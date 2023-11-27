Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Here Are All The Best Cyber Monday Pets Deals

    Some of the best deals of the year on the treats and toys your pet is begging for and practical must-haves — all at prices that’ll make your tail wag.

    Yasmine Singh
    by Yasmine Singh

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.

    We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    1. 30% of site-wide at Furbo.

    Furbo

    Save an extra $10 with code BFCM10.

    Promising review: "I was always concerned leaving my puppy home alone because he will cry a lot.. When I got Furbo, things got much better! Furbo sent me notifications to my phone when he was crying, so I would log on and talk to him right away. This changed everything!! My puppy knows I'm always there, so his separation anxiety is getting better. I feel much more relieved!" —Furbo Customer

    Get the cat camera here and the dog camera here.

    2. 30% off a pet-monitoring camera from Amazon to ensure your naughty fur babies stay out of trouble. It comes with 1080p HD video, 30-foot night vision, built-in live chat so you can consult a vet 24/7, motion alerts, and two-way communication.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought the PetCube camera in October. Great crystal clear wide colorful picture! Night vision is unbelievable. You can choose for it to be on automatic or set it yourself. The two-way sound is fabulous, allowing you to listen to what’s going on where your camera is with a microphone to talk to your dog/cat/toddler etc., and they can respond. I love how I can get notifications if my dog is moving around. It’s nice to get notifications that there’s a human around, too. It lets me know if my sister happens to check on my dog when I’m gone. I had some trouble with the sound at the beginning. PetCube’s Company promptly got with me to assist me and address the problem. They were more than happy to answer any questions I had. Their customer service is stellar!!" —Cherie

    Get it here.

    3. Up to 20% off the Angry Orange pet odor eliminator from Amazon that'll make it look (and smell!) like your pet's accident just *poof* never happened.

    a reviewer photo showing a stain in various stages labeled &quot;cat urine on backlight&quot;, &quot;sprayed&quot;, and &quot;gone&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "PLEASE get this, especially if you’re a pet owner with multiple pets. Any pet smell is COMPLETELY GONE! This tiny bottle goes such a long way. I was able to clean my entire 1,450-square-foot apartment (including mopping and using my carpet cleaner) with not even 3/4 of the bottle. My apartment smells AMAZING!!" —Anna E.

    Get it here.

    4. Up to 50% off and buy 2 get 3rd free on select toys, gifts, and more at Chewy.

    Chewy

    Get the rubber ball toy here, the slow feeder bowl here, and check out the full selection of things you can get on sale here.

    5. 25% off site-wide at Wild One.

    large tan dog wearing cocoa-colored harness connected to a matching leash and poop bag holder
    Wild One

    Promising review (for the harness walk kit): "Definitely the best harness I've purchased. It's soft, so it doesn't cause a rash on her chest or dig in, and it also helps with pulling. Super cute and really well made!" —Eve E.

    Get the Harness Walk Kit here and check out the full selection of things that you can get on sale here.

    6. 25% off site-wide and an extra 20% off select items at Bonne et Filou, a French-inspired luxury dog brand because your pup deserves only the finest things in life macarons and champagne plush toys.

    Bonne et Filou

    Enter promo code BLACKFRIDAY23 at checkout.

    Promising review (for the macarons): "I did not taste them, but my pup says they are delicious! They look like human macarons. Very pretty and beautifully packaged. A little spendy, but a nice treat for special occasions! The seller is quick at responding to messages which I appreciated! Would buy again!" —Anonymous

    Get the Dog Macarons here, the French Chic Elevated Feeder here, and check out the full selection of things that you can get on sale here.

    7. A first-time BarkBox shipment for $5 so you can surprise your pup with cool toys and treats every month!

    a rudolph-themed toy box
    BarkBox

    Promising review: "IMHO, BarkBox makes the best toys! They always pick really cute themes (like hello, the holiday themes are Peanuts, Spider-Man, and Home Alone) and the toys feel pretty sturdy. The customer service is absolutely incredible so if you need to make adjustments to your subscription, they can help in a moment's notice." —Rebecca O'Connell, Contributor

    Get it from BarkBox for $5 when you get a multi-month subscription. 

    8. 37% off a Bissell Little Green machine at Walmart.

    the machine
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love this little machine! We have four cats and a large dog. Accident happen; from spilled meals, messy paws, hairballs — you name it, this thing has cleaned it up with zero issues. It even cleaned up the cat pee after our automatic litter box stopped working in the middle of the night. It got all the smell out no problem! I keep it plugged in in the corner ready to go and it hasn't failed me yet!" —Megan

    Get it here.

    9. 37% off a pet hair roller if you love your fur babies but hate how much they shed...on everything. Roll it over your couch, bed, favorite blanket, you name it, and watch it lift the fur away. Then simply dump out and reuse — no more annoying sticky papers like other lint rollers!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (originally $31.95; available in three colors).

    10. $75 off a robot litter box bundle and 25% off subscriptions at Litter Robot if you'd be happy to not scoop poop until 2024...OK 2025...OK never TBH. This fancy litter box cleans up after your cat just 30 seconds after they've done their business so you don't have to worry about lingering odors. The efficient litter sifting not only means fresh litter for the next kitty, but it reduces litter usage by 50% = less money spent on expensive and heavy bags and boxes of litter.

    the litter box and bundle contents
    Litter-Robot

    BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes swears this thing is worth the price tag:

    "When my mom first told me about this $500 automatic litter box she'd read about somewhere, my eyes just about popped out of my head thinking about spending that much on a thing that my cats poop in. But after thinking about it some more, I realized it's actually a pretty reasonable investment since I plan on owning cats forever but shamefully hate cleaning out their litter boxes as often as they really should be.

    I've been using the Litter Robot myself for almost a year now, and I'm pretty sure both me and my two cats are way happier for it. After a cat is done using it, the Litter Robot waits a set amount of time until the cat's presence is no longer detected, then begins to rotate, collecting the waste into a bag at the bottom while retaining the clean litter in the barrel. I usually don't detect a smell from it afterward, though once the bag starts to get really full, you might get a subtle reminder that you need to take it out. I only have to take out that bag about once a week, and a flashing light will let you know when it's full.

    Initially, the cats were a little spooked by the sound of the Litter Robot during a cycle, and for the first few weeks, they would just sit and stare at it, as if it would get up and run at them if they took their eyes off it. At this point, though, they've completely adjusted and accepted it as their way of life, making my life a heck of a lot easier while ensuring they always have a clean bed of litter. It's a pricey purchase, to be sure, but if cleaning out the litter box daily or even every other day is hard for you and you'd rather not think about it much at all, I say the Litter Robot is worth it. One thing to note: It's quite large, so make sure you have a dedicated space for it."

    Get it here

    11. 39% off a pet mop and vacuum robot from Amazon so you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. Technology can be great.

    the white circle vacuum on its dock against the wall
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "What can I say!!?!? It was delivered today and I couldn’t help but give it a spin after charging it up and connecting to the app. I have a robot mop from another brand but all it does is release water slowly and drag a microfiber pad over the floor. The spinning pads in the back are what sold me on the SpinWave. It vacuums the floor as it mops. It’s extremely quiet so I can run it while my kids are sleeping. When it’s in the wet mop mode, it avoids my area rugs and random toys left on the floor. I’ve searched for something like this for a while and couldn’t be happier with my purchase." —Wertz83

    Get it here.

    12. $25 off of any purchase $100+ with code FETCH25 site-wide at The Foggy Dog.

    Dalmatian wearing candy cane pattern bow tie
    The Foggy Dog

    Get the bow tie collar here and check out everything else on sale here

    13. 30% off select pet treats and rawhide dog treats. Plus, BOGO 30% off pet toys at Target.

    Target

    Get the dog treat advent calendar here, the Temptations play bobble treat here, and check out the full selection of things you can get on sale here.

    14. 39% off a paw butter on Amazon made with oatmeal to keep your pup's paws smooth and fresh, in basically every single season.

    Reviewer photo of their dog&#x27;s paw pads, one with the butter and one without
    amazon.com

    This eco-friendly product is pH balanced for cats and safe if licked or swallowed! It's got shea butter, oatmeal, mango, vitamins E and F, coconut oil, olive oil, and aloe vera to soothe ~all~ the cracked paws.

    Promising review: "One of my puppers is a super-athlete who lives to go for walks and on runs. She is about 9 now and the vet gave her a stellar bill of health save one thing: her pads were getting really rough and worn from paved trails and city walks and this may be uncomfortable, especially as summer comes and pavement heats up. I was skeptical about any kind of balm as I figured that it would leave a mess on my floors or one/both dogs would just lick it off their feet. No problems whatsoever, and after a single application, both dogs' pads are really soft and supple. Hopefully the dogs can feel the difference. I can surely see it and feel it. Also, the balm smells like oatmeal cookies, so bonus for that." —LRL

    Get it here.

    15. 50% off a trial order at Spot & Tango — aka running to the nearest pet store when you realize your bestie's food bag is empty has just become a thing of the past.

    @spotandtango / Via instagram.com, @spotandtango / Via instagram.com

    Signing up is super easy! You'll take a quiz to determine the right amount and kind of food for your fur babe and you'll never have to worry about placing last minute orders or running out to the pet store when your dog's food supply hits empty.

    Sign up for a Spot & Tango trial order and get Chicken Bites for free on your first two orders here.

    16. 25% off sitewide at Little Beast to give your floofy baby the cutest, trendiest wardrobe EVER.

    small dog in a blue sweater with clouds
    Little Beast

    Little Beast is an Asian woman-owned small business started by friends Jisu Kim and Lys Bui.

    Get the cloud sweater here and shop everything on sale here.

    17. 40% at Rexipets perfect for stocking up toys and grooming products for your feline or canine pal.

    A dog raising their paw next to an image of the a nail grinder shown with accessories
    Rexipet

    Promising review (for the nail grinder): "My cat is older now and his nails don't get worn down like when he was more active. I ordered this as an experiment. Have to say it works beautifully. Quiet operation keeps it from being disturbing to my cat." —Laurie T

    Get the nail grinder here and check out everything you can get on sale here.

    18. Up to 35% off at Fable.

    Fable

    Enter code BFCM2023 at checkout.

    Get the treat-dispensing toy here, the crate here, and check out the full selection of things you can get on sale here.

    19. 28% off a hair-removing glove from Amazon that'll curb your dog's shedding as well as satisfy his endless desire for some rubbies. It's also great if your dog or cat goes running at the sight of a brush.

    The grooming glove with silicone nodules, full of hair held in front of a French bulldog
    AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof: just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it! The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much!?!? After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works) but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. We got Rockie when he was 5 and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this *not* bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back. Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use! TL;DR: this is one of those inexpensive add-ons that any pet owner should have on hand." —AnaMaria Glavan

    Get it here.

    20. 30% off site-wide and an additional 10% off select items at Maxbone.

    Maxbone

    Enter code BF23 at checkout.

    Get the waterproof jacket here, the GO! With Ease Pouch here, and check out the full selection of things you can get on sale here.

    21. Up to 45% off a wishbone chew toy on Amazon if you want your pooch to channel their energy into destroying this and not your shoes. The curved shape makes it easy for lil' paws to grip, plus reviewers say it lasts a long time...a really long time.

    White dog chewing on the Y-shaped toy
    Amazon

    Promising review: "As a former vet tech, rescuer, and pup momma, I've come across some chewers that take the cake. Of course, one of my own is the worse of the worst. My monster lab/poodle mix can DESTROY just about anything I buy for him. He snaps the ultra Kongs in half without blinking and will crack even the largest Nylabones within a few minutes. Even toys marketed as indestructible with money back warranties fall to their death in his jaws. That said...HE LOVES THIS BONE and hasn't managed to do much damage to it, which makes it one of the best chew toys I've ever encountered." —CKayy

    Get it here.

    22. Up to 50% off at PetSmart and an extra 20% off with code CYBER20.

    KONG Ultra-Strong Double Door Wire Dog Crate with Divider Panel
    PetSmart

    Get the Kong double door crate here and check out the full selection of things you can get on sale here.

    23. 20% off a nail file board on Amazon if your options when it comes to trimming your pooch's overgrown nails are as follows: 1) chase them around the house with nail clippers and fail spectacularly, 2) pay $$ and bring them to the groomer, who says they couldn't trim your dog's nails because Fido wouldn't stop screaming (happened to me!), or 3) pay $$$ and bring them to the vet who has to sedate them (not a good long-term option). This stress-free option turns nail trims into an interactive game you'll both enjoy!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Expensive but well worth the money. Nothing else had worked and my alternative was going to be putting my dog under anesthesia three times a year — much more expensive AND not healthy. Irena was hugely responsive when I had some questions regarding training my very polite dog to aggressively scratch at the surface. She asked for videos and gave me helpful tips in a timely manner. 110% satisfied." —Dan B

    Get it here.

    24. 31% off a mounted brush on Amazon that'll satisfy your cat's ceaseless demands for scritches. Just mount it to a corner with the included adhesive strips and watch as your beloved babies leave you for the warm embrace of this gray and white piece of plastic.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My cat Gambino Bambino would let you brush him bald!!! He loves to be groomed and comes running whenever the brush comes out. Though we love to accommodate, I know he wanted more. He was constantly rubbing his cheeks and ears on the corner of our walls to get even more scratching. I finally came across this product and knew he would love it! It took a little convincing but once he got a hang of it he’s been loving it! We have one in the living room, one in the kitchen, one at the top of the stairs and one in the guest room! He is having a great time!!! Very easy to put together and place on the wall." —T. Mangiaracina

    Get it here.

    25. Up to 54% off a cat tree house because your kitty will feel like every day is Christmas. This multi-level tower will keep your cat entertained with scratching posts, a hammock, and a plush tree. Plus, reviewers say it's easy to assemble and prevents their cats from destroying their furniture.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was looking for something that was sturdy and enticing for my 2 cats. They love laying on the top 2 levels and looking down. They definitely use it for scratching as opposed to my furniture, thank goodness! Putting it together wasn't too much of a challenge. The directions were very skimpy, but if you lay out all the parts and pieces and refer back to the picture, it's not hard. Took about 20-30 minutes. Probably would have gone faster if the cats hadn't tried to help, lol!" —Lisa O.

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (originally $39.99+; available in three sizes/styles and five colors).

    26. Up to 33% off a professional pet grooming brush for cats and dogs to help drastically reduce shedding. This comb will detangle and remove excess hair so it won't get all over your couch.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely perfect for Nugget, my 9 month old pug, it seems like he loves the feel of the brush since he happily sits for brushes. I can get about a baseball size collection of hair off of him and honestly still can keep going. It leaves his fur nice and soft and the brush is super easy to keep clean. I highly recommend!" —Tiffany Sparto

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (originally $14.99+; available for short/medium and long hair and in six colors).

    27. Up to 40% off a silent squeaker toy if you need some peace and quiet but your pup loves toys that squeak. This toy makes sounds only dogs can hear, so your fur baby can play as long as they want without you getting frustrated and feeling the need to hide it.

    A reviewer holding and squeezing the toy as their dog tries to reach for it with it&#x27;s mouth
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought one for my puppy and also one as a gift for parents of a newborn whose dog likes squeaky toys. The toy keeps the dog entertained with the silent squeak while keeping all of us sane. So far it’s been durable so I highly recommend!" —Caitie B

    Get it from Amazon for $11.94+ (available in two sizes and five styles).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.