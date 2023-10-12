If You’ve Got A Beauty-Related Problem, These 32 Products Are Here To Save The Day

1. A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing stick to soak up any excess oil for that matte look. This replaces blotting papers and can be used before or after applying makeup! It's even simple to clean — just remove the stone and wash occasionally.
2. A pack of pimple patches for those pimples that pop up at the wrong time. Just stick these on, and it can help reduce the size of pimples and any visible redness/irritation.
Promising review: "These things have gotten rid of so many blemishes for me! I had two really big pimples, one on my chest and one on my shoulder, so I put these patches on them, and it pulled so much stuff out of those pimples that the area where it's white is actually, like, thicker than the rest of the patch; these patches are a miracle! Gotta love finding inexpensive and super effective acne solutions!" —KM
3. A Maybelline Eyebrow Definer Pencil if you struggle to get your brows the right shape — this will make it easier to get them the way you always dreamed of. This pencil has a teardrop-shaped tip and a little brush to help you draw and blend your way to picture-perfect brows.
Promising review: "I have little to no eyebrows. Penciling them in with something like Brow Wiz with the tiny tip is pointless and takes forever, and I run out in a month or less. This makes it easy, and my brows look BOMB!!! I will buy this over and over and over." —Duchess
4. Mederma PM Intensive Overnight scar cream, because it's specifically formulated to work with your skin's nighttime regenerative cycle to reduce the appearance of scars. This cream can make scars appear smoother, smaller, and less noticeable while locking in moisture and collagen.
Promising review: "This is my second order of the Mederma PM Intensive Overnight Cream. I had major surgery on my leg in February 2022 and began using it on the incision when it closed. The long incision scar has greatly diminished. I am continuing to use the cream because it is making a difference. This makes about 4 1/2 months now, and I am still seeing improvement, so I will continue to use it." —Margaret A.
5. The Bed Head Curls diffuser hair dryer designed to help reduce frizz and boost shine. It has a special *chill out* button that releases cool air to style curly hair. The diffuser can also be removed and used as a regular blow dryer.
Promising reviews: "The best thing I have ever bought for my hair...EVER. This was a game-changer for me. I've already recommended this to friends who have ordered it and said the same thing. The picture (shown above) is with a regular blow dryer vs. with THIS blow-dryer. If you have curly hair, you NEED this in your life. No questions asked. Buy it now! Don't read any more reviews; you're wasting valuable time. Just trust me. This is all you need in life." —Kimberly Deloge
"Works well on 4b/4c hair. My hair is a kinky/tightly curled texture, and it works great drying while maintaining my texture. The placement of the handle makes it easy to hold closely to my head." —Amazon Customer
6. Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer that will work like magic to hide discoloration around your eyes. Just swipe with the included sponge applicator to make tired eyes look refreshed and selfie ready. 📸
Promising review: “First time user — this is a game-changer. And now I’m hooked. It’s sheer but covers, IDK how but it’s magic and blends in perfectly with my foundation. You can’t even tell I’m wearing it, even if I’m wearing it alone without foundation, and it’s so lightweight. Don’t even bother looking at other concealers just buy it. And buy your actual skin tone like your foundation, don’t go a shade lighter there’s no need." —Jenna Cherie
7. A detangling brush designed to be used on curl types 3a–4c, wet or dry. This flexible comb separates hair without pain or breakage, so you can kiss knots goodbye and no longer have to dread hair-washing day.
Promising review: "This was the best purchase ever. I had braids and took them down three months later, and if I didn't have this brush to get the knots and tangles out, I don't know what I would have done. I swear by this brush. It's a must-have. I have type 3c hair if you are wondering, but I recommend it for all hair types if you deal with knots and tangles." —Monica
8. Moisturizing heel socks that you can wear to bed and wake up to softer and more hydrated feet — say bye-bye to cracked heels! This gel-lined sock is infused with jojoba seed oil, olive oil, and vitamin E oil. You can also pair it with your favorite lotion, and they are reusable and washable.
Promising review: "I used these socks with Dr. Scholls severe cracked heel balm, every night for the first week and then on and off for the next few weeks. Photos (shown above) are about three weeks apart. My heels had deep, painful cracks that would occasionally bleed, and now they're almost gone." —Manuel C.
9. Or a luxurious overnight foot cream with olive oil and shea butter to transform your soles while you sleep. Reviewers say this cream is a "treat for feet." Rub this on and slide into bed.
Blinking Owl Acres is a small business based in Texas committed to creating high-quality, handmade self-care items to add to your ritual.
Promising review: "Foot care of my dreams — it’s a real luxurious, breathable balm and it was so perfectly set in the jar once I opened it, I assumed it was going to be hard, but it was super soft and melted into a beautiful oil. I got the lavender and yarrow and the scent is not overpowering either — just right!" —Mariah
10. A beloved cruelty-free lengthening mascara if you want that falsie look but you struggle to glue lashes on. I mean, just look at the before and after photos. And (!!!) it has over 239,000 5-star ratings!! Plus, it's under $5!
BuzzFeed editor Kayla Boyd swears by this mascara and said:
"As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. Plus, it's cruelty-free!" Peep more deets in her full Essence Lash Princess mascara review.
Promising review: "I saw a recommendation on TikTok and thought for $5, why not?! I love this mascara! I have used other high end brands of mascara and this honestly gave me more volume and length! I recommended it to two other family members and they love it too!" —Hannah
11. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, because this serum is infused with snail secretion to hydrate your skin while fading dark spots, acne scars, and smoothing fine lines. Reviewers with sensitive skin are praising it and some have even seen results in just days.
12. A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp if you just don't have the energy to attempt to get the perfect cat-eye. This stamp makes it super easy to get the winged eyeliner look. It has two sides — one with a stamp and the other with a liquid eyeliner pen.
You can choose the thickness of your wing and this tool comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye.
Promising review: "Best eyeliner ever! This item was a 'TikTok made me buy it' LOL but overall, I am truly happy with this purchase. Thank you! Your product is truly amazing!" —Samantha Lopez
13. A Neutrogena makeup-correcting stick so you can remove smudged eyeliner or lipstick fast. It can be frustrating to fix your makeup, especially on-the-go, but this makes it super easy. It's like having a magic wand for all your makeup mishaps.
Promising review: "This is the BEST makeup remover EVER! Makeup melts off! It leaves the skin feeling soft and moisturized! I will never use regular make up remover again!" —Tammy Gilbert
