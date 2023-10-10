Act Fast — There's Still Time To Snag These 34 Gifts For Kids Before Fall Prime Day Is Over

Popular products from this list
A set of magnetic building tiles for 47% off because I can confirm that it will keep your little one's attention. My daughter has been playing with this for years (and TBH, me too). The magnets make it so easy to build with and the bright colors are just so fun! This isn't a gift that they'll forget within a few days or play with the box more than the actual toy.
A Playskool bounce toy ride-on for 30% off so your tyke will be able to ride around in style. This includes an inflatable ball under the seat, to simulate bouncing and it also plays music and sounds.
A Play-Doh table play set for 30% off for your artistic little one who loves getting hands-on and creative. Now, they'll have their very own area to create their masterpieces instead of getting Play-Doh all over your furniture.
2. An LCD writing tablet for 53% off for your budding artist. The best part? There's no need to whip out messy markers or crayons (because let's face it, they always lose them anyway). All your kiddo has to do is swipe the included pen to reveal a rainbow of colors.
3. A wireless karaoke mic for up to 60% off so your little vocalist will be able to belt out tunes without you having to set up a complicated karaoke machine. Your child will be able to play and record songs on various apps like YouTube and Spotify. And, it even has a voice changer for laugh-out-loud fun.
4. A Fire HD kids tablet for 40% off to keep your child off of your phone. It has a 12-hour battery life, ad-free content for kids, and a kid-proof case with a kickstand.
5. A mini drone for up to 48% off if you want a fun outdoor activity for your teen. This one is designed for beginners, so your child can control it with ease. Plus, the propellers are covered by guards to help protect fingers.
6. A cactus toy for up to 45% off because it's entertaining for both adults and kids. It sings, dances, and it can record and repeat what you or your little one says in a funny voice.
7. A pack of 15 Littlest Pet Shop figures for 32% off if your kid is an avid collector. Plus, this set also includes accessories — soooo important!!
8. An Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit compatible with iPads and Fire Tablets, for up to 50% off to make learning fun. This set includes games, handheld pieces, and the base. Your kiddo won't even know it's educational, they'll just think they scored extra screen time.
9. A rechargeable bubble machine for up to 46% off that'll ~blow away~ any bubble wand in sight. Parents, you will no longer have to huff and puff or lose your breath blowing bubbles again! And, it's a fun activity that'll keep your kiddo busy for a long time.
10. A Melissa & Doug ice cream station for 38% off so your kiddo can run their own ice cream shop (minus the sugar rush) and dive into pretend play. Your child will love taking your order and scooping ice cream into cups and cones.
12. Or, a Melissa & Doug interactive wooden dashboard for 30% off that'll allow your tiny racer to pretend to drive around without you having to chase after them. It includes a realistic steering wheel, a scrolling GPS, keys, lights and sounds, and a beeping horn.
13. A Rainbow High Doll for 15% off for your little fashionista. I usually try to skip whatever aisle this is in while shopping because they're so pricey compared to similar dolls, but this is a deal you just cannot pass up. It includes two stylish outfits, rock band accessories, and a doll stand.
14. An Elmer's slime kit for 35% off so your kiddo will be able to make their own unique slime — they'll feel just like their fave YouTuber. And, if they're feeling a tad impatient, this kit includes one premade slime that they can play with right out of the box.
15. An aesthetically pleasing play tent for up to 56% off that'll quickly become your child's fave hideaway and you'll love it because it won't clash with your decor.
16. A Play-Doh Sweet Treats food truck for 30% off because your tiny entrepreneur will be able to whip up pretend desserts and ~sell~ them to customers. Hopefully their prices are as good as this deal!
17. A dino truck for 40% off so your little Jurassic Park fan can use their imagination to recreate some of their fave scenes (and get off of their tablet for a while).
18. A wooden play kitchen for up to 40% off if your little one is always messing with your pots and pans and you want your kitchen back to yourself. Warning: it might make you want to revamp your own kitchen, because it's so chic.
19. An electric bumper car for 50% off because your tyke will be able to ride around the neighborhood in a truly unique way. It features anti-flat tires so you never have to worry about pumping them and cushioned rubber bumpers to protect your walls and furniture. Plus, it spins, lights up, and can be controlled with or without a remote.
20. A marble run set set for up to 37% off so your little one can create their own maze that marbles can roll through. This will keep them interested for a long time and help them *build* their problem-solving skills.
21. A color-your-own-castle playhouse for up to 30% off because it's the perfect indoor activity that will make your child's imagination run wild yet doesn't require a lot of effort on your part. Just whip out some crayons and markers and let the fun begin.
22. A construction-themed play set for 37% off for sensory play without a sandbox. This set comes in a carrying case with two pounds of kinetic sand, a dump truck with three brick molds, and a crane with attachments. After your builder has constructed and deconstructed their creations, you simply fold it away!
23. A Paw Patrol activity table for 31% off because your kid (and you) could probably use a break from watching the same episode of Paw Patrol again and again. I mean, wouldn't it be nice to get the theme song out of your head for just a few minutes?
24. An Avenlur Montessori wooden playground for up to 30% off that you'll be grateful for when the weather isn't ideal for outdoor play but your little one is sooooo bored. This play set features a rock climbing wall, a rope wall, monkey bars, a swing, a slide, and a ladder for hours and hours of indoor fun.
25. An electronic piggy bank for up to 50% off so your kiddo will be able to keep track of all the money their grandparents, aunts, and uncles give them during the holidays. This will keep their money safe with a four-digit passcode and it comes in a bunch of cute styles.
27. A Power Rangers Dino Mighty Morpher for 46% off so your wanna-be ninja can enjoy realistic motion-activated play — movement unlocks sounds and lights!
28. A fort building kit for 25% off if you're tired of your child using your chairs and tables to create their forts. This set has rods that attach to each other with balls so they can create their own hideaway without touching your furniture — you're welcome!
29. A Fisher-Price race track for 23% off for your tiny car enthusiast. This can be assembled two different ways — horizontally so your child can sit and play or vertically so they can stand and play. Plus, it includes two Little People Wheelies cars.
30. A stepping stones obstacle course for 36% off — it's like as silly version of The Floor is Lava. Kids will have to use a spinner to see what color turtle shell they'll need to step on while maintaining their balance.
31. A Mini Brands series 2 toy capsule for 17% off if your kiddo loves collecting miniatures of popular brands — they'll make great stocking stuffers! This two-pack features 10 surprises in total — will your little one finally collect all the rare items?! Now would be the time to grab a few so their chances would be better.
32. A shape-shifting puzzle cube for up to 23% off because it will keep your child captivated while they manipulate it into over 70 shapes. It's like origami, but with magnets.
33. A foldable Barbie house for 30% off if your little one has been begging for a doll house but you don't want one that'll take up your entire living room. This one opens for playtime and stores compactly away when your little one is done playing. Plus, it's also easy to carry so they can tote it to grandma's house or for playdates.
34. An American Girl Truly Me Doll for 30% off if your kiddo has been eyeing this splurge-worthy cutie. This doll includes a paper back book, a vest, a dress, and a pair of shoes.
