Which Minor "Arrested Development" Character Are You?

You got: Carl Weathers "Let me tell you a little story about acting. I was doing this Showtime movie, Hot Ice with Anne Archer, never once touched my per diem. I'd go to Craft Service, get some raw veggies, bacon, Cup-A-Soup... baby, I got a stew going." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Fox / giphy.com

You got: Franklin "I don't want no part of your tight ass country club, ya freak bitch!" Fox / arresteddevelopment.wikia.com

You got: Starla "Flashes of Quincy." Fox / arresteddevelopment.wikia.com

You got: Maggie Lizer "I'm Maggie Lizer. As in 'Maggie lies her ass off'." Fox / arresteddevelopment.wikia.com

You got: Stan Sitwell "Sorry, must have put them on too high." Fox / arresteddevelopment.wikia.com

You got: J. Walter Weatherman "And that’s why you always leave a note." Fox / arresteddevelopment.wikia.com

You got: Gene Parmesan "I'm not even going to count it. ... I counted - come on!" Fox

You got: Kitty "Say goodbye to these, because it's the last time." Fox / arresteddevelopment.wikia.com

You got: Rita "I want to have grown up fun. Spoon and figgy pudding. Rabbitown dum druggary’s hollow. And I want to have pop-pop." Fox / arresteddevelopment.wikia.com

You got: Steve Holt "Steve Holt!" Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Fox / giphy.com

