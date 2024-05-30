1. A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp if you just don't have the energy or time to attempt to get the perfect cat-eye. This stamp makes it super easy to get the winged eyeliner look, fast. It has two sides — one with a stamp and the other with a liquid eyeliner pen.
You can choose the thickness of your wing and this tool comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye.
Promising review: "This stamp is SO EASY to use!! I have never been able to do a decent cat eye with liquid eyeliner, but I was able to get one on the first try with this stamp. LOVE it!" —Brownie Bites Blog
Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in three sizes and a combo pack).
2. A beloved cruelty-free lengthening mascara for that falsie look without having to spend time trying to glue lashes on. I mean, just look at the before and after photos. And it has over 249,000 5-star ratings!! Plus, it's under $5!
BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd swears by this mascara and said:
"As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. Plus, it's cruelty-free!"
Peep more deets in her full Essence Lash Princess mascara review.
Promising review: "If you are looking to make your natural lashes look fuller, this product works. I love how easy it is to use. I like the consistency that comes out on the brush and it can easily be tossed in my purse because it's a nice size." —Mrs. Meka
Get it from Amazon for $4.74 (also available in a three-pack).
3. A Maybelline Eyebrow Definer Pencil if you struggle to get your brows the right shape — this will make it easier to get them the way you always dreamed of. This pencil has a teardrop-shaped tip and a little brush to help you draw and blend your way to picture-perfect brows.
Promising review: "I have little to no eyebrows. Penciling them in with something like Brow Wiz with the tiny tip is pointless and takes forever, and I run out in a month or less. This makes it easy, and my brows look BOMB!!! I will buy this over and over and over." —CheerfulBanshee
Get it from Amazon for $8.54+ (available in five shades and two-packs).
4. Or a Maybelline eyebrow tint to get the professional look of microblading in the comfort of your own home at a wayyy more affordable price — it's like a temporary tattoo! It'll make your brows look thicker and more defined. All you have to do is apply with the included brush, correct any mistakes before it sets, leave it for 20 minutes, then peel it off. It can last up to three days, so you can wake up to perfect brows in the morning.
Promising review: "Easy to use, and works great! I've left it on for only 10 min and it still leaves a nice color. I've made a point to not scrub at my face, and the brows have lasted three days." —Kelsy Wiles
Get it from Amazon for $12.69+ (available in two shades).
5. Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer that will work like magic to hide discoloration around your eyes. Just swipe with the included sponge applicator to make tired eyes look refreshed and selfie-ready. 📸
Promising reviews: “First time user — this is a game-changer. And now I’m hooked. It’s sheer but covers, IDK how but it’s magic and blends in perfectly with my foundation. You can’t even tell I’m wearing it, even if I’m wearing it alone without foundation, and it’s so lightweight. Don’t even bother looking at other concealers just buy it. And buy your actual skin tone like your foundation, don’t go a shade lighter there’s no need." —Jenna Cherie
"I just love how easy this concealer is to use. Will buy again!" —Debi R.
Get it from Amazon for $8.80+ (available in 23 shades).
6. A Neutrogena makeup-correcting stick so you can remove smudged eyeliner or lipstick fast. It can be frustrating to fix your makeup, especially on the go, but this makes it super easy. It's like having a magic wand for all your makeup mishaps.
Promising reviews: "This is the BEST makeup remover EVER! Makeup melts off! It leaves the skin feeling soft and moisturized! I will never use regular make up remover again!" —Tammy Gilbert
"I love how easy it is to use to fix the smudges. It leaves the skin feeling hydrated and smooth. The quality is great. I really recommend it." — Danielluna138
Get it from Amazon for $7.97 (also available in a two-pack).
7. A pack of genius eyeshadow patches, because they'll prevent your eyeshadow from getting all over your face. Plus, it'll also make your liner and shadow lines look super crisp. You'll wonder how you went this long without 'em!
These have adhesive on back so nothing moves around in the process.
Promising reviews: "My prayers were finally answered. I’ve been looking for something like this for a long time. It keeps eye shadow from getting on the cheeks which tends to happen every time I apply eye shadow. These strips catch all the falling eye makeup. I’m glad I found them. Highly recommend." —Frequent shopper
"Easy to use. These come in handy when you want to put your makeup on. Helps keep powder from falling on your cheeks. Helps with drawing the eyeliner on. Highly recommend." —Flo D
Get a 120-pack from Amazon for $6.99.
8. Youthforia BYO Blush Oil liquid blush that reacts to your skin's unique pH and changes color depending on your skin tone. You can skip the frustrating task of searching for the perfect shade and let this oil do all the work for you.
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup.
Promising review: "I have been considering trying this for such a long time and I'm so glad I finally just got it. It is easy to use, and really comes out the perfect color for my skin tone. It looks really natural and stays on all day. I'm so happy and it's worth every penny." —J King
Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
9. And, while we're at it, a Winky Lux flower balm because it also transforms right before your eyes into the perfect shade of pink for you based on your natural pH level. Plus, it's hydrating and reviewers confirm that it's not sticky.
Promising review: "One of the standout features of this lip balm is how effortlessly it glides on. The smooth application makes it a joy to use, providing seamless and even coverage on the lips. The texture of the lip balm feels incredibly comfortable. It's not too heavy or sticky, which is perfect for those who prefer a lightweight and natural feel. I appreciate that it doesn't leave any greasy residue, giving my lips a soft and moisturized sensation without the discomfort of a heavy product. Overall, I'm impressed with the Winky Lux Lip Balm. It's easy application, comfortable feel, and hint of color due to the ph make it a versatile and must-have product in my makeup routine. I always have it in my makeup bag." —Christen Tasevski
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three flower colors).
10. Rimmel's Transparent Moisture Renewer Lip Liner, which is basically a universal lip liner you can use with any shade of lipstick to help it stay put. It eliminates the need to match various shades of liners to your lippies, because who has time for that?! It will prevent your lipstick from smudging or feathering and keep your lips moisturized.
11. An easy-to-use cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick that effortlessly glides onto your skin without a brush. You can even use your finger or the included built-in smudger to blend it. Plus, it's waterproof, hydrating, and doesn't crease — for flawless application that'll trick everyone into believing you're a pro.
Promising review: "I love this eyeshadow — easy to use and great color. Lasts forever too!" —Tanya Snook
Get it from Amazon for $16 (available in a variety of colors).