Say Goodbye To Stains On Your Carpets And Upholstery Because The Bissell Little Green Cleaner Is On Sale Now For Prime Day

Take a look at what reviewers have to say about it:

"There was a huge pet stain on my carpet right at my back door that I have been trying to treat by hand for YEARS. Eventually, I gave up and covered the stain with a rug. Now that I'm selling my home, I knew I needed to get rid of the ugly stain for good. After one pass with the Little Green, the stain is all but GONE and the color of the water it sucked up was both satisfying and horrifying. Now to do every other stain I had given up on!" —Abigail B

"Buy it NOW. This Little Green Cleaner is pure magic. I've had it for a year now and it's still surprising me. I have two kids and a dog, so accidents happen. It's so easy to move around to spot clean when needed. Made the carpet on my stairs look new. I, unfortunately, had an old stain in my car that I decided to tackle and this cleaner TOOK IT OUT!!! I could not believe it. It has been a savior for my microfiber furniture as well. Buy it. Just buy it right now." —Anonymous

"It's easy to use and I love that it is compact and easy to store and put away. I did order a 6 inch brush in addition because I may need it. My hand was starting to get numb with the one it came with. Overall, i think no matter what size or color upholstery u want to clean, this is an excellent and essential household item for cleaning needs ! Cant wait to use it for my car!" —Jessica M

"Wow! I was surprised at how much power this small cleaner has packed! I used this to clean my 12-year-old cloth couch frame and cushions. It sucked up all the dirt, deeply embedded in the cloth! The bristle brush behind the water release is a great scrubbing tool and got lifted up easily. The bonus, its suction power left my couch pretty dry, almost able to sit on immediately! I also used this to clean my area rug after my large puppy had a long indoor potty accident. The accident bled through the rug fully. After using this bad boy, it sucked it all up, leaving zero stain and not even a faint smell of the urine!" —Stormy M.