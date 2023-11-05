22 Hair Products That Have Such Amazing Before And After Photos, You’ll Think It’s Witchcraft

1. Elizavecca hair treatment, which is jam packed with hair-loving ingredients like collagen, ceramide 3, and soy protein to repair damaged or over-processed locks. It can be used on various hair textures from straight to tight curls.
Promising reviews: "Not gonna lie I was skeptical that this could help me. A few months ago I decided I could bleach my hair. I burnt it to such a crisp that I’ve literally been wearing it up under a cap. That worked when it was winter but now it’s warm so I needed a solution. I saw this product highly recommended on other sites and the reviews were good. So I ordered a tube. Used it twice now and OH. MY. LANTA. For months my hair has felt like crunchy noodles ready to snap at a moment's notice. After one treatment (left in about 15 minutes after shampoo, before conditioner) my ends feel soft!! After the second time washing with it, it actually moves like it’s not damaged and it is visibly SO much healthier. Like seriously idk how they bottled witchcraft but I’m going to continue to use this product even when my hair grows out. An absolute magical miracle potion! I seriously prepared myself to explain to the world that it doesn’t work. But instead, I have the healthiest hair I’ve had since being a home hairdresser. 10/10 for less then $10. Picture from left to right (blonde above): my hair before using this, my hair after first treatment, my hair after second treatment. —Beth
Get it from Amazon for $9.80.
2. A bottle of Fanola No Yellow Shampoo for gray or bleached hair. This purple shampoo will tone down any unwanted yellow hues, leaving your locks looking vibrant and gorgeous. Bonus: It's vegan and cruelty-free!
Promising review: "I'm not one to leave reviews, but this product deserves it! Holy cow! I was going to go into the salon to brighten my hair up, but after discovering this product, I canceled my appointment. I'm totally in love! This shampoo is not drying at all, and just after two washes, I achieved my desired results! I can't recommend it enough!" —Rachael
Get it from Amazon for $16.80.
3. The Bed Head Curls diffuser hair dryer designed to help reduce frizz and boost shine. It has a special *chill out* button that releases cool air to style curly hair. The diffuser can also be removed and used as a regular blow dryer.
Promising reviews: "The best thing I have ever bought for my hair...EVER. This was a game changer for me. I've already recommended this to friends who have ordered it and said the same thing. The picture (shown above) is with a regular blow dryer vs. with THIS blow dryer. If you have curly hair, you NEED this in your life. No questions asked. Buy it now! Don't read any more reviews; you're wasting valuable time. Just trust me. This is all you need in life." —Kimberly Deloge
"Works well on 4b/4c hair. My hair is a kinky/tightly curled texture, and it works great drying while maintaining my texture. The placement of the handle makes it easy to hold closely to my head." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.49.
4. A Moroccanoil Cream because it defines and enhances curls by softening and hydrating your hair. Your hair will go from frizzy to lusciously curly after applying this — cue Willow Smith's 🎶 I Whip My Hair Back and Forth. 🎶
Promising reviews: "I love this stuff! It can be used alone, and it will keep my curls soft and nice. If it's humid out, I still use a small amount of gel to finish it off to keep it from frizzing out, but I think this is my favorite curl cream by far. I use Moroccanoil to moisturize my curls first, then this, and then gel if needed based on weather. I highly recommend this!" —Erica Bruno
"Best product I have eve used! I have tried just about EVERYTHING for my curly, kinky hair, and finally found the answer with this product!! It has taken me SOOO long, but I am thrilled with the way it separates my curls without making them look sticky or plastered. You don’t need more than a small dollop. Heartily recommend!" —Marsha
Get it from Amazon for $15.20+ (available in two sizez).
5. SoCozy Leave-In Curl Conditioning Spray for kids to gently detangle and soften hair for frizz-free bouncy curls. Made with vitamin B5, jojoba oil, and olive oil, it replenishes, strengthens, and moisturizes hair. Get adorable curls without the fuss.
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. And it's free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat, and nuts!
Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my Subscribe & Save every month!" —Tamira McLelland
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
6. A detangling brush designed to be used on curl types 3a–4c, wet or dry. This flexible comb separates hair without pain or breakage, so you can kiss knots goodbye and no longer have to dread hair-washing day.
Promising review: "This was the best purchase ever. I had braids and took them down three months later, and if I didn't have this brush to get the knots and tangles out, I don't know what I would have done. I swear by this brush. It's a must-have. I have type 3c hair if you are wondering, but I recommend it for all hair types if you deal with knots and tangles." —Monica
Get it from Amazon for $7.29+ (available in five colors).
7. A Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush so you can style and dry your hair at the same time. But wait, there's more — it also adds volume, detangles your locks, and reduces frizz. With ~too-good-to-be-true~ results, it just has to be witchcraft.
Promising reviews: "I was skeptical about buying at first because I have course 4c hair i was scared my hair would get tangle but let me tell you that’s not the case it gets my hair straight and does not take long at all quick way to blow out my hair." —Niqniq
"I have thick, curly hair and used to spend so much time and energy trying to blow dry and straighten my hair. You know how exhausting it can be to hold a blow dryer in one hand and a brush in the other and wish you had two more arms or your own personal stylist! This dryer makes it so much easier with the built in brush, and cuts drying time in half. It has a long cord that rotates so it never gets twisted or tangled. It does get hot on the highest setting, but the end of the brush gives you a place to put your hand so you don't get burned. It's fast and easy to blow dry my hair now, and if I want a more sleek look, I just smooth it over quickly with a flat iron. I highly recommend this tool!" —Tessy B.
Get it from Amazon for $33.19+ (available in five styles).
BTW, if you're looking for styler specifically for curly hair, Revlon has a one-step styler with over 44,000 5-star ratings that reviewers with curly hair swear by. Grab one for $28.95.
8. A hair thickening spray because you can make your fine and limp hair look fuller without getting a blowout in just 60 seconds! It's jam-packed with minerals and nutrients and a thickening tonic to absorb access oil so you can achieve voluminous hair. BTW, Rapunzel called and she wants a bottle, too.
Apply to damp hair, comb through, and then dry or style as usual.
Promising review: "The spray is amazing! My hair has thinned in the past couple of years due to age and an illness. With just one use, my very fine hair feels thicker, looks fuller, and my style stays all day. After photo (shown above) is after applying and just drying (before styling). I’m in love!" —Donna
Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in two sizes).
9. Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair Mask if you're ready to treat your dry and damaged hair. This will quench dehydrated, over-processed, brittle, or color-treated locks with hair-loving ingredients like rosehip oil, B-vitamins, and algae extract. BTW, it's also 97% naturally-derived, vegan, and cruelty-free! Just take a look at the before and after pics below and you'll think this was created in the Sanderson sisters' cauldron.
Briogeo is a Black woman-founded biz, started by Nancy Twine who has had her hand in making homemade beauty products since she was 5. She has now developed a popular haircare line that specializes in texture-specific products: from repair to volume to curl care, you'll find something here to meet your needs.
Promising review: "I haven’t had my curls look this beautiful as long as I can remember. So light and soft and just lovely! I also used the shampoo and the gel, too, which I really recommend!! I also restyle when it’s dry by adding some water and some of the gel, and it does a wonderful job. 😊 Favorite curl products I’ve used for my hair so far." —Allison P.
Get it from Amazon $15+ (available in four sizes).
10. An Arctic Fox semi-permanent hair dye so you can switch up your hair color almost as quickly and easily as they did in The Craft. It's made without peroxide and ammonia to avoid damaging your locks. And, although it works best on light or pre-lightened hair, reviewers say it somehow gives an impressive tint to dark hair, too — it's definitely sorcery!
Promising review: "Love it! The product smells fantastic and is easy to apply. I have fairly long hair and one bottle was more than enough. I had previously balayaged my hair about six months ago and the color took very well to the highlights we put in. It came out darker where my natural brown is and much brighter (pinkish burgundy) where it was previously bleached." —Rebecca
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes and 22 colors).
11. Silicone-free L’Oreal 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar that reviewers swear by for shiny, healthier-looking hair. You can say bye-bye to frizz and hello to volume with this weightless, moisturizing formula. Every time you see your reflection, you'll be tempted to belt out "Who's that girl?" by Eve. 🎶
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one, I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair...I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $9.87.
12. John Frieda Brilliant Brunette shampoo because it will make your dull brown strands look more vibrant and glossy. It's infused with evening primrose and cocoa to help lock in moisture and to nourish dry hair. BTW, it can be used on both natural and color-treated hair.
Reviewers with thin-to-wavy hair types seem to have the best results.
Promising review: "I purchased this shampoo, and my hair looks golden brown instead of brown with a lot of gray underneath. I didn't want the mess of coloring my own hair nor did I think I could do as good a job as my hairdresser, so I was so pleased that Frieda's Shampoo did the job. I definitely recommend this shampoo along with the Brilliant Brunette conditioner." —Dan Cremeans
Get it from Amazon for $9.79 (also available in a two-pack).
13. A hydrating hair serum treatment bar to help you tame frizz so your locks will look smoother and shinier. This concentrated formula can be used as a leave-in treatment on damp hair or as a mask on dry hair.
Superzero is a small biz that sells clean beauty products that are 100% plastic-free.
Here's what BuzzFeed shopping writer Danielle Healy had to say about this:
"I haven't had this bar long, so I can't speak to the longevity of the product, but after a couple of uses, I can already tell it's a powerful tool against frizz. So far, I've used it as a post-shower, leave-in treatment with noticeable results, and recently have found it to be a helpful styling tool on curls that are looking dry and limp a few days after washing."
Get it from Superzero on our Goodful for $29.