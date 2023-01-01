British Mum's Try Each Other's Sticky Toffee Puddings

Moist then Dry? – Huh?!?!? #britishmums #stickytoffeepudding #britishfood #britishmumstry

BuzzFeed Video
Produced By Sepideh Zolfaghari-Kordastani. See the full credits.
Watch Next

    Trending Videos

    See more videosNext

      More from BuzzFeed