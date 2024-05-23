25 Pieces For Summer That Are Easy And Breezy So You Can Look Hot Without Feeling Overheated

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A floral print romper so you won't have to worry about a gust of wind blowing and lifting your dress. I mean, Marilyn Monroe made it look easy, but who wants to deal with holding a dress in place? This is the best of both worlds — the look and feel of a dress with the security of shorts.
Promising review: "This romper is a must-have! It’s my new fave. The reviews were all on point, and I am most thankful for that. The blue is exactly as pictured, the material is comfortable and fresh. I live in FL, and have been looking for outfits to stay the most cool in. Only thing is I wish the price was a tad lower, so I could buy this in at least two other colors!" —Lola G.
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 21 colors).
2. A high-waisted palazzo trouser because they're as comfy as pajamas and unlike skinny jeans, they're airy and breathable. And, they are so versatile — you can rock em' to work, brunch, or while running errands.
Promising review: "These pants are so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it :)" —Nash
Get them from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X in long or short and 31 colors).
3. A maxi dress that's made of a lightweight and stretchy material which makes it so comfy, you won't want to take it off. It also comes in a bunch of cute styles and colors. And, 👏 it 👏 has 👏 pockets!
Promising review: "This is very comfortable and flowy. Wore it all day and didn’t want to take it off because of how comfy it was. I got lots of compliments on it at my baby shower — I’m eight months pregnant in Texas and it’s HOT here." —Lorin Rae
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes 14–26 and in 43 colors).
4. A two-pack of crewneck tees, because you can dress them up or down and wear them anywhere from the gym to brunch. And, these aren't your basic tees, they're made with a special moisture-wicking material that reviewers say prevents sweat stains from becoming visible.
Promising review: "I recently began taking yoga and my old standby cotton t-shirts were surprisingly hot and just not as comfortable as I wanted, so I turned to Amazon for an alternative. These fit the bill. So far they are comfortable, wash up well, and don’t end up over my head while I’m attempting a downward dog. They also do a good job in wicking away perspiration." —B Crane
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $8.60+ (also available individually, in sizes XS–6X, and in 23 color combinations).
5. A drawstring romper you'll want in every color because it'll become your summer staple piece. It can be worn for a night out or to just lounge around your house. Plus, reviewers say although it's lightweight, it's not see-through.
Promising review: "I originally purchased this romper in black for a Vegas trip last summer, along with two other rompers of different brands in different fabrics. This one is my favorite of the three. The fabric is soft and breathable. Dressed it up with heels for hot Vegas nights, or you can dress it down for lounging during quarantine. Love it so much I bought a second one in pink this spring. I just might buy one in every color I like. Love the pockets, holds up well in the wash (always hang dry) and very happy with this romper." —MsV
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 16 colors).
6. A sleeveless T-shirt dress because it's soft, stretchy, airy, and comfy. It's just the perfect dress that you can wear to almost any event on your cal this summer. Oh, did I mention it also has pockets?!
Promising review: "These are absolutely great. I bought them in several colors, even doubles of some. I live in Florida USA where it's very hot 3/4 of the year. These are the cutest little dresses, as well as nice and comfy in the hot weather, and they come with pockets!! <--- YAY! They fit as expected, sizing is correct, made well and were exactly what I expected. I highly recommend them. I wear them to walk my dog, or even to go out to run errands, they're wonderful." —Kimba
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 33 colors).
7. A maxi dress with two slits that not only look stylish, but will also help you stay cool during hot days.
Promising review: "I wanted a comfy dress but still wanted to look cute as well. This definitely fits both descriptions. The dress has pockets. I am 5'8" and got the XL. Fits true to size (12–14) and length is good. I have worn with the front tied as well and get compliments each time I wear. The fabric is not see-through and held up well in the wash. It can be dressed up but I choose to wear it casually." —BargainBecky
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes XS–S and 16 colors/prints)
8. A pair of Levi's 501 original shorts because they'll give you a fitted look without squeezing you too tightly. And reviewers say they're the perfect summer shorts.
Promising review: "The shorts are amazing. I was skeptical at first, but they fit so comfortably. I always like to say Levi's makes denim to fit a woman's body comfortably. If you know what I mean, you know what I mean. These shorts have a little bit of give. They are not stiff. The length is perfect. I do not like pants to be tight around my abdomen. These shorts fit perfectly! I wore them a few times, and they do not stretch out. It's me like a glove. I will be buying another pair today. If you are looking for cute denim cut-off shorts, you found them." —Sarah balasanian
Get it from Amazon for $13.69+ (available in sizes 0–39 and 46 styles).
9. A chic off-the-shoulder puff-sleeve crop top that's super cute and loose-fitting, so you can feel breezy and cool all day without compromising style.
10. A V-neck button tunic if you want a flowy shirt with coverage that won't make you overheat. It's made of a lightweight and breathable fabric so you won't feel like a popsicle melting in the sun.
Promising review: "I worried that this too would be too low cut, but it has surpassed all of my expectations! It’s very comfortable and fits very nicely. It’s flowy enough, and the neckline doesn’t flop or slink, so it covers everything. (A must for my job!) The sleeves are long enough to cover my upper arm without being too long or bulky. It seems to be fairly wrinkle-resistant as well! The material is nice — thin enough to be cool, but it still feels good quality. I got the leopard print, but may go back for some other colors as well." —S. H.
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes 14 Plus–26 Plus and 25 colors/patterns).