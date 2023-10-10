BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Act Fast — There's Still Time To Snag These 34 Gifts For Kids Before Fall Prime Day Is Over

    You’re gonna buy them gifts anyway. It just makes sense to get ‘em while you can save.

    by
    Yasmine Singh
    by Yasmine Singh

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Jessica Hall
    by Jessica Hall

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Popular products from this list

    • A set of magnetic building tiles for 47% off because I can confirm that it will keep your little one's attention. My daughter has been playing with this for years (and TBH, me too). The magnets make it so easy to build with and the bright colors are just so fun! This isn't a gift that they'll forget within a few days or play with the box more than the actual toy.

      View in list

    • A Playskool bounce toy ride-on for 30% off so your tyke will be able to ride around in style. This includes an inflatable ball under the seat, to simulate bouncing and it also plays music and sounds.

      View in list

    • A Play-Doh table play set for 30% off for your artistic little one who loves getting hands-on and creative. Now, they'll have their very own area to create their masterpieces instead of getting Play-Doh all over your furniture.

      View in list

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. A set of magnetic building tiles for 47% off because I can confirm that it will keep your little one's attention. My daughter has been playing with this for years (and TBH, me too). The magnets make it so easy to build with and the bright colors are just so fun! This isn't a gift that they'll forget within a few days or play with the box more than the actual toy.

    A child&#x27;s creation using the tiles on a couch while they stand in front of it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been told 'Best gift ever' from parents and children and my grandchildren as well. It keeps the little ones very occupied and improves their building skills. Love these magnetic tiles❤️." —Rhonda G.

    Price: $31.99 (originally $59.98)

    2. An LCD writing tablet for 53% off for your budding artist. The best part? There's no need to whip out messy markers or crayons (because let's face it, they always lose them anyway). All your kiddo has to do is swipe the included pen to reveal a rainbow of colors.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This tablet has entertained my 4-year-old grandson for hours at a time. He loves that he can erase at will and that the drawings are multicolored. I highly recommend this item for 18 months old and up. I bought a pink one for our 18-month-old granddaughter, and she too is just enthralled with it and the 'power' she has to erase, create, erase, create! They loved them so much, that we bought another set of two different colors so that they would have them at home as well as at 'Grammy's.'" —Kindle Customer Red Heart

    Price: $13.99 (originally $29.99; available in four colors — click the coupon for an additional 5% off!)

    3. A wireless karaoke mic for up to 60% off so your little vocalist will be able to belt out tunes without you having to set up a complicated karaoke machine. Your child will be able to play and record songs on various apps like YouTube and Spotify. And, it even has a voice changer for laugh-out-loud fun.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My 8-year-old daughter loved this birthday gift. The only problem is that my 6-year-old and 12-year-old daughters love it too, so now I have to purchase two more." —Carl Fowler

    Price: $14.99+ (originally $19.99+; available in 13 colors)

    4. A Fire HD kids tablet for 40% off to keep your child off of your phone. It has a 12-hour battery life, ad-free content for kids, and a kid-proof case with a kickstand.

    A child watching Sesame Street on the tablet
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love this! It’s exactly like my daughter's other Amazon tablet but much bigger and seems to be faster. I love that once you enter the kids profile they can only download apps that are age appropriate and she can have the freedom of having her own games. It’s also super easy to switch to my own profile on the tablet if I wanna use it too!" —Amy

    Price: $119.99 (originally $199.99)

    5. A mini drone for up to 48% off if you want a fun outdoor activity for your teen. This one is designed for beginners, so your child can control it with ease. Plus, the propellers are covered by guards to help protect fingers.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It should go without saying, but parental guidance is advised.

    Promising review: "My sons favorite Christmas gift! We caught it on a Black Friday sale. If you are looking for a fun toy drone, this one has been great! We’ve had toy drones before that are better priced, but they don’t last more than a few days. This one can do little tricks and navigates really well! Had to tell my husband that it was the kids toy and not his, ha! We won’t let him take it outside because we think it would end up in a tree." —Shaun

    Price: $20.99+ (originally $29.99+; available in four colors)

    6. A cactus toy for up to 45% off because it's entertaining for both adults and kids. It sings, dances, and it can record and repeat what you or your little one says in a funny voice.

    the singing, dancing cactus toy
    amazon.com

    You can record your own songs directly into the toy to play over and over!

    Promising review: "I saw this on Instagram and HAD to get this for my baby nephew for the holidays. Let it be known, the only people more excited about this gift than me were my sister and brother in law who literally said 'yes!' and high fived when they opened it for him because they also saw it on Insta and wanted to get it for their youngest so bad. It was a huge hit with not only my younger nephew, but also with his 4-year-old brother. Both of them would dance with it and copy its movements, and it was really amusing seeing them enjoy the copy-cat feature. Best gift we ever gave and I highly recommend! It can take a beating if my young nephew was able to handle at 8/9 months :)" —Dov Baruch

    Price: $12.72+ (originally $18.99+; available in six styles)

    7. A pack of 15 Littlest Pet Shop figures for 32% off if your kid is an avid collector. Plus, this set also includes accessories — soooo important!!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought these LPS for my two granddaughters for Christmas and they both absolutely loves them. They both love Little Pet Shop anything and everything. They were so happy and excited to receive them. One is 5 and the other is 6 and they play with these pets for hours. I am very happy with this purchase and they were a very good value for the money." —mother of 6

    Price: $18.99 (originally $27.99)

    8. An Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit compatible with iPads and Fire Tablets, for up to 50% off to make learning fun. This set includes games, handheld pieces, and the base. Your kiddo won't even know it's educational, they'll just think they scored extra screen time.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Shop all the Osmo deals here.

    Promising review: "This product is a lifesaver! The little ones can be endlessly entertained and I don’t feel guilty because they are learning! We haven’t turned the TV on once since we got this. I am looking forward to taking this with us to grandma’s house and on plane trips. The portability factor is really great! The quality and design of all the game pieces are very high. My husband is really impressed with the graphics. This is now my go-to gift for all the littles in my life!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $49.99+ (originally $79.99+; available for iPads or Fire Tablets and with four or six games — click the coupon for an additional $4 off!)

    9. A rechargeable bubble machine for up to 46% off that'll ~blow away~ any bubble wand in sight. Parents, you will no longer have to huff and puff or lose your breath blowing bubbles again! And, it's a fun activity that'll keep your kiddo busy for a long time.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    This bubble maker includes: bubble gun, two bottles of bubble solution, a rechargeable battery, a charger, and a plate to place the bubble solution.

    Promising review: "I ordered this for my daughter's birthday and she has always loved bubbles!. So when I found this bubble gun on TikTok, it was a no-brainer. The amount of bubbles that you get out of that is so fun and it lights up. It's easy to use and pretty inexpensive for what we wanted. Even the adults enjoyed it." —Tina

    Price: $19.99+ (originally $24.99+; available in two versions and three colors — click the coupon for an additional 30% off!)

    10. A Melissa & Doug ice cream station for 38% off so your kiddo can run their own ice cream shop (minus the sugar rush) and dive into pretend play. Your child will love taking your order and scooping ice cream into cups and cones.

    A child playing with the set
    amazon.com

    The wooden ice cream counter comes with eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, cup, scooper, tongs, wooden spoon, reusable menu card, and six pretend dollar bills.

    Promising review: "My newly turned 3-year-old daughter instantly fell in love with this set! She loves seeing how high she can stack the ice cream cones and pretending to serve Mom & Dad her creations. She's been obsessed with climbing things around the house and we *desperately* needed a distraction to get her to stop, and this is working so far — she plays with this thing for HOURS!" —West Family

    Price: $39.97 (originally $64.99)

    11. A Playskool bounce toy ride-on for 30% off so your tyke will be able to ride around in style. This includes an inflatable ball under the seat, to simulate bouncing and it also plays music and sounds.

    A reviewer&#x27;s ride-on toy
    amazon.com

    BTW: This includes a pump!

    Promising review: "I ordered this for my toddlers and it is a battle to the death for who gets to play with it first! Best gift! It comes with a ball pump so if any of your other balls are deflated you have a new tool! Highly recommend!" —Elizabeth swanda

    Price: $28.49 (originally $40.99)

    12. Or, a Melissa & Doug interactive wooden dashboard for 30% off that'll allow your tiny racer to pretend to drive around without you having to chase after them. It includes a realistic steering wheel, a scrolling GPS, keys, lights and sounds, and a beeping horn.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This thing is awesome! My kids were playing with my husband’s old gaming steering wheel and it ended up breaking apart a week ago. They were pretty upset because they love pretending to drive so I looked to find another one. There were cheaper options than this one but they were just the plain steering wheel, no buttons or gear shift so I decided to give this one a try. My boys loved it so much that I had to sit with them for hours having them take turns playing so they wouldn’t fight over it. I didn’t realize there was a little window that shows the car on the road but my 3-year-old LOVES it! He likes to set the timer on the gas gage and when it goes off he lets me know he’s pulling into the gas station (there’s a little gas station in the window part). Anyway, we loved it so much we bought another one the same afternoon so both boys can drive together." —Brittany

    Price: $48.99 (originally $69.99)

    13. A Rainbow High Doll for 15% off for your little fashionista. I usually try to skip whatever aisle this is in while shopping because they're so pricey compared to similar dolls, but this is a deal you just cannot pass up. It includes two stylish outfits, rock band accessories, and a doll stand.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising reviews: "The doll arrived in beautiful packaging. After unpacking and looking at the doll I realized how detailed the the doll is. The clothes are absolutely amazing and made extremely well. I highly recommend purchasing this doll line. MGA has really outdone themselves this time. These dolls keep getting better and better. I have to give a ten out of ten. I am a doll collector but if you are purchasing this for a gift for a child I believe they would love this." —A

    Price: $33.99 (originally $39.99)

    14. An Elmer's slime kit for 35% off so your kiddo will be able to make their own unique slime — they'll feel just like their fave YouTuber. And, if they're feeling a tad impatient, this kit includes one premade slime that they can play with right out of the box.

    A look at the items in the box: various glues in different colors, slime, activator, etc
    Amazon

    This kit includes: one bottle of cosmic glue, teal metallic glue, yellow glow-in-the-dark glue, blue glitter glue, cherry limeade scented slime activator, confetti slime activator, fluffy slime activator, butter slime activator, and fruity slushie premade slime.

    Promising review: "My daughter absolutely enjoyed making slime with this kit. It was easy and fun." —carrington owens

    Price: $26.19 (originally $39.99)

    15. An aesthetically pleasing play tent for up to 56% off that'll quickly become your child's fave hideaway and you'll love it because it won't clash with your decor.

    The tent in beige
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This went together very easily and despite being made of pvc pipes it is fairly sturdy you could pick it up and move once put together. I did find the cover to be a bit confusing but got it all figured out in the end I put a little pad and blankets at the bottom and hung Christmas lights and my kids love it. It’s also fairly spacious I am 5 feet tall and only have to duck down a bit to be able to stand in it but could obviously sit in it comfortably. I would highly recommend this play tent." —Amber

    Price: $47.99+ (originally $109.99; available in four colors)

    16. A Play-Doh Sweet Treats food truck for 30% off because your tiny entrepreneur will be able to whip up pretend desserts and ~sell~ them to customers. Hopefully their prices are as good as this deal!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    BTW: This has realistic sounds like a cash register that goes "cha-ching" and it also plays music. And, this set includes: cupcake molds, cookie cutters and stampers, plates, 12 classic modeling compound colors, and other tools to cut and shape the Play-Doh

    Promising review: "My granddaughter received this as a Christmas gift and absolutely loves it! She’s 6 but knows how to use it. Her and her friends play for hours!" —nancy steinwender

    Price: $66.49 (originally $94.99; also available in an ice cream truck version)

    17. A dino truck for 40% off so your little Jurassic Park fan can use their imagination to recreate some of their fave scenes (and get off of their tablet for a while).

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I ordered and sent this as part of a gift for an extended family member. Totally made their day! Works as a FUN Toy, that can also be storage for smaller cars or toys too." —StrongCurvyFit, Roshaun O.

    Price: $23.98 (originally $39.99; available in three styles)

    18. A wooden play kitchen for up to 40% off if your little one is always messing with your pots and pans and you want your kitchen back to yourself. Warning: it might make you want to revamp your own kitchen, because it's so chic.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    This play set features a refrigerator, a freezer, an oven, a cabinet and a shelf, a microwave, a sink, a stovetop, a chalkboard, a towel rod, and a toy phone with a holder.

    Add some pretend dishes and food to complete the set.

    Promising review: "I spent a lot of time researching play kitchens for my 2-year-old son before deciding on this one and I am so happy with it! Like others have said, assembly takes some time. It took my husband and I a solid 2.5 hours. The instructions only consist of pictures, so that was difficult to interpret at times. But the quality is excellent, and my son loves it! Looking forward to many fun years of play!" —K

    Price: $119.99+ (originally $199.99+; available in four styles but only two are on sale)

    19. An electric bumper car for 50% off because your tyke will be able to ride around the neighborhood in a truly unique way. It features anti-flat tires so you never have to worry about pumping them and cushioned rubber bumpers to protect your walls and furniture. Plus, it spins, lights up, and can be controlled with or without a remote.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "We bought this for our son’s first birthday and he absolutely loves it! The remote is easy to use. I love the 5 point harness and you can also just use it without the shoulder straps. My niece and nephew also tried it out and it took them a little bit to figure out the joysticks." —Ashley Foulkes

    Price: $149.99 (originally $299.99)

    20. A marble run set set for up to 37% off so your little one can create their own maze that marbles can roll through. This will keep them interested for a long time and help them *build* their problem-solving skills.

    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "My 5- and 3-year-olds (and me) have spent hours building towers and watching marbles clatter down these chutes, steps, gears and spirals, HOURS! And they’re not bored yet! It’s also educational learning the physics of slopes by experience. Plus, it comes with enough marbles so that losing a few doesn’t matter." —Joyce Parker

    "This is a really neat toy that has provided literally hours and hours of enjoyment for my 4-year-old nephew (and me!). The pieces fit well together, it is very sturdy and stands up well even on carpet. There are an infinite number of ways to build these runs, and this toy never gets boring. Highly recommended." —Becca

    Price: $33.74+ (originally $39.99+; available in three quantities)

    21. A color-your-own-castle playhouse for up to 30% off because it's the perfect indoor activity that will make your child's imagination run wild yet doesn't require a lot of effort on your part. Just whip out some crayons and markers and let the fun begin.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My girls (2, 5) have spent hours and hours playing pretend in this castle. They work on decorating it gradually, but often stop to just play. Easy to set up. Great price." —ElaFree

    Price: Get the haunted house version for $27.99 (originally $39.99) and the fairytale version for $24.99 (originally $34.99)

    22. A construction-themed play set for 37% off for sensory play without a sandbox. This set comes in a carrying case with two pounds of kinetic sand, a dump truck with three brick molds, and a crane with attachments. After your builder has constructed and deconstructed their creations, you simply fold it away!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "My 3-year-old son loves this so much. He can sit at the table for hours building castles and then crushing them. It’s so good for creative play and he absolutely loves it." —JRae

    Price: $21.99 (originally $34.99)

    23. A Paw Patrol activity table for 31% off because your kid (and you) could probably use a break from watching the same episode of Paw Patrol again and again. I mean, wouldn't it be nice to get the theme song out of your head for just a few minutes?

    A child playing with the activity table
    Amazon

    This activity table includes seven wooden characters, five vehicles, two buildings, a lookout tower, a zip line, and a table with roads and Paw Patrol locations.

    Price: $33.99 (originally $49.03)

    24. An Avenlur Montessori wooden playground for up to 30% off that you'll be grateful for when the weather isn't ideal for outdoor play but your little one is sooooo bored. This play set features a rock climbing wall, a rope wall, monkey bars, a swing, a slide, and a ladder for hours and hours of indoor fun.

    Three kids playing on the play set
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this for my 4-year-old twins for their birthday. They love it and it will be the perfect indoor play activity for winter!" —Lea Murray

    Price: $279.30+ (originally $399+; available in two sizes and four styles, select styles on sale)

    25. An electronic piggy bank for up to 50% off so your kiddo will be able to keep track of all the money their grandparents, aunts, and uncles give them during the holidays. This will keep their money safe with a four-digit passcode and it comes in a bunch of cute styles.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This was a gift for my granddaughter. She thought it was really exciting to have something to keep her money and even little personal items away from her younger sister. It comes with a preset code that can be changed to the later date to keep items safe." —Heidi Spidey

    Price: $19.99+ (originally $39.99; available in 11 styles)

    26. A Play-Doh table play set for 30% off for your artistic little one who loves getting hands-on and creative. Now, they'll have their very own area to create their masterpieces instead of getting Play-Doh all over your furniture.

    The table and all the accessories included in the set
    Amazon

    This set includes a table with two compartments on each side, over 25 tools, and eight play-doh cans in various colors.

    Promising review: "Worth every penny. My 2.5-year-old daughter looovveess this. Keeps her entertained for hours (off and on of course, she is 2!). I love the side storage compartments, easy clean up and keeps everything together. Would buy again 1000x over!" —Mikey

    Price: $31.49 (originally $44.99)

    27. A Power Rangers Dino Mighty Morpher for 46% off so your wanna-be ninja can enjoy realistic motion-activated play — movement unlocks sounds and lights!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I had no idea what this was but got this to replace something my son already had. And, my 6-year-old was sooooo excited when he got it! Also when my 2-year-old gets ahold of it he enjoys it as well and it’s has held up through both of them playing with it for almost 6months now." —Desiree Pualani Kirkhill

    Price: $15.16 (originally $27.99)

    28. A fort building kit for 25% off if you're tired of your child using your chairs and tables to create their forts. This set has rods that attach to each other with balls so they can create their own hideaway without touching your furniture — you're welcome!

    A fort created using a kit that includes rods and ball-shaped pieces to connect them
    Amazon

    This set includes 44 balls and 86 sticks.

    Promising review: "So easy to play with. Easy clean up. You can make soooooo many things like a house and forts. Nice colors. Very durable. Has instructions to make cool builds. Nothing bad about it. Just great 😊." —Brandon Frederick

    Price: $29.99 (originally $39.99)

    29. A Fisher-Price race track for 23% off for your tiny car enthusiast. This can be assembled two different ways — horizontally so your child can sit and play or vertically so they can stand and play. Plus, it includes two Little People Wheelies cars.

    Amazom, Amazon

    Promising review: "We ordered this for our son as a first birthday present. He loves it. Even our 2 year old and 9 year old daughters play with it. It coverts easily from a tall tower to a shorter tower. It ended up being a great gift." —Jen Garcia

    Price: $32.99 (originally $42.99; only the frustration-free packaging version is on sale)

    30. A stepping stones obstacle course for 36% off — it's like as silly version of The Floor is Lava. Kids will have to use a spinner to see what color turtle shell they'll need to step on while maintaining their balance.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This game includes three large and three medium turtle shell stepping stones, 24 activity cards with turtle facts, a colorful spinner, instructions, and additional game suggestions.

    Promising review: I bought these Happinest Turtle Steps for my grandsons (ages 7 and 2) as an Easter present. It's been a couple months and they are still having a ton of fun with them. They are super sturdy (can even take a 175 pound grandma jumping from one to another). These will last for years. The giftable box comes with instructions for games and a spinner. My grandsons have made up their own games and ways of playing with this. They jump from one shell to another to avoid the "lava" below, shout out to each other which color they need to jump on, put one of the shells in front of their chest pretending to be Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and turned the shells over to sit and spin on them." —James V. Rogers

    Price: $34.99 (originally $54.99)

    31. A Mini Brands series 2 toy capsule for 17% off if your kiddo loves collecting miniatures of popular brands — they'll make great stocking stuffers! This two-pack features 10 surprises in total — will your little one finally collect all the rare items?! Now would be the time to grab a few so their chances would be better.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "The kids always love these little mini brands and use them as toys for their dolls. They get so excited to open them and see what surprise brands are inside. I've been buying these for them for years, and they still like them, like getting new ones, and still play with them." —Shopper

    Price: $9.99 (originally $11.99)

    32. A shape-shifting puzzle cube for up to 23% off because it will keep your child captivated while they manipulate it into over 70 shapes. It's like origami, but with magnets.

    Amazon

    You can also collect all 12 puzzle box designs to connect multiple magnetic cubes to build even larger structures and sculptures.

    Promising review: "I was hesitant about spending $25 for this toy and even more concerned when it showed up and I saw the size, but this got the award for favorite Christmas gift. Both my 9-year-old and 12-year-old play with it constantly!" —Blair001

    Price: $20+ (originally $25.99+; available in 18 designs and in packs of two and four)

    33. A foldable Barbie house for 30% off if your little one has been begging for a doll house but you don't want one that'll take up your entire living room. This one opens for playtime and stores compactly away when your little one is done playing. Plus, it's also easy to carry so they can tote it to grandma's house or for playdates.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    This doll house includes a table and two chairs, a beach umbrella, a sofa, a coffee table, a bed, a bathtub, a swinging chair, a towel, place settings for the kitchen, and a doll-sized tablet device. It also has a child-activated elevator!

    Promising review: "Probably the best purchase I ever made for my 4-year-old granddaughter! She LOVES it! It takes up just enough room to not completely take over our TV room!" —Pam

    Price: $69.99 (originally $99.99)

    34. An American Girl Truly Me Doll for 30% off if your kiddo has been eyeing this splurge-worthy cutie. This doll includes a paper back book, a vest, a dress, and a pair of shoes.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Check out all the other deals from American Girl Doll here.

    Promising review: "A beautiful doll and I loved the story that accompanied her. My daughter loves her. Good quality." —untarNISHAble

    Price: $79.99 (originally $115)

    Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.

    Looking for even more incredible Prime Day deals? Check out all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at HuffPost:

    Prime Day Deals Under $25

    Prime Day Deals on Gifts

    Prime Day Deals For Your Home

    Practical Prime Day Deals

    TikTok Products On Sale For Prime Day

    Prime Day Deals For Parents

    Prime Day Deals On Products Reviewers Love

    ...and browse through all our category round-ups here!