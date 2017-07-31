Sections

TVAndMovies

27 People Who Watched "Okja" And Were 100% Not Okay

"Ya boy is now 120% vegan."

Posted on
Whitney Jefferson
Whitney Jefferson
BuzzFeed Staff

1.

OKJA: i am suing bong joon-ho for emotional damages
karen h. @karenyhan

OKJA: i am suing bong joon-ho for emotional damages

2.

bitch i just watched okja and it's just not fair what they do to animals yo i'm fuckin crying
j @arsetheticharry

bitch i just watched okja and it's just not fair what they do to animals yo i'm fuckin crying

3.

Not to be dramatic, but I just watched Okja and it permanently ruined my life
Summer Stallbaumer @Summer_Stall

Not to be dramatic, but I just watched Okja and it permanently ruined my life

4.

I just watched okja and now I'm sad and thinking about being a vegan
fero @stvlesgucci

I just watched okja and now I'm sad and thinking about being a vegan

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix / Via ydlover24.tumblr.com

5.

i just watched okja and demand no one talk to me for the rest of the week i am too emotionally fragile
jocelyn @jxcelynxb

i just watched okja and demand no one talk to me for the rest of the week i am too emotionally fragile

6.

I just watched Okja and this gif is literally me right now #Okja #Netflix
Erika. @BewareThePlasti

I just watched Okja and this gif is literally me right now #Okja #Netflix

7.

So, #Okja has pretty much just made become a vegetarian. If they make a movie about a kid being best friends with a tomato I am fucked.
Eoin Macken @eoincmacken

So, #Okja has pretty much just made become a vegetarian. If they make a movie about a kid being best friends with a tomato I am fucked.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix / Via netflix.tumblr.com

8.

I WATCHED OKJA ON NETFLIX AND I. AM. IN. SHAMBLES.
Bruce @BruceKromka

I WATCHED OKJA ON NETFLIX AND I. AM. IN. SHAMBLES.

9.

just watched okja &amp; ya boy is now 120% vegan, that movie ripped my heart out &amp; those aren't even real animals
cayla✨ @Cxcainan

just watched okja &amp; ya boy is now 120% vegan, that movie ripped my heart out &amp; those aren't even real animals

10.

Just watched #okja 😭 got me real good 😭
Jodi @ico_24

Just watched #okja 😭 got me real good 😭

11.

watched okja last night, thought provoking &amp; unsettling. went to bed crying then woke up &amp; started crying again. need to save all the pigs.
amelia @_ameliadelgado_

watched okja last night, thought provoking &amp; unsettling. went to bed crying then woke up &amp; started crying again. need to save all the pigs.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix

12.

just watched Okja I'm officially vegan omfg i'm still crying
Haley @shyaannnn

just watched Okja I'm officially vegan omfg i'm still crying

13.

Guys I just watched okja and
@riversbliss

Guys I just watched okja and

14.

Oh sweet jesus, OKJA is so beautiful &amp; I cried so loudly &amp;so fully &amp; I just love it so much. Pls watch it. It's on @netflix right now. ❤
jenny slate @jennyslate

Oh sweet jesus, OKJA is so beautiful &amp; I cried so loudly &amp;so fully &amp; I just love it so much. Pls watch it. It's on @netflix right now. ❤

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix

15.

I watched okja. How exactly am I supposed to eat slaughterhouse meat again?
Erik Shuttleworth @vikingrockwars

I watched okja. How exactly am I supposed to eat slaughterhouse meat again?

16.

I just watched #okja and I'm speechless (and now vegetarian). That was quite incredible and quite unexpected
MattieLacey-Davidson @mlaceyd

I just watched #okja and I'm speechless (and now vegetarian). That was quite incredible and quite unexpected

17.

Oh my gawd I just watched Okja and I feel like I've been in a car crash. Incredibly moving. I am not okay 😭😭😭 incredible work @OKJAnetflix👏🏼
BECKIE LOUISE RYAN @lifeofbeckie

Oh my gawd I just watched Okja and I feel like I've been in a car crash. Incredibly moving. I am not okay 😭😭😭 incredible work @OKJAnetflix👏🏼

18.

I forgot I was vegan after I watched okja and ate some m and ms and I swear I could taste the genetic engineering :/
Trisha Paytas Crying @truwest98

I forgot I was vegan after I watched okja and ate some m and ms and I swear I could taste the genetic engineering :/

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix / Via netflix.tumblr.com

19.

Boy, #Okja just wrenched out my heart and stomped on it. So many amazing things in this movie. Starts on #Netflix tomorrow.
James Gunn @JamesGunn

Boy, #Okja just wrenched out my heart and stomped on it. So many amazing things in this movie. Starts on #Netflix tomorrow.

20.

Watched Okja. I cried. I will now proceed to living a vegan life. 😭😭😭
 Immanuel V. Lim @ImmanuelVLim

Watched Okja. I cried. I will now proceed to living a vegan life. 😭😭😭

21.

i just watched okja and im ready to cry a river
˗ˏˋ lou ˎˊ˗ @DOREMINGYU

i just watched okja and im ready to cry a river

22.

Not related to anything but if you havent watched Okja on Netflix, watch it now! Best movie I've ever seen, now I'm crying &amp; giving up pork.
Honey Rosé @shophoneyrose

Not related to anything but if you havent watched Okja on Netflix, watch it now! Best movie I've ever seen, now I'm crying &amp; giving up pork.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix

23.

the movie, okja, made me cry so much to the point where i got a headache. i love animals.
luna @lunaxam

the movie, okja, made me cry so much to the point where i got a headache. i love animals.

24.

I've just watched okja :
justine @nopvris

I've just watched okja :

25.

Guys lets talk about OKJA ... my emotions are a mess.. who would eat a pet tho? vegan food is also tasty nowdays.. IM SO CONFUSED
ToyaDelazy @ToyaDelazy

Guys lets talk about OKJA ... my emotions are a mess.. who would eat a pet tho? vegan food is also tasty nowdays.. IM SO CONFUSED

26.

I'm not crying after watching #Okja, you're crying
Molly Mulrain @makeitmulrain

I'm not crying after watching #Okja, you're crying

27.

Someone: hey Me: so have you watched okja?
mochi @varggmichelle

Someone: hey Me: so have you watched okja?

