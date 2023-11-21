Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
Paid Post

If You’re Looking For The Perfect Present, Here Are 17 Trending Gifts From Walmart All Under $50

For everyone from kiddos to grandparents— there's something for everyone this holiday season.

Walmart Canada
by Walmart Canada

Brand Publisher

1. A super cute Squishmallow that'll become anyone's favourite new cuddle buddy. It's so plush and soft that kids from 1 to 92 would appreciate snoozing next to it.

gingerbread Squishmallow from the front
Walmart Canada / Via walmart.ca

Get it here for $19.97.

2. A pair of men's slippers or women's slippers to keep their toes from turning into icicles this winter.

Walmart Canada / Via walmart.ca, Walmart Canada / Via walmart.ca

Get the men's slippers for $24.97 and the women's slippers for $24.97.

3. A complete skincare routine for those who think self-care is an essential part of life. It features cleansing wipes, micellar water, and a heavenly night cream.

feel moisturized nivea skincare routine box
Walmart / Via walmart.ca

Get it here for $19.97.

4. A fleece jacket to keep the fur baby in your life extra toasty. Plus, it makes quite a fetching fashion statement, too.

Walmart Canada / Via walmart.ca

Get it here for $14.97.

5. A soft Mario & Friends throw for the superfan who spends all their time bopping mystery blocks and stomping Goombas. Now, they can play while wrapped up all warm and cozy.

the throw on a bed
Walmart Canada / Via walmart.ca

Get it here for $15.97.

6. A new edition of Twister Air, a twist on the classic limb-bending game but with wearable bands — so the whole fam can strike challenging poses without getting too close for comfort.

Walmart Canada / Via walmart.ca

Get it here for $27.97.

7. A LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari set for the budding race car enthusiast who can't get behind an actual steering wheel just yet.

Walmart Canada / Via walmart.ca

Get it here for $26.27.

8. A stylish Steve Madden toque and scarf set that'll go with any outfit. No chilly noggins and necks here!

the boxed scarf and hat with a ribbon tied around it
Walmart Canada / Via walmart.ca

Get them here for $24.97. Also available in gray.

9. And a pair of faux leather Steve Madden boots with tons of traction to keep them from sliding around. The handy zippers, pull loops, and stretchy sides make them easy to slip on and off (and are super cute).

the boots from the side
Walmart Canada / Via walmart.ca

Get them here for $49.97

10. A graphic George crewneck for the biggest jokester you know. It's lined with fleece, so it'll keep them nice and warm too.

person wearing a sweater that says I&#x27;m just here to get lit
Walmart Canada / Via walmart.ca

Get it here for $22.

11. An adorable 3-piece set of golf club pens that comes with a golf bag holder for the person who just can't stay off the links. Pen colours come in red, black and blue.

golf club pens in a golf bag holder
Walmart Canada / Via walmart.ca

Get it here for $24.97.

12. A pair of earphones that would make the perfect stocking stuffer for someone who's always vibing to the latest jams. There's a built-in mic, so they can take calls without unplugging them.

the earphones plugged into a phone and draping over the screen
Walmart Canada / Via walmart.ca

Get them here for $8.98. Also available in black.

13. A multi-pack of scented candles that'll make any home smell like the holiday season. It includes Apple Spice Swirl, Cozy Vanilla Cappuccino, Twinkling Pine and Cedar and Snowy Frosty Day.

candle multi pack
Walmart Canada / Via walmart.ca

Get it here for $16.

14. A 12-cup coffeemaker for the person whose one-cup dispenser isn't cutting it anymore. Non-morning people will especially love that it's programmable, so they can wake up to a fresh cup of Joe.

the coffee maker full of coffee on a table
Walmart Canada / Via walmart.ca

Get it here for $54.96.

15. A Toastmaster sandwich maker that'll take their grilled cheeses to the next level. The non-stick surface and convenient four-slice moulds will make for speedy plating and cleaning, meaning more time for munching.

the toastmaker open with two sandwiches inside
Walmart Canada / Via walmart.ca

Get it here for $19.98.

16. A food chopper that's basically a sous chef in a gadget. From mincing to making purees, it'll make life easier on the home cook (and their wrists).

the food processor with salsa in it
Walmart Canada / Via walmart.ca

Get it here for $24.88.

17. And lastly, a hand mixer for any chef who loves whipping up a sweet treat in the kitchen. With five speeds and even a turbo boost, no meringue will be left unfluffed.

the mixer on a countertop
Walmart Canada / Via walmart.ca

Get it here for $37.98.

The holidays can get expensive, but if you're determined to not let your budget get in the way of being the best gift giver around, head to Walmart Canada. With everything from toys to kitchen gadgets, you can cross off everyone on your list in one place!