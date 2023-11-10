Time To Wrap Up Your Search For The Perfect Cozy Home Clothes, Because Everything You’ve Been Looking For Can Be Found In This List

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. An "Oodie" (aka a wearable blanket with a hood) so you won't have to take off your comfy blanket whenever you get up to grab a snack. Plus, this also has a huge front pocket, perfect for your phone or to keep your hands nice and warm.
I have an Oodie and I wear it whenever it's chilly. It's perfect for cold fall days and throughout the entire winter. I love lounging around my house in it. It's so warm, cozy, and comfortable. I even ordered one for my daughter immediately after I received my own. The hardest part is choosing a color/style because there are so many options. Trust me, once you try it on, you won't want to take it off!
Get the black or the space version for $65.40 from Oodie (originally $109; available in one size that fits up to 6XL and also available in more styles here and children's sizes here).
2. A loungewear set because reviewers say it's comfy, soft, and it feels luxurious without having to spend as much as you would on a similar set from Skims. You'll want to wear it all the time — and since it comes in 31 colors, you can get a set for every day of the month!
Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $53.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and in 31 colors).
3. A splurge-worthy two-piece lounge set made of 100% organic cotton, if you want a luxurious outfit to wear while you're working from home, lounging on the couch, or practicing the newest TikTok dance craze in your living room.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $315 (available in sizes XS–L).
4. A pair of fleece-lined sweat pants for the cold temps that are just around the corner. This will keep you so warm and comfy all winter — you'll want to wear these all day, every day.
Promising review: "I looked everywhere for the perfect snuggle pants, but couldn’t find a reputable source. These are perfect! Dense jersey on the outside, thick cozy fleece on the inside. Highly recommended." —Ticorella
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 10 colors). There's also a really great pair of lined leggings.
5. A personalized Turkish Terry robe if you want to feel like you're wrapped in a fleece blanket all day long. It has deep pockets that are perfect for your phone or to keep your hands warm.
Organic Towel is a small biz that sells embroidered sheets, robes, towels and more.
Promising review: "Lovely item! I have been living in this robe since I bought it." —Katie Lafemina
Get it from Organic Towel on Etsy for $87.49 (originally $124.99; available five colors and with various font and image options for personalization).
6. A three-pack of super soft control leggings because your go-to leggings (that you practically live in) probably have rips and holes by now. (Not judging — same here!) Grab these to work out, sleep, or WFH in because you deserve a new pair (or three).
These are included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!
Promising review: "The picture I shared is an actual Snapchat (on the left) I sent to the girls I work with and a couple of friends the first day I wore these leggings! They are literally the best ever!!! I’m going to be purchasing more soon in different colors! They are not see-through and they do not fit awkwardly If you are like me it is hard to find the perfect pair of leggings and I actually heard about these through a girl in one of my college classes who I don’t know. She was just talking out loud about how great her leggings were and I had to ask!!! You cannot go wrong with these!!!!" —Mo
Get them from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL, with pockets, fleece-lined, and flared and in 24 color combinations).
7. An affordable jogger set so you can take all the guesswork out of picking a cute and cozy outfit. This will be your go-to set for anything from brunch to shopping or just lounging on your couch.
8. Some comfy wool socks, perfect for anyone whose feet are always freezing because these will def keep them warm and cozy. Plus, they come in a bunch of cute colors.
Comfortarians is a small biz that sells hats, neck warmers, and socks.
BTW: they recommend hand washing these socks!
Promising review: "My feet are happy! I bought three pairs of these socks and I liked them so much, I bought three more pairs. They are soft, comfortable, warm, and the colors are better than I expected. I haven't had them long, but long enough to wear and wash a couple of pairs. They are holding up well. Great socks." —Ann
Get it from Comfortarians on Etsy for $16.50+ (available in one size designed to fit most women, with or without a label, and in 12 colors).
9. A luxe Rachel Antonoff velvet jumpsuit, that'll make you feel like you're wearing PJs all day, yet it's dressy enough to wear for Thanksgiving dinner.
Here's why BuzzFeed Shopping editor, Katy Herman, loves this:
"Rachel Antonoff is one of my favorite designers. Her pieces are quirky, unique, and unapologetically maximalist (same), featuring prints of everything from pasta to ducks to the female reproductive system to sandwiches. She also has a brother named Jack you may have heard of (to have one sibling design this masterpiece of a jumpsuit and the other cowrite "Getaway Car"...I owe so much of my joy to this family's talent...). This design is one of her classic pieces; I have it in purple from a few seasons back and I love it! I definitely wish I had sized down for a fit more like on the model, but I also love the fact that it runs roomy and comfy. You really can't beat jewel-toned velvet, IMHO, but make it versatile and cozy and a one-and-done outfit?!?! Rachel's an overachiever, and I can relate to that too."
Get it from Rachel Antonoff for $162+ (originally $295+; available in sizes XS–3X and six styles/colors).
10. A super long cardigan, so you'll be able to cover your whole body if you're one of those people who wants to hide under a blanket the minute the temps drop below 75 degrees.
Beginning Boutique is a woman-owned Australian shop with a huge selection of trendy clothes!
Get it from Beginning Boutique for $74.99 (available in sizes XS/S and M/L).
11. Or a shorter open front fleece cardigan with a hood because it's cozy, soft, and perfect for lounging around the house, yet warm enough to wear outside on cold days. One reviewer even said it feels like wearing a hug.
Promising review: "I bought this cardigan jacket for my teen daughter. She loves it. She says it's like wearing a comfy blanket. It gets cold here in the winter, so she wears this with her layering system. This cardigan is by far her favorite layer!" —TheHolmeHome
Get it from Amazon for $40.69 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 38 styles).
12. A knit two-piece set that'll make you feel cute and put-together enough for your Zoom meeting and it'll be perfect for the long nap you'll need after dealing with another meeting that could have been an email.
Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for. Feels like PJs but looks put together. Perfect for brunch or a casual hangout. The sweater material doesn’t feel or look cheap; you could put heels with it if that’s the aesthetic you wanted." —lisa woodland
Get it from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in sizes S–L and five styles/colors).
13. Sweater pants, because why shouldn't your legs experience the comfy and cozy feeling of a sweater? Plus, reviewers are raving about the quality and thickness, and some are even calling them their favorite pants.
Promising review: "SO COMFY. These pants are literally so amazing and such an awesome material...It’s a nice comfy brunch outfit or lounge outfit...they’re my favorite pair to wear right now." —Kyrene Galanis
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 10 colors).