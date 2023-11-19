26 TikTok Products That Will Make You Feel Like The Best Parent Ever

1. A whale bath toy that lights up and sprays water like a magical fountain. Bath time will feel like a whole vibe and you'll be the most fun parent ever.
See why this parent says this toy is a hit with their 7-month-old on TikTok.
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me do it. My daughter loves this! It stops spraying water as soon as it is no longer in the water. It's very calming. I've even stolen it for my own baths." —Lauren Trifone
"Worth every penny! My little one loves bath time, and this makes it even more fun! The water spout is awesome and gets taller the longer it sits in the water. The lights are an extra bonus! If you're thinking about buying — do it! Your little one will love this." —Ahliilai
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three colors, a rechargeable version, and a four-mode version).
2. A pack of Crayola Globbles so your kid can actually throw a "ball" in the house without getting in trouble. These squishy toys are soft and stick to walls without leaving any residue behind!
Watch this mom explain why Globbles are her "new favorite thing ever" on TikTok.
Promising review: "My 15-year-old asked for these after seeing them on TikTok. I got them as a stocking stuffer thinking they’d be tossed aside. Unbelievably he and his 17-year-old brother have spent time lying in the floor, tossing them up to the ceiling, and waiting for them to fall so they can catch them. I never expected them to get this much use. Bonus is they’re off their phones and in the family room with us." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $11.74 (also available in 16 count).
3. A silicone finger puppet toothbrush to make brushing your baby's teeth a breeze while also soothing sore gums.
Watch these cute toothbrushes brushing a little one's gums in this TikTok.
Promising review: "I don't usually write reviews, but this has been a game changer for us! I have a 13-month-old who hates having her teeth brushed (we tried EVERYTHING before getting this). We've only had it for two days, and there have been no tears since getting it! I let her brush with her regular toothbrush and then follow up with this. She loves it!" —Tyler Parsons
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three styles).
4. A foldable indoor slide because rain shouldn't ruin your little one's day. This slide will come to the rescue if you need a fun indoor activity when you can't make a trip to the park.
Watch this kiddo use the slide in this TikTok.
Promising review: "I got this for my 2-year-old daughter's birthday and she LOVES it. She is a little nervous on the playground and she took to this right away. It folds down easily and sets up easily — the design is brilliant. It was actually so easy that I watched the 30 second set up video just to be sure I got it right lol. My 8-year-old son got on it too and it held up. We live in an apartment so this is something that she can climb on safely without taking up a ton of space. Love this product!!" —jenna
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three styles).
5. A microwave s'mores maker so you can say yes to making this treat ~s'more~ often. You won't need to spark up the fire pit or start a bonfire because this gadget makes s'mores in seconds.
Watch how you can easily and quickly make s'mores with this device on TikTok.
It's super simple to use! Just fill the water reservoir, put your s'mores ingredients on the tray (up to two of them), and pop in the microwave for 30 seconds. The marshmallow and chocolate will heat at the same time!
Promising review: "This is a very cute gadget. I saw this on a TikTok and fell for it lol. I'm glad I did. My kids and I have so much fun making instant s'mores. They're done in about 30–40 seconds with literally no cleanup. The marshmallow doesn't melt over so you basically can just run hot water over it to remove a few crumbs from crackers and be done." —Shawna G.
Get it from Amazon for $12.49.
6. A dinner plate that will make mealtime more fun. It's designed like a game board with eight divided sections and a hidden treat compartment. Your kiddo will zoom through their veggies so they can get to their dessert.
Check out a parent's review of this game-changing plate on TikTok.
Promising review: "I bought this for my son because I thought it was cute and cool. I posted about it on TikTok, and the post went viral, almost a million views. I highly recommended it. My son requests this plate for every meal and looks forward to the treat at the end." —Chaunte Thorpe
Get it from Amazon for $12.63+ (available in six styles).
7. A grape cutter because dicing grapes to reduce the risk of choking is super important but soooooo time consuming. You can get your kiddo's fave snack ready in minutes so they won't have to wait too long to bite into a juicy grape.
8. A travel urinal that will transform you into super hero when you see your little one doing the potty dance during your next road trip. You'll save the day when there's no bathroom in sight.
Watch this mom's review on TikTok.
Promising review: "I love this travel urinal. My son often has to pee when we are out running errands, and it’s not always easy to get to a restroom. I have two young boys; it’s hard to get them in and out of the car to use the restroom. This also helps because in the age of COVID-19 I’m not very comfortable having my kids use public restrooms. If I can avoid it I will, and this makes it possible. Often I’ve used sippy cups, water bottles, or whatever I could find for my son to pee in. This makes it so much easier. It’s also cute so my son actually wants to use it and it doesn’t spill. It could be tipped upside down and it won’t come out. This is a great product. I would buy it again." —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $9.79+ (available two styles and in various colors).
9. A snack spinner so you'll have snacks on deck and in rotation for your *always hungry* little one.
Watch the snack spinner in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "My 2-year-old loves it, he gets excited every time he pushes the button and sees it spin. He spins it, grabs a piece of strawberry, spins it again, grabs a blueberry; keeps him entertained. It’s easy to clean and compact for easy on-the-go snacks. Great product!" —Noe G.
Get it from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in two sizes and six colors).
10. An as-seen-on-Shark-Tank bug bite suction tool invented by a mom that will quickly suck out venom and stingers from bug bites so your child won't have to suffer through a day of nonstop itching.
Watch it in action on TikTok and how it can be used to remove splinters too!
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and had to get it. I’m super glad I did. My daughter and I always get a ton of mosquito bites, and this helps alleviate the itching as soon as you pull the suction back. It’s great." —Rebekka Talley
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (also available in two-packs and three-packs and three colors).
11. An elephant bath sprayer because it's like a fun and gentle shower for your baby or toddler. Plus it will make washing shampoo out of your little one's hair much easier than using a little bowl or your hand.
Watch this sprayer make bath time even more fun on TikTok.
Promising review: "If you have babies or toddlers, this is a must-buy! I saw this on TikTok and decided to try it out. I love this and my kids love this. My kids were so scared for me to rinse their hair and now that we have this they even want to do it themselves! I also just had a baby and she loves it as well! We have had it for a couple of months now and the batteries are still going strong....which if you have kids you know some stuff it feels like you can never get the batteries to last because they are always playing with them. I highly recommend this to every parent!!!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $24.95+ (available in four colors).
12. A set of kid-safe plastic knives so you can say yes when your little chef wants to help out in the kitchen. These knives can chop but are not sharp enough to slice your little helper's finger.
Watch a child chop up green peppers using one of these knives on TikTok.
PSA: children should still be supervised while using these knives!
Promising reviews: "My daughter loves these. I saw these on TikTok then ordered them for my little kitchen helper. We cut up all types of veggies with no problem." —Maia
"I’ve only had these for a couple of days, but already my 4-year-old daughter keeps asking me for things to chop up. They’re perfect for the little chef in your life or the kid who want to be a big helper. So far she’s easily (and safely) chopped up: lettuce, apples, bananas, strawberries, potatoes, even carrots! I can run my hand along the blade and not cut myself and yet it’s designed in a way that you can still chop through veggies and fruits. Another pro is they are super easy to clean and dishwasher safe. They came exactly as pictures for me: in three different sizes and colors, with a slight grip texture on the handle for little hands. They’re nice and lightweight as well so it’s not cumbersome for younger kids. Love them!" —Abby Roeller
Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.95 (available in two color combinations).