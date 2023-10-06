Just 21 Pairs Of Boots That Reviewers Say Are So Comfy

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Everlane rain boots so the rain won't ruin your day or your outfit — these are cute, versatile, and waterproof. Plus, they have a cushioned insole, slip-resistant tread, stretch side panels, and pull tabs to make it easy to put them on and take them off.
Promising reviews: "SO comfy, and really cute too. They don’t pinch at all, and the insoles are super springy. They pair well with most outfits, which is a huge plus, and they’re sturdy enough that I can tell they’ll last for a long time. I’m a 6.5 in the Court sneaker and can comfortably wear these in a 6 with normal or thick socks." —AshleyB
"I had been unsure about getting these for a while. But I am so glad I did! First of all, the fit is perfect for me. I use these daily to walk my dog and they are very comfortable! Also I think the design make them look more stylish and I even wear them for social event sometimes!" —JohannaLu
Get them from Everlane for $85 (available in sizes 5–11 and six colors).
2. A cozy and warm pair of Steve Madden ankle boots if you want a stylish option that you can wear all fall and winter long. They're rounded for ultimate comfort so your toes won't feel like they're being squished.
Promising review: "The color was perfect. Goes with all jeans, flare, straight, skinny! Very comfortable. Wore traveling through airports, etc., and my feet were still happy by day's end! Highly recommend!" —TimC3
Get them from Amazon for $63.26+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide sizes, and 15 colors).
3. Ugg's classic mini booties that'll probably go down in history as the MOST comfy pair of boots ever! They're lined with super soft wool and have a thick rubber sole that'll make you feel like you're walking on clouds.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga says: "I have these Ugg minis and wear them as my 'work shoes' now that I WFH full time. They're the perfect mix between a slipper and an actual shoe, so I can continue to wear my comfiest clothes to 'the office' but also feel like I've somewhat transitioned into work mode for the day. They're super soft, as all Uggs are, and honestly just make me happy! They are true-to-size so no worries about sizing up or down."
Promising review: "These are so comfortable, a perfect neutral color, and the mini isn’t so overwhelmingly warm like taller ones (I live in the South) so I can wear more often and even indoors at home (again: I need comfort and convenience these days). Super happy with them." —CVB09
Get them from Amazon for $139.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 21 colors) or from Nordstrom for $160 (available in sizes 5–12 and in seven colors).
4. Or a more affordable pair of faux fur-lined boots so you can still snag a cozy pair of boots that'll feel luxuriously soft, without breaking the bank.
Promising review: "Fits exactly as expected. Comfy! Warm! I ordered the size I wear and it's perfect. Can't notice the diff between this and Uggs honestly. Cheaper and better for the price!" —Chelsey Coles
Get them from Amazon for $45.75+ (available in sizes 5–12 and five colors/styles)
5. A pair of chunky Sam Edelman ankle boots if you want a pair that'll ~elevate~ any outfit. These have a 2.25-inch platform heel, so you can get extra height without hurting your feet.
Promising review: "Far more comfortable than they look! I could trudge around for hours in these, I was pleasantly surprised. I’m normally wearing Birkenstocks 95% of the time so I was in complete disbelief at how comfortable they were to walk in for long periods of time. Two thumbs up." —Rivers C.
Get them from Amazon for $60.67+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 22 colors).
6. Or Sam Edelman combat boots because they're stunning 😍 and prove that you can wear gorgeous shoes without sacrificing comfort. Plus, they have a knit fabric by the ankle that makes them easy to slip on and off!
Promising review: "These boots are sooooo cute! I wore them walking around NY and loved them! I felt very comfortable. They have a good supportive stretch to the ankle and calf. Where have they been my whole life?" —Ben West
Get them from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and seven colors).
7. Some over-the-knee boots for a dramatic pair that'll make you feel like you're walking down a runway 🫰 even if you're just strolling through the aisles at Trader Joe's. Seriously, these will take your outfit to another level — whether you wear them with a dress, leggings, or jeans. And, reviewers say they wore them for HOURS without any discomfort.
Promising review: "They are so soft! The color is beautiful and they fit so comfortably. You put these on and you will want to strut your stuff down every hallway, every sidewalk, and every aisle in the grocery store. I’m telling you, these will give you such a confidence booster. I was looking for the perfect pair of thigh-high boots and I found them! I have high arches and big calves but that wasn’t a problem with these boots! I’m ordering a second pair in another color immediately!" —Lostinapaperback
Get them from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and four colors; more colors here).
8. Western boots if you want to stand out in a sea of combat boots but still want to avoid achy feet. One reviewer said they "danced all night" in these and didn't have any foot pain the next day!
Promising review: "These boots are great! Very comfortable. I have thick calves and they fit great, not tight at all. They stay up and don't slouch, so they keep their shape well. I am a mama of a very active children and these boots are perfect for when I want to look a little more put together and not have to worry about them getting scuffed and costing me a lot of $$$. Great to wear casual or dressed up." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $59.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in nine colors).
9. Platform knee-highs that are giving total main character vibes and will take your outfit to ~new levels~ with their 3.14-inch heels.
Promising review: "I love these so much. They’re incredibly comfortable for long wear — stable and sturdy. I’ve run after a 75-pound dog in these at full speed and I didn’t trip or break an ankle. Ultimate stompers. Don’t sleep on these." —Rachael
Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–10 and in four styles).
10. Microsuede ankle booties with padded memory foam so you can strut around without your feet hurting. These are so versatile and go well with just about anything. It's safe to say that these might become your new go-to shoes to wear to work, while running errands, or even for date night.
Promising review: "Fits to size chart. Cute and comfy with low heels. Look great with jeans and dresses!" —Happy Customer
Get them from Amazon for $40.80 (available in sizes 5–13, including wide fits, and in five colors).
11. Columbia hiking shoes for explorers who need shoes that can keep up with all of their adventures. These are designed with high-traction rubber soles and waterproof leather to withstand intense hikes and long walks, without your feet taking a beating.
Here's what BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes thinks about these: "Reviewers swear these don't even have a break-in period, making them a great pickup for that last-minute outdoorsy trip where hiking and rough terrain are on the docket. Note that it's recommended to go up a half size in these boots to accommodate thicker hiking socks, and I found that to be true when I picked up these shoes myself — I'm normally an 8 but found an 8.5 in these to be totally comfortable. I also found that they hold up well even on my first hike — though I did admittedly still have some soreness around my heel area, this was after a hard, 7+-mile hike with lots of rocks and climbing, so I don't blame the shoes. They felt comfortable right out of the box and super supportive when I was clamoring over rocks and rough terrain. And though I only stepped in water a couple of times briefly, my socks stayed dry, too. I got the brown color with red laces as pictured above, and they're even cuter in person, which is just another plus."
Promising review: "There’s a reason that these hiking boots are the #1 best hiking boot on Amazon. I am amazed that they are so comfortable. This is day four that I’ve worn them, and my feet feel fantastic! I hiked four miles on the second day, and my feet were not tired, achy, or sore. I have been hiking for 30 years and have had numerous boots, but not a single pair have been this comfortable. The price is so worth it for what you get. In fact, I am ordering another pair so I can have one pair for hiking and another pair for everyday use. You simply cannot go wrong buying these boots." —Granny B
Get them from Amazon for $67.92+ (available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and 17 colors). You can find a similar men's version here.
12. Or some stylish waterproof leather boots if you want a pair of shoes that can adapt to your needs — these are designed to be worn from the city streets to park trails without the look of typical hiking boots. Plus, they have sealed seams and insulation to keep your feet warm and dry.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these boots! I needed a pair of sturdy hiking boots that looked cute, would last a long time, were water-resistant, and would wipe off easily after a muddy day. I wore these for roughly 2 miles of hiking and maybe 2 miles of walking to break them in before wearing them for a 9-mile hike in the Appalachians. I was so impressed with how comfortable they were, just the right amount of grip, they were warm, and they kept my feet dry and my ankles supported. 10/10 I would buy these again and will definitely be buying a second pair once the first pair is worn out." —Emma
Get them from Amazon for $52.50+ (available in sizes 5–11 and three colors).
13. A pair of handmade "barefoot" Chelsea boots designed to allow your feet to move naturally with a wide toe box and a flat, flexible sole. You'll feel like you're not wearing shoes at all while still getting the support and protection you need.
Handmade Turkish Shoes is a small business that, well, sells shoes that are handmade in Turkey.
Promising review: "Love, love, LOVE these boots!! They're absolutely beautiful, so comfortable, and the quality is excellent. I ordered according to the size chart, and they fit perfectly. And they got to me super fast. Will definitely order again!!" —Laura Johnson
Get them from Handmade Turkish Shoes on Etsy for $99.97+ (originally $153.80; available in sizes 3.5–14.5, with a leather or rubber outsole, and more styles/colors here).
14. Lace platform knee-high boots you can adjust for the perfect fit. They totally give ~I'm in the band~ vibes, and you'll want to rock them all the time.
Promising reviews: "Honestly the most amazing boots I've owned. Mamas got some CALVES, so boots are hard for me, but these are the boots I have dreamed of. The first day I wore these was at a Renaissance Festival for a 14-hour day on my feet. No pinching, no rubbing, nothing, with no 'breaking in,' my feet were so happy I wore them again the next day for another 14 hours. Nice and stretchy calf, foot area runs a bit big...but good for thick boot socks!" —dawn m frans
"I wear these all the time. Super comfy." —Just A Girl
Get them from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in three colors and two styles).