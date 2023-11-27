32 Deals That Are 50% Off And Over To Check Out Before Cyber Monday Ends

Cyber Week, the week when almost every store has deals (more than you could ever conceivably look through in an entire lifetime), is *here*.
We're wading through mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals can move quickly. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Cyber Week to see our latest updates as the deals change!
1. Up to 80% off tons of items at Wayfair, with some of their lowest prices of the year. It includes up to 65% bedroom furniture, up to 80% off area rugs, up to 65% off living room seating, and more.
2. 54% off a 41-piece(!) Melissa & Doug diner playset for your food-obsessed tot to get busy opening the best (imaginary) breakfast joint in town.
3. 75% off a pair of micro dot rip-resistant Sheertex tights if you're tired of constantly running to the drug store for cheap tights that end up with runs in them after the first wear.
4. 53% off an LCD writing tablet that'll encourage little Einsteins to practice their numbers and letters. They might even consider trading their iPad for this cool gadget.
6. Up to 62% off a heated eye massager with so many bells and whistles it is worth the investment and *then* some — not only does it come with five different massage modes and a 15-minute timer, but it has Bluetooth music so you can vibe with your eyes *and* your ears. Reviewers swear by this to help combat eye strain, headaches, puffy under-eye circles, and dry eyes, and insomnia.
7. Up to 60% off a pair of beloved Align leggings to join the legion of devotees who are obsessed with how buttery soft they feel.
8. 51% off a pair of the new Beats Studio Pro headphones (the best price they've ever gone for) with noise-cancelling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so you can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours.
9. Up to 60% off at Etsy, perfect for shopping for unique gifts for everyone on your list, for less!
10. 52% off a soil-free AeroGarden Harvest so you can always have fresh herbs picked straight from...your countertop. This hydroponic system removes most of the mess and stress of traditional gardening, plus it'll alert you when it's time to water and feed the plants.
11. 51% off a Beachwaver B1 — aka a rotating curling iron you've likely seen all over TikTok. It does most of the work for you thanks to buttons that'll spin the barrel either way once your hair is clamped in and g2g.
12. Up to 60% off a fancy touchless forehead thermometer, because if you need a thermometer for cold and flu season, you might as well save a little (or a lot)! This one can take anyone's temperature in seconds — and without bothering them if they're getting some needed rest or sleep.
13. 87% off a Hulu subscription (with ads) for $0.99 per month for a whole year so you can catch up on your favorite shows this winter for less!
14. Up to 52% a satin pillowcase off to help maintain hair and skin health even as you sleep, reducing pesky frizz and breakage when compared with regular cotton or other fiber pillowcases — that means longer-lasting blowouts and less damage in the long run. Why spend the money on pricey brands like Slip and Blissy, especially with deals like these?
15. 50% off a fresh 6-piece towel set so you can throw away those bleach-stained rags you've been ashamed to show guests.
16. Up to 70% off at West Elm's biggest sale event of the year, including up to 50% off living room furniture (like *$1,000* off this sectional!).
17. Up to 55% off an internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for expert-level blending and coverage that reviewers say work just as well as (if not better than!) a BeautyBlender or Real Techniques sponge. It works for foundation, BB cream, powder, *and* concealer, plus wet or dry, so basically it's working harder than I have for *checks watch* my whole life.
18. 60% off a Canon wireless inkjet printer so you can print right from your phone or laptop — you never know how often a printer will come in handy. It can even notify you on your phone when you need more ink!
20. 58% off an Echo Show 8 that not only allows you to take video calls and set reminders, but can also be converted into a digital frame that plays your most cherished memories on a loop. *Plus* it makes following weekday recipes even easier with its larger screen, and you can manage other smart devices in your home. What's not to love??
21. 50% off the newest generation (it's 50% faster!) of Amazon HD Fire TV stick you can simply plug into your existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want at the push of a button.
22. 50% off a Waterpik water flosser that's *perfect* for anyone with sensitive teeth or gums — this deep cleans super effectively and gently, and is actually *more* effective than ordinary floss at improving gum health!
23. 50% off a trial order at Spot & Tango — aka running to the nearest pet store when you realize your bestie's food bag is empty has just become a thing of the past.
24. 50% off an IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum since your skin is very much already starting to feel the affects of winter dryness.
26. Up to 53% off a set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that reviewers compare to AirPods, except arguably better — these are completely waterproof (like, you can fully take them in the shower!!!) and come with several silicone earbuds to get the best fit possible.
27. 56% off a short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit that demands to be tucked into everything from high-waisted jeans to frilly skirts to ripped denim shorts — the world is their adorable oyster!!!
28. Up to 80% off a three-tier spice shelf so every time you open your cabinets you can behold your entire little family of wacky Trader Joe's spices. (Ranch seasoning, anyone??)
29. Up to 80% off sitewide at Klassy Network for experiencing the delight of a stylish top (or bodysuit) with a seamless built-in bra!
30. Up to 50% off a LifeStraw personal water filter to turn pond, lake, river (or pretty much ANY) water into drinkable water.
31. 50% off a 7-pack of Calvin Klein cotton stretch boxer briefs if it's been a little too long since you bought new underwear.
32. 58% off a versatile 10-in-1 chopping device if a recipe calls for a bunch of chopped ingredients, so you don't have to abort mission. If you get frustrated by the time-consuming task of dicing onions and other foods, this will ~cut~ prep time in half.
