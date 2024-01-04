21 Beauty Products With Before And After Photos That Seem Too Good To Be True — But Aren't

Here's a review from a BuzzFeed contributor:

"I have a very thin, fine hair, so finding ways to make it look presentable can be a challenge. Since I only have, like, 100 hairs on my head, I have to take very good care of them. As a result, I'm kind of a hair mask hoarder — opening my bathroom cabinet leads to an avalanche of half-used hair products. But despite all my fancy shampoos, conditioners, masks, leave-in conditioners, and oils, my hair continued to be hay-like and frizzy. When I bought Elizavecca's CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment for under $10, I was not expecting much. But seriously, after just two uses, I'm ready to call this the miracle product I've been searching for.

This repairing hair treatment works just like a hair mask. You wash your hair, and then apply the treatment to your hair and let sit for 5-15 minutes. It's in a little squeeze bottle, which is a huge plus because I hate having to scoop product out of a jar while I'm in the shower. The scent is nice without being overwhelming. After rinsing this out, I can feel a noticeable difference right away. My hair, once unruly and dry, now feels like silk. I can't stop touching it; it feels like I stole someone else's hair. My fuzzy puff of hair has relaxed into loose waves, and each strand just feels considerably healthier. I can't believe the results after just two uses. I'm ready to start a very active Elizavecca fan club if anyone else is looking to join." —Bek O'Connell

Promising review:" I am shocked — a miracle really. I have 4C hair, African American texture. Last week, I washed my hair, and most of it was all over the bottom of my shower. This week, I let this product sit in my hair for about 20 minutes, looked at the bottom of my shower, and only saw teeny bits of hair. This reduced shedding by 97%. I will always order this because of its affordability, but also, I might be able to grow my hair super long if I continue this process." —Audrey

Get it from Amazon for $7.77+ (available in two sizes).