Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
TVAndMovies

Which Minor "Arrested Development" Character Are You?

You may think you're a Michael, but maybe you're actually Steve Holt.

Posted on
Whitney Jefferson
Whitney Jefferson
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Fox
    Maggie Lizer
    Maggie Lizer
    Rita Leeds
    Rita Leeds
    Rebel Alley
    Rebel Alley
    Sally Sitwell
    Sally Sitwell

  2. Fox
    Girls with High Self-Esteem
    Girls with High Self-Esteem
    No More Meat
    No More Meat
    Cleaning the Wetlands
    Cleaning the Wetlands
    Ladies of Literacy
    Ladies of Literacy
    Monkey Freedom Rally
    Monkey Freedom Rally
    Protesting the War
    Protesting the War

  3. Fox
    Magic Coffin
    Magic Coffin
    Sword of Destiny
    Sword of Destiny
    Raining Pennies
    Raining Pennies
    Aztec Tomb
    Aztec Tomb
    Disappearing Yacht
    Disappearing Yacht

  4. Fox

  5. Fox
    The Cornballer
    The Cornballer
    Caged Wisdom
    Caged Wisdom
    Mr. Bananagrabber
    Mr. Bananagrabber
    Boyfights
    Boyfights

  6. Fox

  7. Fox
    Boat
    Boat
    Stair Car
    Stair Car

  8. Fox
    With
    With
    Without
    Without

  9. Fox

Which Minor "Arrested Development" Character Are You?

You got: Carl Weathers

"Let me tell you a little story about acting. I was doing this Showtime movie, Hot Ice with Anne Archer, never once touched my per diem. I'd go to Craft Service, get some raw veggies, bacon, Cup-A-Soup... baby, I got a stew going."

Carl Weathers Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fox / giphy.com
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: Gene Parmesan

"I'm not even going to count it. ... I counted - come on!"

Gene Parmesan
Fox
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: Rita

"I want to have grown up fun. Spoon and figgy pudding. Rabbitown dum druggary’s hollow. And I want to have pop-pop."

Rita
Fox / arresteddevelopment.wikia.com
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: Steve Holt

"Steve Holt!"

Steve Holt Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fox / giphy.com
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies