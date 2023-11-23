Skip To Content
Come With Me To Try This Viral New Combo At Wendy’s — And Nope, It’s Not Fries Dipped In A Frosty

My new fave? I think so.

Wendy's Canada
Brand Publisher

Brittany Barber
BuzzFeed Contributor

Hi! My name is Brittany, and I'm here to ~inspire~ your taste buds with this hot new combo from Wendy's.

Brittany Barber / Via BuzzFeed

Move over, Frosty and fries.

Allow me to introduce Wendy's new Chicken Strips & French Toast Sticks. It comes with two crispy Chicken Strips, three pieces of French Toast Sticks, and syrup dip.

Brittany holding a large fry container filled with chicken strips and french toast
Brittany Barber / Via BuzzFeed

It’s giving chicken and waffles, without the need for cutlery (or a hefty brunch bill).

I've been seeing people try it out on my FYP, and they say this combo is to die for. Since I’m a total sucker for sweet and savoury combo, I made the trip to try it out.

the outside of a wendys on a clear day
Brittany Barber / Via BuzzFeed

You can order it online, too, but I live super close to a Wendy's so I figured I'd indulge in the full experience.

Now don't get me wrong, I'll forever love the classics (including Frosty-dipped fries)...

Brittany Barber / Via BuzzFeed

I’ll never not love the OGs.

But their French Toast Sticks are cooked up to perfection.

a french toast strip being dipped into a container of maple syrup
Brittany Barber / Via BuzzFeed

So golden.

And the Chicken Strips? Heavenly.

Brittany Barber / Via BuzzFeed

The most satisfying crunch with every single bite.

The Chicken Strips are crispy and juicy, while the French Toast Sticks are perfectly golden. Slathering it all in syrup dip takes it to a whole other level. I can defs see myself ordering this at breakfast, lunch, or as a late-night snack.

brittany holding up the french toast and chicken strip combo
Brittany Barber

Lol don't mind me, just commemorating my first time experiencing this delicious snack with a selfie.

I can see why this tasty new combo from Wendy's is all over the internet. After trying it, I can safely say it's worth the hype, y'all.

Brittany Barber / Via BuzzFeed

Are you drooling yet or what?

So do yourself a favour and hit up a Wendy's to try it out. It's only available for a limited time, so get 'em before they're gone.

brittany giving the piece sign with her fingers in front of a wendys restaurant
Brittany Barber / Via BuzzFeed

Thanks for joining me on this journey! I may be full, but I know I’ll be back soon.