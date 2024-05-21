If You Want Your Outdoor Space To Feel Like A Warm Weather Retreat, These 27 Products Belong In Your Cart

For added safety, it's recommended to use with a fireproof mat.

Promising review: "Awesome firepit for the patio. Our family loves having fires at night, and we’ve had quite a few firepits. This one is sturdy and the perfect size. The depth is better than the ones we’ve had in the past, and the flat-bottomed feet make it easy to drag it closer or further away using the provided poker tool. Definitely recommend this one over other products like it." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $135+ (available in two sizes).