32 Products For Anyone With Lots Of Stuff But Not Enough Room

1. An ottoman for sneaky storage so you can tuck away your shoes if your collection has outgrown your closet. It's also a comfy seat — perfect for trying on all the new pairs you just snagged during a sale.
Promising review: "I can’t believe this was so inexpensive! It perfectly matches my couch and looks more expensive than it was. I like the shoe organizer inside. I put my off-season shoes in there and my Xbox controller and headset and remotes in there, and it freed up some closet space." —Tara
Get it from Amazon for $75.99+ (available in eight colors).
2. A two-tier slide-out organizer that's perfect for keeping the area under the kitchen sink clutter-free. This allows you to have more vertical space with two levels and makes it easier to reach for what you want without knocking things over.
This organizer can also be used in your pantry, other cabinets, and even in the bathroom.
Promising review: "I love this! My kitchen needed help and came across these! These did not disappoint. It has so much space I ended up not knowing what to fill it with. I also liked that it had drawers and they were clear! Here are my before and after pictures! (shown above)." —Marisol Sanchez
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
3. A garment rack if you don't want to hide your latest fashion finds. This is an easy way to store and display your clothing if you've run out of room in your closet. It also has a shelf on the bottom — perfect for shoes or purses!
Promising review: "I cannot say enough good things about this product! I was looking for a bigger clothing rack as I have a lot of clothes and no closet space. This one is longer and bigger than all of the other ones I looked at. It was super easy to put together. I had never assembled anything by myself before but all I needed was a screwdriver to put this together by myself. I have had this rack now for about six months and it is holding up so well! I have a ton of clothes on it — including lots of heavy sweaters — and it is super sturdy!" —LRV27
Get it from Amazon for $29.87 (available in two colors).
4. A standing mirror to discreetly organize your overflowing jewelry and accessories collection. This lockable cabinet has velvet lining and six LED lights. I mean where was this when I was a Claire's-obsessed tween?!
Promising review: "This is great for getting organized! My necklaces no longer are piled together or hanging on several different jewelry holders. This has saved me so much space from the holders and multiple jewelry boxes. It really just looks like a mirror stand instead of a jewelry box. I also love that it locks." —K. Patrick
Get it from Amazon for $119.99 (available in 11 colors).
5. A closet hanger that folds into the wall so you'll have way less clutter and an extra place to hang clothing. It holds up to 12 hangers and stores your clothing more compactly. Just hang and fold for a space-saving hack you'll wish you'd known about sooner.
Promising review: "I had one of these in my other home in the laundry closet. Loved it and the fact it folds back to the wall when not in use. Not shabbily made. Grateful to be able to order another one without having to go into some brick and mortar store. Highly recommend for any closet, bathroom to hang clothes to dry, or laundry room. I would give 10 stars if that option was available." —BullCityNana
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
6. An expandable cabinet shelf, because it has three tiers that make it easier to stack items so you'll utilize all the vertical space in you cabinet. And it makes it easier to find what you need — it's like stadium seating for your spices! You no longer have to make a mess while searching for the cumin.
Promising review: "Very pleased with this product, now there's a place to put everything that I use while cooking. No more mess, not too cluttered in my small kitchen. I was surprised to see that the shelves looked like they could hold canned goods too! Awesome!" —Tiffany Collums
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in two colors and in three or four tiers).
7. A coat rack and storage shelf so you can hang your purses and coats in style. You'll be able to clear up some space in your closet and display some of your recent fashion finds.
Promising review: "It’s a great fit in my small house! It’s lightweight and I was able to put it together by myself with the tool that was supplied. Fits lots of shoes and coats. I don’t have it mounted to the wall since we aren’t allowed to put holes in them, and it still holds up well!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in five styles and two sizes).
8. A storage bed that lifts up to reveal a ton of storage for bulky items. You can store blankets, pillows, and more so you'll save closet space for more important things like all those new shoes you just had to get because they were BOGO. Bonus: if you live in a small apartment, you don't have to worry about trying to pull open drawers in tight spaces!
Promising review: "Absolutely great!! Huge storage compartment. Beautiful bed, easy to keep the room clutter-free — especially when you have a teenage boy. Easy to open and close, and even easier to make the bed when it's open/up. Great material, fairly simple to put together (MUST FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS). Definitely worth EVERY PENNY!!" —Nandab22
Get a full/double bed from Ikea for $659 (available in two finishes).
9. A hanging double closet rod if you're like Carrie Bradshaw, and you like your money where you can see it — hanging in your closet. You can use all the vertical space that wasn't being used anyway. It practically doubles your closet space. Bonus: if you have a little fashionista like I do, they'll be able to reach their clothes so they can pick outfits for themselves!
Promising review: "This is sturdy and lightweight. This closet rod doubled my available space in seconds. There is plenty of space on the top rod for longer shirts and tops and shorter ones fit perfectly on the lower rod without touching the floor. Plus, hangers stay in place and don't slide to one end or the other based on how heavy items are, and so far the rod hasn't sagged or bowed at all. And I have all my sweatshirts and heavy fleece jackets on the bottom rod. Space will obviously depend on the height of the closet rod you hang this from, but I would highly recommend this for anyone with need of more closet space!!" —CCBunE
Get it from Amazon for $9.49 (also available in a two-pack).
10. A set of space-saving hangers that'll instantly clear up space in your closet. Instead of placing hangers horizontally, these collapse to compress hangers vertically. You'll have so much more room in your closet you won't even know what to do with it. Okay, TBH you'll be tempted to go shopping!
Promising review: "Absolutely great product. I have five of my heavy coats on one hanger and IT'S NOT EVEN BOWING!!! Incredible! Just plastic but works great! I'm so tired of rooting through my closet! This saves me so much time and energy." —Kelsey
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two colors).
If you love this, check out more closet products that keep all your stuff easily visible!
11. A set of durable hoodie hangers, if you'd like to avoid a sea of hoodies on the bottom of your closet (because same). These hooks are here to save the day. Hoodies are so complicated to hang up and take up way too much space on shelves, but these hangers will keep them in place and save closet space.
Venalli is a small business based in Overland Park, Kansas, that designs these unique hooks as well as original hoodies.
Promising review: "These are so awesome! My teenager has a habit of breaking regular hangers when getting their hoodies off of them, so I wanted to try these out. Only bought a set of five, but I will definitely be buying more. Great quality and such a unique design, these are just perfect!" —chuutena
12. A set of vacuum storage bags, duh! When I need to make more room in my closet, these always come in clutch. You can easily store last season's wardrobe in these storage bags that shrink when you suck the air out with a vacuum. Just look how a pile of clothes transformed into a neat, less bulky stack. BTW, they have over 50,000 5-star ratings and reviewers say they save a lot of space.
Promising review: "I bought these for storing extra linens, blankets, and pillows. I thought I needed 10 for everything but only needed five because of the amount these hold. It gave me a lot of closet space back!" —Janet Foster Goodwill
Get a jumbo six-pack from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in various sizes and pack quantities).
Check out my coworker's Spacesaver vacuum bags review for more deets!