out to eat, used in the flight too. Stiff and strong hold. It doesn't seem to be dinky. Well-made, well-liked, and very happy." —Sam
8. A waterproof pouch that you'll be thankful for when your child reaches for your phone to watch that YouTube video again while at the pool or the beach. This will keep your phone (and other essentials like your cash and credit cards) dry. And, don't worry, it won't prevent you from using your phone — you can still scroll and take pics.
The pouch fits any phone up to 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches.
Promising review: "This product is incredible. I purchased to use while in Key West for an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and Galaxy S6 Edge and it fits perfectly for each phone being a little more snug with the iPhone 6 Plus. It is completely waterproof and takes great photos and video through the case, but you have to press 'record' prior to submerging the case underwater. My family went snorkeling and kept the case with phone inside submerged almost the entire time and had no issues with leakage. My family and I got stopped numerous times being asked where we purchased this product. Perfect even if just on the beach and you do not want to get sand or sunscreen on your phone and want to still take photos/text/browse internet while on the beach. I will be purchasing this for everyone in my family as it has become a travel must-have!" —Amber Smith
9. A battery-operated stroller fan with bendable foam legs, so it can wrap around a stroller or car seat to keep your little one nice and cool on your next vacay.
Promising review: "We love our stroller fan. We were going on a family trip to Florida in the summer with our 10-month-old who runs hot. This was nice to have on the beach, and walking around the boardwalk or in shops. It easily worked around the arm/leg of the beach chair and the handles of his stroller to keep him cool. Now it’s good to have if we got to the park or somewhere where we are outside a lot in the sun. The quality is nice. And it has a built-in light." —Lindsey C.
10. A portable white-noise machine because nothing is worse than a fussy and tired baby who is wayyy overdue for a nap. This will help drown out loud noise or unfamiliar sounds so your child will be able to easily drift to sleep and stay asleep anywhere.
Promising review: "Perfect travel sound machine. We have a Marpac Dohm sound machine at home, and let me tell you, it is a BEAST to travel with. It's heavy and bulky and such a hassle with its long cord. The MyBaby Soundspa is SO MUCH BETTER. It's lightweight, has a great range of volume, options, and the 'white' noise is actually something much more soothing (might be brown noise?). Just what we needed for our frequent trips to grandma's! I recently brought this with me on a 13-hour road trip and used the included clip to attach the machine to my baby's infant car seat and it was PERFECT for getting him to sleep on the road. I also used it for his nighttime sleep for all five nights we were gone, and the batteries lasted without a problem. If you're considering getting a portable sound machine like I was, DO IT and GET THIS ONE. Love the price, too!!" —Madeline Thomas
11. A car seat travel bag with padded back straps, so you can lug a car seat through the airport easily. And, this will keep your kiddo's car seat protected from getting dirty or damaged if it needs to be stowed in the cargo compartment during your flight.
It's universally sized to fit standard infant, convertible, and booster car seats.
Promising review: "This thing holds two Cosco Scenera car seats stacked on one another! Super easy to load up and toss on your back. I couldn’t have made it through the airport without this and my 2 toddlers!" —Sarah Viado
12. A portable pop-up tent because who has time to read instructions or put together a complicated tent with a baby in tow? This will provide all the shade you and your little one will need while at the beach. And, reviewer's say it's "easy to put together and put away."
Promising review: "We loved having this tent on our beach trip with our baby. It was so easy and lightweight to carry with us and gave plenty of sun protection for our baby. We will be using this with each beach trip in the future!" —Amazon Customer
13. A pack of disposable bibs so you won't have to worry about your kiddo messing up their clothes while out and about and you won't need to wash a ton of bibs — I mean, who wants to think about laundry on vacation?
Promising review: "Great product. Easy clean up. Lightweight. Great for on the go." —McKenzy Deling
14. A BabyBjorn travel crib because it's easy to set up and folds compactly so your little one can have a comfy place to sleep no matter where you stay.
Promising review: "We just got back from our vacation in Hawaii and I bought this for my 18-month grandson before we left. He slept like an angel on it. The soft sides netting helped because he's a restless sleeper. Perfect fit for him and still have room for him to move around. The assembling is a breeze!! All in one package and nothing else to screw in. Just pop it like a tent. The travel pkg is nice and compact and can be carried on in the plane. We all love it for its compact and lightness. Highly recommend it if you're going to a friend's for the night or on vacation." —Abby
15. An air vent extender hose to keep your baby comfy during your next roadtrip so they won't get too hot or too cold. This is especially helpful for rear-facing carseats. This hose will allow you to direct air to the back so your child can stay cool during those hot summer days or warm during the winter.
The Noggle is a small business that's all about "making the backseat cool again."
Promising reviews: "Great for those HOT summer days! Seriously so so helpful! A great way to keep my daughter cool and comfortable in her rear-facing car seat. So glad we bought it!" —Ashley B.
"Works great. Traveled a 19-hour trip with the baby in the back seat — worked great." —Sandy Bevan
