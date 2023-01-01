Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Vietnamese vs. Tagalog vs. Indonesian Languages - Numbers

what happens when a vietnamese, filipino, and indonesian all get in the same room? 👀

BuzzFeed Video
Produced By Janna Macatangay. See the full credits.
Watch Next

    Trending Videos

    See more videosNext

      More from BuzzFeed