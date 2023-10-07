20 Products That’ll Add *Extra* Personality To Any Space

1. An iridescent table if a neutral pallet just isn't your thing. This will change colors based on the lighting from different angles, giving off a ton of Y2K energy. It's a must-have for anyone whose style is as ~extra~ as Chanel from The Cheetah Girls *snaps finger*.
2. And a wavy mirror with an iridescent frame to match, because it reacts to light for a holographic effect. It's giving me mood ring vibes, and I'm totally here for it.
Galisfly is a woman-owned small business based in Tel Aviv making handmade iridescent mirrors and jewelry.
Promising review: "I ordered the wiggly reflector for my daughters’ new room and it is absolutely stunning! The picture does no justice. I cannot wait to hang it up on their wall and was happy and pleasantly surprised that it came with the hardware to do so. Would definitely buy again!" —matamonalisa559
Get it from Galisfly on Etsy for $79+ (available in three sizes).
3. An aluminum accent table because it's ~dripping~ with extra personality and no one will be able to ignore this piece when they come over.
4. A patchwork love seat that's one-of-a-kind, just like your style. Each piece is completely unique and since it's designed with various fabrics, it'll practically match with everything.
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $999.
5. An acrylic plant hanger because you'll be able to show off your plant babies while making sure they get all that good sunlight. Plus, it'll add Harry Potter vibes to your space because it'll look like your plants are floating — did you learn a thing or two from Professor Sprout?
This comes pre-assembled and secures with a single fastener.
Indoor Window Gardens is a small, family-owned business based in Pickens, South Carolina.
Promising review: "Not only do these shelves look amazing and give me so much more room for my plants but the customer service is amazing! I forgot to order extensions with my order so I contacted the shop and they helped me by making a special listing for the extensions. They placed them in my original order so everything came together. If you’re looking for a window shelf this is it!!" —Jamie Miner
Get it from Indoor Window Gardens on Etsy for $66.60+ (originally $74; available in three styles and five mounting options).
6. A unique paper towel or toilet paper holder that'll add some extra personality to your kitchen countertop or bathroom. Reviewers love that it's cute and sturdy.
Promising review: "This is the most adorable, weird TP holder! I was torn between the cat, frog, or giraffe. After getting this one and seeing how well made it is, I’ll probably be ordering one of each to change out when I get bored! These are solid and heavy enough that they won’t fall over when tearing off a square. 😂🙌🏻" —Jaime
Get it from Amazon for $17.87+ (available in nine styles).
7. A mushroom nightlight so any room can look like a magical forrest. This automatically turns on when it's dark and shuts off during the day. And, they come in cute colors to match your mood.
Promising reviews: "This nightlight is so cute in my bathroom. It looks like a mushroom is coming out of my wall and I love it!" —Elise
"Our family really likes this nightlight in the hallway between our kids' bedrooms and bathroom. Just enough light to see, not too bright. It changes colors which is very soothing! Makes me smile when I see it!" —Jessica Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in five colors, color changing options, and a four-pack).
8. A mini colorful ceramic vase with a 3D-sculpted design, because it comes in a variety of cute styles that'll brighten up any room.
Sun Sprinkle Shop is a small biz based in Saint Johns, Michigan that sells handmade jewelry and home decor.
Promising review: "SO SO GORGEOUS AND SO EXCITED TO PUT IT IN MY DORM ROOM!!!!" —Alana Lopez
Get it from Sun Sprinkle Shop on Etsy for $49 (available in five styles).
9. Or a ceramic lips planter you won't be able to keep your mouth shut about — you'll want to tell everyone where you got this cool piece of decor.
Shelby Sells Co. is an Odessa, Texas–based shop with tons of cute planters, mugs, dog bandanas, and more.
Promising review: "Great quality and exactly as pictured. It’s a nice heavy pot. I love it!" —Liz Petkis
Get it from Shelby Sells Co. on Etsy for $15+ (available in five colors).
10. A jewelry stand in the shape of a hand so you can get a ~grip~ on your jewelry collection instead of having everything sprawled all over your nightstand or vanity. You'll be able to display your bling like a fancy jewelry store.
Promising review: "I love this product so much, I was actually a little surprised at how amazing the quality was when it arrived! The fingers are slightly different sizes so you can store different sizes of rings, and they're spaced perfectly so I could fit all of my bulkier rings as well. The product is a hard plastic type of a material, and doesn't feel like it could break easily. It's also nice and sturdy so you don't have to worry about your rings flying everywhere if you accidentally bump it. Definitely gonna buy more soon to fit my other ring. 💕 I highly recommend purchasing!!" —Kitty
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in seven colors).
11. Curtain string lights to add some ✨ sparkle ✨ to any room. It has eight modes, so you can set the tone for an epic movie night — it'll feel almost like you're gazing under the stars.
BTW: This does not include a curtain, you can add it over any curtain or tapestry.
Promising review: "I’m so happy with these lights! It took a few minutes to get them unraveled, but using zip ties to hang them made it quick and easy. My house feels so cozy now, just in time for the long winter season." —G.S.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes and 11 colors).
12. A set of peel and stick floor tiles so you can quickly and easily upgrade your floors without spending a lot of time or breaking the bank.
The tiles are water-resistant and washable. To apply, just peel the backing and stick to a clean floor. You don't need any special tools or even grout.
Promising review: "I've only had these on my bathroom floor for a month or so, but they seem like they'll hold up. They were a bit of a pain in the ass to cut, but I didn't have the best tools or patience. The price is bananas for how good these look! They really transformed the room for cheap." —Picky Bargain Mom
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $13.46.
13. And marble self-adhesive film to spruce up tables, cabinets, and furniture. Anything you stick this to will look super luxe, without you having to spend a ton.
The film is made from vinyl/PVC film and is water-resistant. To apply, you cut the film to the size you need, remove the backing paper, put it on any dry and flat surface using a D-C-Fix smoother, and it will look as good as new.
Promising review: "Wow!!! I can't believe how much this brightened up our bathroom!! The paper is very thick and seems very durable!! It looks beautiful! It is mostly easy to install. Just takes some patience. I watched videos on how other people did it first before attempting it myself which I think really helped!! Using a blow dryer to smooth it on helps prevent bubbles from getting caught underneath the paper. This cheap update made such a difference!!!" —Anna F.
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
14. A rainbow-shaped rattan wall shelf so you can display your tiny knickknacks in a cute way.
Birdie Design Company is a Houston, Texas-based shop that creates all sorts of organizational pieces to hang on your walls including shelves and baskets.
Promising review: "The price is excellent for how beautiful, high-quality, and unique this piece is! I'm so happy I got it for my room." —Bailee
Get it from Birdie Design Company on Etsy for $50.
15. A set of flameless, battery-operated candles to create a cozy vibe without having to worry about remembering to blow out a candle. It flickers just like a real one — no one will even know they're fake.
Check out this TikTok of the flameless candles in action!
Promising review: "These are absolutely gorgeous, both when lit and turned off. The glass is beautiful. The flames actually look real and even have a slight crackling sound. These are the best faux candles I’ve ever purchased. Highly recommend." —Sarah
Get a set of three from Amazon for $19.99.