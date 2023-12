Terminally delightful drag queens Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme are currently on tour with “The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show!” So in honor of these two fabulous divas getting us in a festive mood, we had them read their Thirst Tweets! And may I say, some of you have been very naughty and are going to get coal in your stockings! Watch the video to see all of DeLa and Jinkx’s hilarious responses. #Dragqueens #ThirstTweets