I’ll Be Impressed If You Can Name 20 Different Types Of Vegetables

But first, some rules:
• Herbs and Legumes count
• You get extra points for naming varieties
• Fruits widely considered to be vegetables in a culinary sense will be accepted. (You know the ones!)
Let's make Popeye proud.
• Herbs and Legumes count
• You get extra points for naming varieties
• Fruits widely considered to be vegetables in a culinary sense will be accepted. (You know the ones!)
Great!
You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!
Great!
You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!