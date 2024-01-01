Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Fried Chicken: Flats or Drums?

Josh learnt all about chicken today – Which team are you?! 🍗

BuzzFeed Video
Produced By Sepideh Zolfaghari-Kordastani. See the full credits.
Watch Next

    Trending Videos

    See more videosNext

      More from BuzzFeed