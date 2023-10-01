28 Pet Products That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses

1. A paw washer so your pup won't track mud into the house, keeping your floors clean. Just add water to this cylinder, and then, pop your fur-baby's paws in and out. The soft bristles will remove dirt and debris — leaving no tracks in sight.
Promising review: "I have four dogs in NYC. I have to wash their feet after every walk because the streets are so filthy. It would take me about fifteen minutes to clean their paws with a spray bottle and towel. Now, it takes about five minutes. And the towel doesn’t end up filthy. The dirt gets caught in the cup, plus the dogs seem to like it. The silicone bristles must feel good. A huge thumbs-up!" —Sandra
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes, eight colors, and with or without a lid).
2. A stylish crate that'll blend in with your furniture. This is paw-fect to keep your dog comfy and cozy without the eyesore of a traditional crate. Top it with a lamp and knickknacks, and it'll look like an end table.
Promising review: "Crate looks like furniture. Crate is very simple to assemble. So far, it has remained chew-free despite having a miniature Australian Shepherd puppy staying in as needed. Blends in with furniture pretty well. This eliminates having the stereotypical crate sitting in a corner." —Daniel Smith
Get it from Amazon for $77.15+ (available in five finishes and five sizes).
3. A ChomChom pet hair roller with a reusable brush to grab hair. You no longer have to deal with sticky lint rollers to get the job done. Swipe this over your couch, bed, or anywhere your pet loves to ~sprinkle~ fur, and this roller will get rid of it.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
4. An odor-eliminating spray to get rid of ~those accidents~ that you need to zap away ASAP. It releases enzymes that breakdown urine (or any organic matter like vomit) on contact. Your carpet will look and smell like there isn't a pet in sight.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Rossi's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in two sizes).
Check out our in-depth Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator review for more!
5. A discreet cat litter box that looks nothing like a traditional litter box. This hidden cat ~washroom~ looks like an ottoman or bench depending on the size you choose. No one will ever know it's where your cat does their *business*.
Promising review: "I have two cats and have been so stressed about visitors coming in and being able to smell the litter box even though it is hidden away. I needed a cover for it and couldn’t find one that would fit, so I decided to purchase this. To say I’m obsessed is an understatement. It is amazing quality and hides the litter box perfectly!! Highly recommend!!" —Madison Gatliff
Get it from Amazon for $53.99+ (available in three sizes and five colors).
6. Or, a Litter Robot because this automatic litter box collects waste — no more scooping! You just toss the bag when it's full. It reduces odor and allows you to go longer in between cleanings. And it can be controlled on an app! Plus, its sleek design doesn't look like a typical litter box; it can blend in for a less obvious alternative to a traditional box.
See what BuzzFeed editor, Jenae Sitzes has to say:
"When my mom first told me about this $500 automatic litter box she'd read about somewhere, my eyes just about popped out of my head thinking about spending that much on a thing that my cats poop in. But after thinking about it some more, I realized it's actually a pretty reasonable investment since I plan on owning cats forever but shamefully hate cleaning out their litter boxes as often as they really should be. I've been using the Litter Robot myself for three months now, and I'm pretty sure both me and my two cats are way happier for it. After a cat is done using it, the Litter Robot waits a set amount of time until the cat's presence is no longer detected, then begins to rotate, collecting the waste into a bag at the bottom while retaining the clean litter in the barrel. I usually don't detect a smell from it afterward, though once the bag starts to get really full, you might get a subtle reminder that you need to take it out. I only have to take out that bag about once a week, and a flashing light will let you know when it's full.
Initially, the cats were a little spooked by the sound of the Litter Robot during a cycle, and for the first few weeks, they would just sit and stare at it, as if it would get up and run at them if they took their eyes off it. At this point, though, they've completely adjusted and accepted it as their way of life, making my life a heck of a lot easier while ensuring they always have a clean bed of litter. It's a pricey purchase, to be sure, but if cleaning out the litter box daily or even every other day is hard for you and you'd rather not think about it much at all, I say the Litter Robot is worth it. One thing to note: It's quite large, so make sure you have a dedicated space for it."
Get it from Litter Robot for $549 (available in beige or gray).
7. Or! A cheaper top-entry litter box with a grooved lid design to remove litter from your cat's paws as they climb out. It can also be a great option if you have a curious dog who likes to dig in your cat's litter box because it will keep them out. This contraption will keep your floors cleaner than a typical cat litter box — leaving less evidence that you even have a pet.
Reviewers say it works for both small and bigger cats alike! One reviewer's tip: Make sure the side without the grooved lid is facing a wall so that cats can't jump out that way (the grooved side is what prevents litter tracking).
Promising review: "I love this litter box for far more than the purpose I bought it for. It has an elegant design and looks so much nicer in my house than a normal ugly litter box. The box is deep enough and the cover is high enough that urine cannot possibly leak out. The cover to this litter box works so much better at getting the litter off my cat’s paws than a rug or mat, and my floors are so much cleaner because of that. I absolutely love this litter box." —Richard
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three styles and nine colors).
8. A rubber-bristled broom because it will pick up all the pet hair your vacuum leaves behind. You'll be shocked just how much is still embedded in your floors even after a deep clean. This broom is also extendable so you don't have to bend or stretch. Honestly, you'll probably collect such a huge mound of hair that your pet will think you adopted another fur baby.
Promising review: "I bought this broom based on the tons of great reviews and I am not disappointed. I love this broom! It is lightweight but sturdy. I have used it on tile floors and carpet and it does a great job of getting the pet hair, lint, and dirt. I like this so much better than our traditional push broom. It is very easy to clean after use just using my hand, unlike our old broom. It also has a telescoping handle so that you can adjust it to whatever height you need. There is also a squeegee for doing the house windows and the car windows. I highly recommend it." —Joyce V
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in four styles and a two-pack).
Check out BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Emma Lord's full FURemover Broom review for more.
9. A professional pet grooming brush for cats and dogs to help drastically reduce shedding. This comb will detangle and remove excess hair so it won't get all over your couch.
Promising review: "Absolutely perfect for Nugget, my 9 month old pug, it seems like he loves the feel of the brush since he happily sits for brushes. I can get about a baseball size collection of hair off of him and honestly still can keep going. It leaves his fur nice and soft and the brush is super easy to keep clean. I highly recommend!" —Tiffany Sparto
Get it from Amazon for $10.55+ (available for short/medium and long hair and in six colors).
10. A cord protector that will help prevent frayed wires if your pet loves to chew on them. Now, your cables will be safe from your little nibbler.
Promising reviews: "Easy to use. Can't believe I've survived all these years without this. Highly recommend." —pangochic
"So I have one of those cats who chews on electrical cords. I can't begin to tell you how many cords she has chewed through — alarm clocks, lamps, and all of the charging cords for our phones. I was pretty sure I'd find her fried one day. I was hoping for ANY kind of help to get her to stop chewing, and then I came across these sleeves. They're easy to install and can usually wrap around more than one cord at a time, which is helpful for the TV equipment (cable box and DVD player). Just open the sleeve and slide the cords inside. So far, my cat hasn't chewed any cords since I encased everything in these sleeves! Be sure to have scissors available for install, since you can cut these to any length you want. I've purchased this same item twice, to outfit all of the exposed cords I could find!" —impossible girl
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 15 sizes and three colors).
11. An odor-eliminating candle, because it's a discreet way to get rid of odor caused by your pets. This candle contains a special enzyme that gets rid of smells instead of covering them up. It can also work for smoke and other odors, too!
I Just Make Scents is a small biz owned by a husband and wife team. They sell hand-poured soy candles.
Promising review: "The item came QUICK and was AMAZING. Definitely exceeded my expectations. I LOVED the scent; everything about it was just perfect. I needed a candle to get rid of a pet smell in my home, and when I tell you, within ONE HOUR the smell was almost completely unrecognizable. I could not smell any dog back there!!! The dog smell was VERY bad and strong in my house, so I KNOW this candle is strong with taking out a bad smell in the house. Thank you, thank you, thank you!!!! I really love it, and I’m about to buy five more candles and will continue to do so!!! Only thing I wish they had was a bigger candle 'cause their candles are quite small... but I love them, and they do the job!!!" —Elicia
Get it from I Just Make Scents on Etsy for $11.99.
12. A tear-proof screen to prevent your pet from leaving scratches or holes in your screen. This is made of tough polyester yarn that will not be easily damaged by all your fur-baby's antics. You can have nice things and a pet, too.
Promising review: "I have cats who like to hang on my screens, and this stuff has held up now for almost two months without even one spot that has ripped. It is a little darker than my old screen, but once it was in window, you can hardly tell difference. Regret not getting this years ago." —jen k
Get it from Amazon for $16.78+ (available in four sizes).
13. A rechargeable self-moving ball that will roll on its own so you won't have to throw a ball back and forth. And it has three modes so you can choose the right setting for your pup.
Promising review: "I have two Frenchies, and I got them each a ball, and they won't play with two at a time, they wanna play with one together, which is fine with me. You get about two hours per charge, and it tires them out and keeps them entertained. My pups become obsessed with this ball, I literally have to take it away for them to leave it alone. Worth every penny, and the quality is on point, durable, and replacement skins are only $12!!! I would highly recommend this product to any dog owner." —Sean L.
Get it from Cheerble for $39.99+ (available in four colors or with a tougher exterior).
14. A genius toilet paper protector to prevent your pet from unraveling an entire roll in your bathroom. Your alone time on your porcelain thrown is sacred, you shouldn't have to worry about a mountain of shredded TP on the floor.
Rare 3D Shop is a small business that sells unique 3D-printed items.
Promising review: "This is the only cover that has been able to deter my two cats from shredding our toilet paper! It is worth its weight in gold if you have toilet paper obsessed cats! It also goes perfectly with my bathroom decor! It's both functional and good looking! What more could you want??" —Erin Klodt
Get it from Rare 3D Shop on Etsy for $26.24+ (originally $34.99; available in three sizes and 17 colors).