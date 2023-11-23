Come With Me To Try This Viral New Combo At Wendy’s — And Nope, It’s Not Fries Dipped In A Frosty

Hi! My name is Brittany, and I'm here to ~inspire~ your taste buds with this hot new combo from Wendy's.
Allow me to introduce Wendy's new Chicken Strips & French Toast Sticks. It comes with two crispy Chicken Strips, three pieces of French Toast Sticks, and syrup dip.
I've been seeing people try it out on my FYP, and they say this combo is to die for. Since I’m a total sucker for sweet and savoury combo, I made the trip to try it out.
Now don't get me wrong, I'll forever love the classics (including Frosty-dipped fries)...
But their French Toast Sticks are cooked up to perfection.
And the Chicken Strips? Heavenly.
The Chicken Strips are crispy and juicy, while the French Toast Sticks are perfectly golden. Slathering it all in syrup dip takes it to a whole other level. I can defs see myself ordering this at breakfast, lunch, or as a late-night snack.
I can see why this tasty new combo from Wendy's is all over the internet. After trying it, I can safely say it's worth the hype, y'all.
So do yourself a favour and hit up a Wendy's to try it out. It's only available for a limited time, so get 'em before they're gone.