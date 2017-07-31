27 People Who Watched "Okja" And Were 100% Not Okay

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link 1. karen h. @karenyhan OKJA: i am suing bong joon-ho for emotional damages 12:43 AM - 01 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. j @arsetheticharry bitch i just watched okja and it's just not fair what they do to animals yo i'm fuckin crying 05:46 PM - 22 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. Summer Stallbaumer @Summer_Stall Not to be dramatic, but I just watched Okja and it permanently ruined my life 02:57 AM - 24 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. fero @stvlesgucci I just watched okja and now I'm sad and thinking about being a vegan 11:28 PM - 14 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF 5. jocelyn @jxcelynxb i just watched okja and demand no one talk to me for the rest of the week i am too emotionally fragile 07:52 PM - 20 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. Erika. @BewareThePlasti I just watched Okja and this gif is literally me right now #Okja #Netflix 11:29 PM - 29 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. Eoin Macken @eoincmacken So, #Okja has pretty much just made become a vegetarian. If they make a movie about a kid being best friends with a tomato I am fucked. 05:02 PM - 17 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF 8. Bruce @BruceKromka I WATCHED OKJA ON NETFLIX AND I. AM. IN. SHAMBLES. 08:29 PM - 23 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. cayla✨ @Cxcainan just watched okja & ya boy is now 120% vegan, that movie ripped my heart out & those aren't even real animals 08:14 AM - 16 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. Jodi @ico_24 Just watched #okja 😭 got me real good 😭 10:50 AM - 14 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. amelia @_ameliadelgado_ watched okja last night, thought provoking & unsettling. went to bed crying then woke up & started crying again. need to save all the pigs. 06:47 PM - 18 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF 12. Haley @shyaannnn just watched Okja I'm officially vegan omfg i'm still crying 05:55 AM - 21 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. ㅤ @riversbliss Guys I just watched okja and 08:06 PM - 23 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. jenny slate @jennyslate Oh sweet jesus, OKJA is so beautiful & I cried so loudly &so fully & I just love it so much. Pls watch it. It's on @netflix right now. ❤ 04:07 AM - 04 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF 15. Erik Shuttleworth @vikingrockwars I watched okja. How exactly am I supposed to eat slaughterhouse meat again? 07:44 PM - 17 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. MattieLacey-Davidson @mlaceyd I just watched #okja and I'm speechless (and now vegetarian). That was quite incredible and quite unexpected 08:42 PM - 29 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 17. BECKIE LOUISE RYAN @lifeofbeckie Oh my gawd I just watched Okja and I feel like I've been in a car crash. Incredibly moving. I am not okay 😭😭😭 incredible work @OKJAnetflix👏🏼 05:13 PM - 16 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. Trisha Paytas Crying @truwest98 I forgot I was vegan after I watched okja and ate some m and ms and I swear I could taste the genetic engineering :/ 08:40 AM - 15 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF 19. James Gunn @JamesGunn Boy, #Okja just wrenched out my heart and stomped on it. So many amazing things in this movie. Starts on #Netflix tomorrow. 05:18 AM - 28 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 20. Immanuel V. Lim @ImmanuelVLim Watched Okja. I cried. I will now proceed to living a vegan life. 😭😭😭 04:32 AM - 15 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 21. ˗ˏˋ lou ˎˊ˗ @DOREMINGYU i just watched okja and im ready to cry a river 06:23 AM - 17 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 22. Honey Rosé @shophoneyrose Not related to anything but if you havent watched Okja on Netflix, watch it now! Best movie I've ever seen, now I'm crying & giving up pork. 08:37 AM - 23 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF 23. luna @lunaxam the movie, okja, made me cry so much to the point where i got a headache. i love animals. 05:32 AM - 30 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 24. justine @nopvris I've just watched okja : 02:38 PM - 30 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 25. ToyaDelazy @ToyaDelazy Guys lets talk about OKJA ... my emotions are a mess.. who would eat a pet tho? vegan food is also tasty nowdays.. IM SO CONFUSED 07:31 AM - 05 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 26. Molly Mulrain @makeitmulrain I'm not crying after watching #Okja, you're crying 03:06 AM - 21 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 27. mochi @varggmichelle Someone: hey Me: so have you watched okja? 04:36 AM - 24 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 