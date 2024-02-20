30 Products With Review Photos That May Make You Gag But Then Convince You To Click Add To Cart

1. A box of wart-removing pads so you can say bye-bye to warts, fast. All you have to do is slap on a bandage (that contains a liquid gel) over the affected area and let this pad get to work.
Promising review: "This stuff works! I’ve never had a wart in my life! At first I thought it was a small callus but as months went by it was getting larger. I started to google and realized I had a plantar wart on my thumb! Eww, embarrassing! So I got the freeze off and thought 'This has to work!' Nope! I tried the freeze off three times and nothing! I than realized the same thing was happening on my other thumb, a small callus but I knew that the wart had spread! Now I was desperate to get rid of them and knew I had waited too long! Bought the invisible strips and it removed my small wart in four days and my big wart in eight!! I couldn’t believe it. I left strips on for two days then pulled back the dead skin with a cuticle clipper and reapplied! My bigger wart was a little tougher to removed and I had irritated my skin trying to cut it out, so I left it alone for few days before reapplying strip and by the second 48-hour treatment, it was gone! I thought my skin would be damaged but it looks like nothing was ever there!" —Audrey N.
Get 14 pads from Amazon for $7.29+ (available in four sizes).
2. A dandruff shampoo if you really want to get rid of dandruff once and for all. This shampoo is made with ketoconazole 1%, an antifungal ingredient that will help to control flaking and itching.
Promising review: "MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four of five times (over a month) and it cleared my scalp almost completely. One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it." —chris
Get it from Amazon for $15.88 (available in two sizes).
3. A liquid tartar remover to get your dog's teeth squeaky clean with wayyy less hassle than with brushing. All you have to do is add it to their water and it'll work like doggy mouthwash. It will reduce plaque and help with bad breath.
Promising review: "My dog's molars were turning black and he had a ton of buildup on his canines, and his gums were beginning to look inflamed. And, of course, his breath could kill a horse. After one week of constant use (a cap full for every bowl of water) you could see an obvious difference in tooth color. I was blown away. (Why can’t human mouthwash do such a good job on our teeth?) After three weeks, his molars were almost completely clean. After a couple of months of use, the plaque on his canines was soft enough to brush some of it off, which was totally impossible before. Plaque covered the canine approximately 70%. Obviously that's no longer the case. IDK what insane solvent this is made of, but it keeps his gross mouth clean as a whistle. Now I don’t have to worry about my picky priceless mutt losing his teeth because he can’t be bothered to chew anything." —BaconPancakes
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three sizes, a formula for dogs and cats, and as a foam, spray, or water additive).
4. A stainless-steel tongue scraper that will help with bad breath because it will remove bacteria and buildup on your tongue that your brush leaves behind. If you can handle it, just take a look at the shocking before and after pics below.
Promising review: "I was a little unsure what to expect. I had never used something like this before, but my girlfriend says my breath stinks and she deserves better than that. I brush and floss, but there is still that 'thing'...that stank under the normal mouth breath. Using this has removed that. Not really sure how it works or why that layer of spit and stuff on your tongue has to smell so bad, but this removes it well and also feels kinda nice. Thank you!" —nick
Get it from Amazon for $6.49 (also available in a two- and three-pack, a pack with floss, and two styles).
5. A foot peel mask if you don't mind feeling a bit squeamish as you peel away dead skin over the course of five to seven days in order to get smoother-looking feet.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh, can I just say I am COMPLETELY mind blown and AMAZED!!! I've always had super calloused feet because I walk around barefoot often, or without socks. Nothing ever seems to work for me. This product had me skeptical given my history, but I figured it was worth a shot. I'm getting married soon and, well, I'm sure he'd rather feel soft feet than nasty, cracked, calloused feet. So I used the 'mask' this past Monday. It is now Sunday, almost a week to the day later. I've been concerned that I once again wasted money. I was preparing for a second treatment tomorrow. My feet are BAD, so I figured nothing could help me, but I'd do what the company recommended and try re-treating one week after. But all of the sudden the dead skin is coming off!!! Folks, its WORKING!!!! Even the most awfully calloused feet WILL benefit from this!! Trust me!!" —JeepGirl78
Get a two pairs from Amazon for $15.95+ (available in four scents and larger packs).
6. Houseplant insect traps that you can place in soil to prevent an infestation. Who wants creepy-crawlies all over their plant babies? EW!!!! These sticky traps will catch gnats, flies, and other bugs.
Promising review: "Holy cow, these suckers work! I'm so grossed out by the result, but at the same time I have a sick sense of satisfaction. I used these in my house plants that are breeding fungus gnats like crazy. I used them in conjunction with beneficial nematodes, and they definitely cut down on the number of gnats in our house. Unfortunately I added a new house plant, plus re-potted one that had outgrown its prior home, and we are wrapped up in them again. I'm buying another package of sticky traps as soon as I finish this review!" —Megan
Get a pack of seven from Amazon for $6.99.
7. Or window fly traps if annoying mosquitoes and pesky bugs seem to make a bee-line for your house. All you have to do is peel one of these strips and stick it on or near windows (or wherever they seem to be sneaking in), and it will prevent them from getting in.
These window fly traps are nontoxic (they're made with waterproof paper and sticky glue) and are so easy to use. Just peel them off the white release liner, place the trap on your window, and peel off the big release liner to start catching and trapping bugs.
Promising review: "Earlier this summer, we had a legitimate fly infestation. Maybe 100 flies buzzing around the apartment, seemingly out of nowhere. We tried to kill them all by hand with paper towels. That worked a little, until the next morning when it seemed they were back in force. I bought the traps, put up just one pack of them, and BAM! These traps caught them all and I don't know, they seemed to not want to come back after that. I took the traps down a month later or so and no more flies." —D Eisner
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $10.31+ (available in two sizes and various multipacks).
8. A pet ear cleanser that'll clean your fur-baby's dirty ears with non-toxic ingredients. I can't promise anything — but maybe they'll hear you better so you won't have to yell "No!" a dozen times before they actually get the hint.
This is is free of harsh chemicals and cleaners!
Promising review: "My husband and I just adopted our cute puppy, Winston, from the humane society. When we adopted him his ears were unfortunately pretty dirty, but after using this ear cleaner today, his ears are so clean!! I'm so amazed at everything it managed to get out. Our puppy's ears look so much better now! I would highly recommend this product to anyone with a dog." —Jerome F
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
9. A gentle cradle cap brush and comb because it'll make removing stubborn flakes from your baby's scalp much easier.
FYI: Before purchasing this, talk to a pediatrician regarding signs and recommended treatments for cradle cap (seborrheic dermatitis).
Promising review: "It makes removal so much easier and gives more consistent removal than my previous method of washcloths or just scratching the cradle cap off with my fingernails. It’s amazing, gross, and wonderful. My babe doesn’t even flinch when I spend 10 minutes clearing his scalp of all the goo. It seems to be soothing to him. I just apply baby shampoo, then brush a little with the blue brush. Then I slowly start to comb in sections all in one direction. Then I go back and forth in multiple directions. It’s shocking the amount of dead skin that comes off. I’ve even used it successfully in his eyebrows (he gets some cradle cap there, too). This is a KEEPER!" —ZMomUtah
Get it from Amazon for $4.19.
10. A carpet cleaning solution that will deep clean set-in stains and remove odor so your carpet will look brand new (yes, even if you have kids, pets, or a messy roomie).
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small biz that sells home cleaning products.
This can be used in pretty much all machines — Hoover, Bissell, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, Carpet Express. The solution works on all water-safe surfaces like carpets, rugs, furniture, and automobiles. Plus, it's biodegradable and nontoxic.
Promising review: "This works like a dream. I have light beige carpets, and this gets all the dirt and stains right out." —Karen M.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three scents and two sizes).
11. Or if you don't have a carpet cleaning machine, a stain and odor eliminator to make tough messes disappear and get rid of any funky odor that's lingering around.
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. is a family-owned small business named after the family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I have an elderly dog who has occasional accidents and a cat with chronic bladder issues. Without this product, I’m pretty sure I would’ve burned down the house. On fresh accidents, it works with just one treatment. It removes the stains, and more importantly, it completely removes the odors. On older, setting stains, it completely removes stains and odors after several repeat treatments. I’ve tried so many products over the years. Hands-down, this is the best." —SR Kelly
Get it from Amazon for $19.16+ (available in two sizes).