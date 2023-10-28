BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Just 20 Cardigans Worthy Of Being Your Top Layer

    Layering season is here, let's make sure you have enough cardigans to get you through it.

    Yasmine Singh
    by Yasmine Singh

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A super soft popcorn yarn cardigan with an open front and large pockets that will make you feel like you're wearing a cozy robe for those days when you wish you could stay in your PJs, but you actually have errands to run.

    Reviewer wearing maroon sweater
    A reviewer taking a mirror selfie while wearing the cardigan in yellow
    Promising review: "I love it! It is the perfect weight and is VERY soft! Will be good for fall, winter and spring, but is also good for cool mornings or evenings in summer. It came shrink wrapped and smelled a little strong. I machine washed on gentle and laid flat to dry. Washed beautifully! Looks great! Glad I bought two!! :)." —Cindylou

    Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 32 styles).

    2. A rainbow cardigan if you want to wear bright colors to boost your mood during the cold and dreary months ahead. This will add a pop of color to all your neutrals — who said you couldn't look like a ray of sunshine during fall and winter?

    A reviewer wearing the rainbow cardigan with one of their hands on their waist and the other holding a cup
    Another reviewer wearing the rainbow cardigan while taking a mirror selfie
    Promising review: "This sweater is my ride or die. I never thought I’d be an oversized, comfy, rainbow sweater girl but here we are. I’m kind of angry that it’s getting warm outside because I can’t wear it as often. Seriously, the coziest and one of the cutest things that I own. It has held up so well for how often I wear it and wash it. Everywhere I go people ask me where I got it." —Jessica Godsey

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes S–XL and also available in 15 other colors/styles).

    3. An oversized, open knit cardigan sweater for anyone who wants a roomy option without pockets. Plus, reviewers say it's the perfect top layer and it's super warm.

    model wearing the sweater in yellow brown
    reviewer wearing the sweater in cream white yellow
    Promising review: "I bought this cardigan in two different colors. LOVE the fit, weight, fabric, cut, all of it! It is the perfect topper for fall, and it is warm enough to easily keep you cozy in winter. Might end up buying a couple more." –PNW Jeep

    Get it from Amazon for $39.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 41 colors).

    4. A short-sleeve crewneck cardigan so you can have a lighter option when the weather is confusing during those weird transitional months.

    A model wearing the short sleeve cardigan in burgundy
    Another model wearing the short sleeve cardigan in mint
    Promising review: "Got two of these and if they get more neutral colors I'll probably grab some more! Love these for layering and wearing with sleeveless shirts in the office. Also super cute with a few of the halter neckline tops I have from Torrid. I did size up in these as they are a bit fitted. If you want to layer maybe order a size up, for a more fitted look, your normal size should work. Not too thick, but well made and versatile." —CYNDIJO

    Get it from Torrid for $24.95+ (available in sizes M–6X and in four colors).

    5. A super long cardigan, because you'll be able to cover your whole body if you're one of those people who wants to hide under a blanket the minute the temps drop below 75 degrees. 

    A model wearing the cardigan with jeans
    A model wearing the cardigan closed
    Beginning Boutique

    Beginning Boutique is a woman-owned Australian shop with a huge selection of trendy clothes!

    Get it from Beginning Boutique for $74.99 (available in sizes XS/S and M/L).

    6. A color block cardigan to break up all of the neutrals in your closet. Plus, reviewers are loving the quality of this cardigan and say it's super soft.

    A reviewer wearing the cardigan in gray and white
    A model wearing the cardigan as a dress in pink, gray, and white
    Promising review: "This sweater is so comfortable and goes well with almost everything." —batgirl01

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in seven colors).

    7. A crochet cardigan if you want an airy option because you tend to get hot easily. This is made of breathable mesh and has an open front and batwing sleeves so you won't feel uncomfortable when your office has the heat on blast.

    A reviewer wearing the cardigan in beige with shorts, heels, and a fedora
    A model showing the back of the cardigan
    Promising review: "Great lightweight, stylish sweater. Perfect for summer ending and fall coming soon!!!" —Cindy Jo Rap

    Get it from Amazon for $33.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 28 colors).

    8. A velvet cardigan so you'll have a fancy option to throw on top of dresses, suits, or any chic outfit that you don't want to ruin with a basic sweater.

    A model wearing a blue velvet cardigan
    A model wearing a burgundy velvet cardigan
    Get it from Target for $39.99 (originally $53.99; available in sizes 1X–4X and in and in two colors).

    9. A vintage-inspired cropped cardigan with three quarter sleeves for a cute, retro look that'll pull just about any outfit together. And, reviewers say it's warm and well-made.

    A model wearing a pink cropped cardigan
    A model wearing an orange cropped cardigan
    Yemak is a small biz that sells vintage-inspired clothing.

    Promising review: "Very well made and cute as can be. It is perfect for my needs, looks mid-century, is warm but not overly, has a beautiful pattern, and gets me lots of compliments. It arrived when it was due, which makes me even more happy." —Carla

    Get it from Yemak on Etsy for $27.50+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 26 colors).

    10. A space-themed oversized cardigan if you want something ~out of this world~ to take your fit to the next level. If you have to layer up when it's chilly, why not make your top layer bold?

    A model wearing a black cardigan with space-themed images on it
    The back of the cardigan
    Promising review: "The quality and the design is top notch! I love Dressed in LaLa and am so happy it’s on Nordstrom. Some sold out items on their website are on Nordstrom too, which is my new hack. If you don’t like oversized, don’t buy Dressed in LaLa. We love her!" —lolajustice

    Get it from Nordstrom for $108 (available in sizes S/M which fits sizes 2–10 and L/XL that fits sizes 12–18).

    11. A lantern-sleeve cardigan for a dramatic statement piece that will elevate any outfit without sacrificing comfort — reviewers say it's warm and cozy.

    A reviewer taking a mirror selfie while wearing the cardigan in white
    A model wearing the cardigan in burgundy
    Promising review: "So much better than I expected. OMG I love this open front cardigan! It’s on the heavy side and oversized. So cute with shorts and a tank top or skinny jeans. Could wear during cool spring weather, summer mornings, and later up until the colder seasons. I got this in white and gray. Will get it in green and brown." —Ninar

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in seven colors).

    12. A splurge-worthy chunky pumpkin cardigan, because it's PSL season and this sweater will let the world know how excited you are about it. 

    A person wearing the cardigan with their arms stretched out
    A close-up of one of the cardigan sleeves
    Oorgubutik is a family-owned small business based in Istanbul, Turkey that sells handmade cardigans, sweaters, and cropped tops. It's run by a mother and daughter duo — the daughter comes up the designs and mom knits them.

    Promising review: "I LOVE my new pumpkin sweater! Just in time for my favorite season! I can dress it up or down, the communication from the seller was fantastic, quick to respond, and the quality is exceptional! I will definitely be buying another sweater soon!" —Rebecca

    Get it from Oorgubutik on Etsy for $119 (originally $238; available in sizes S–4X).

    13. A leopard print, open-front cardigan that'll spruce up your everyday leggings and T-shirt look. And, it comes in a bunch of styles and colors so you can basically rock one for almost every day of the month. 

    A reviewer taking a mirror selfie while wearing the cardigan in brown
    Another reviewer taking a mirror selfie while wearing the cardigan in gray
    Promising review: "I love this sweater! It fits as expected. It’s a heavier, sturdier fabric than I expected to receive, but I appreciated that and you can tell that it’s made well. The color is exactly as pictured online and I’ll definitely be ordering more of these!" —KMac

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 25 styles/colors)

    14. A slouchy cardigan with batwing sleeves because it'll quickly become your go-to layering piece. With a waffle knit design, it's one of those sweaters you could pair with just about anything — leggings, jeans, skirts, or dresses. 

    A reviewer taking a mirror selfie while wearing the cardigan in light pink
    A reviewer taking a mirror selfie while wearing the cardigan in gray
    Promising review: "10/10 highly recommend! It's lightweight, extremely comfortable, and soft. Perfect for the end of summer and early fall. I think it will be perfect for layering in the winter. It can be dressed up or down — so versatile." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 24 colors).

    15. A zippered cardigan with a hood (that's handmade in Ireland) so you'll be able to cover your head when it's cold, rainy, or for those days when you just don't feel like doing your hair. 

    A model wearing a green hooded cardigan with a zipper
    The back of the cardigan
    Kate Irish Tweed Store is a small biz based in Ireland that sells handmade wool sweaters, scarves, shawls, throws, and more.

    Promising review: "Gorgeous! Fit is perfect! I can't wait to take it on my cruise to Alaska! I'll be stylishly warm!" —Linda

    Get it from Kate Irish Tweed Store on Etsy for $126.70+ (available in sizes XS–2XL).

    16. Or, an open front fleece cardigan with a hood if you don't care for a zipper closure. This sweater is cozy, soft, and perfect for lounging around the house, yet warm enough to wear outside on cold days. One reviewer even said it feels like wearing a hug.

    A reviewer wearing the cardigan in pink
    A model wearing the cardigan in a cheetah print
    Promising review: "I bought this cardigan jacket for my teen daughter. She loves it. She says it's like wearing a comfy blanket. It gets cold here in the winter, so she wears this with her layering system. This cardigan is by far her favorite layer!" —TheHolmeHome

    Get it from Amazon for $40.69 (available in sizes S–3XL and in 38 styles).