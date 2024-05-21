If You Want Your Outdoor Space To Feel Like A Warm Weather Retreat, These 27 Products Belong In Your Cart

1. A large firepit that'll become the go-to spot in your backyard. It'll come in handy for a slew of outdoor summer activities like roasting marshmallows or keeping you warm on cool nights while you gaze at the stars.
For added safety, it's recommended to use with a fireproof mat.
Promising review: "Awesome firepit for the patio. Our family loves having fires at night, and we’ve had quite a few firepits. This one is sturdy and the perfect size. The depth is better than the ones we’ve had in the past, and the flat-bottomed feet make it easy to drag it closer or further away using the provided poker tool. Definitely recommend this one over other products like it." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $135+ (available in two sizes).
2. Or, a genius concrete portable fireplace if you're short on space (or even for rainy days when you want to enjoy a cozy fire indoors). This is small enough to fit on a table and there's no set up required.
3. And a marshmallow roasting set, because what's a summer without s'mores? These sticks extend so your hands won't need to get too close to the fire, and retract so they're easier to store. Plus, these can be engraved for a personalized touch.
Donebetter is based in Dennis Port, Massachusetts and specializes in all sorts of personalized gifts, from wooden cutting boards to leather wallets.
Promising reviews: "These were the perfect gift for my sisters family who love to make s'mores over their fire pit! The packaging is amazing and the quality is wonderful for gift giving. Perfect!" —Kaitlin Mercurio
"Absolutely love that these are so long and have blunt ends! The other ones we had were so sharp I was always worried about the kids impaling themselves!" —Laura
Get it from Donebetter on Etsy for $29.95+ (available in a two- or four-pack, with or without a box or engraving).
4. Some realistic-looking faux flowers if you don't have a green thumb but you crave a lush garden. Some reviewers say they look so real, people didn't know they were fake.
Promising reviews: "Super cute! I love them. I’m awful with plants so I put these outside and you can’t even tell they’re fake. Perfect for someone who doesn’t have a green thumb!" —Tori
"These lavender flowers are so real looking! I love the rich, true color and how durable they are in bad weather conditions. My kind of potted plants to have!" —Victoria K
Get a set of four from Amazon for $8.99+ (also available in sets of eight, six, and 24, and in nine varieties).
5. And, some gorgeous faux ivy to add a extra touch of greenery to your yard without the maintenance. These look so good draped on walls or fences, and reviewers say they even provide some privacy from nosy neighbors.
FYI, some reviewers noted that the garland has a strong odor upon opening, but that airing it out outdoors for a day or two did the trick!
Promising review: "They give life to my patio. I got them a few months ago, have been outdoors under sun and rain, and still look fresh and bright. They don't look fake like others. These leaves truly give the perfect touch." —Bee P
Get a set of 12 pieces from Amazon for $7.49 (also available in 24 and 36 pieces and a version with LED lights).
6. Outdoor string lights for some cool lighting for your deck, patio, gazebo, or balcony. Bonus, they're not just basic bulbs — these Edison bulbs will give your yard a unique look.
Promising review: "I have these lights hanging outside over my patio. They are very bright but not overly bright like spotlights and are perfect for lighting up the backyard for parties. We keep them up all year long during rainstorms, hot weather, and snowstorms, and they still work like the day I bought them. Highly recommend!" —Joseph
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in nine sizes and five styles).
7. And, some solar garden lights that don't require wires or charging — they just use the power of the sun to illuminate your walkway or yard. And, they make a super cute design when the light shines on the floor or lawn.
Promising review: "I love these lights! I've had other solar lights that still needed batteries and they would run out. These are great because they don't need batteries. They're very bright after charging all day in the sun. Make sure that they are installed where the sun hits for at least a few hours. They were easy to install as they have a stake that attaches to it so you can just push it into the ground. Great value for the amount you get! Would buy again." —Beth
Get a set of six from Amazon for $24.99 (also available in sets of eight and 12).
8. A bold and colorful outdoor area rug, because it'll add a pop of color to your deck or yard. And, you'll be able to kick off your flip-flops without worrying about getting your feet dirty or getting a splinter.
Promising reviews: "This rug is the perfect addition to our backyard oasis! It is comfortable and durable, and the colors are great. I have gotten so many compliments on it in the month that we’ve owned it. It completed our backyard deck area perfectly, and the colors are just great." —CandidlyCady
"This rug is awesome! It looks great, has been through the weather ringer from summer ’til December, and still looks fantastic in color. Worth every penny!" —beazermcgee
Get it from Amazon for $28.58+ (available in various styles, sizes, and shapes).
9. An inflatable pool designed for adults because kids shouldn't be the only ones to have a cool refuge from a heat wave. This takes up waaaaay less space and requires less maintenance than a permanent pool. Plus, it only takes about an hour to set up.
It's also got a bench and cup holders!
Promising review: "I have had this pool for about two weeks now and I LOVE IT!!! Was simple to set up, I got a little electric pump and it took about 10 minutes to inflate, then about half an hour to fill with water. Pay attention to making sure you set it up on level ground or it will be lopsided. I live in South Carolina so it is already hot and humid, and I use it about every afternoon. It is probably good for two adults, maybe one adult and a couple of kids. The built in seat and headrest are really quite comfy and relaxing. I will definitely buy this same pool again if it springs a leak and can't be fixed, if I could give it a 10 stars I would. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE it!!!" —kathryn j.
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in three styles and five sizes).
10. An outdoor bar set so happy hour can be anytime you'd like it to be. This set is compact enough to fit in almost any space and reviewers say it's "sturdy and easy to assemble."
It comes with a glass top, wicker bar table (with shelves!) and two cushioned stools.
Promising review: "We ordered two of these outdoor bars for our patio. They look so great put side by side to create one long bar. I searched online for days and found this item to be the best value (as each bar comes with two stools, cushions, and the glass top). The instructions could have been a little more helpful but it was fairly easy to figure out. The bar is very sturdy, and the shelving inside is great for extra storage. If you are looking for a relatively inexpensive way to improve your outdoor space, this bar is the perfect addition!" —Debbie M
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in four styles).