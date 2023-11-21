9.And a pair of faux leather Steve Madden boots with tons of traction to keep them from sliding around. The handy zippers, pull loops, and stretchy sides make them easy to slip on and off (and are super cute).
10.A graphic George crewneck for the biggest jokester you know. It's lined with fleece, so it'll keep them nice and warm too.
11.An adorable 3-piece set of golf club pens that comes with a golf bag holder for the person who just can't stay off the links. Pen colours come in red, black and blue.
12.A pair of earphones that would make the perfect stocking stuffer for someone who's always vibing to the latest jams. There's a built-in mic, so they can take calls without unplugging them.
13.A multi-pack of scented candles that'll make any home smell like the holiday season. It includes Apple Spice Swirl, Cozy Vanilla Cappuccino, Twinkling Pine and Cedar and Snowy Frosty Day.
14.A 12-cup coffeemaker for the person whose one-cup dispenser isn't cutting it anymore. Non-morning people will especially love that it's programmable, so they can wake up to a fresh cup of Joe.
15.A Toastmaster sandwich maker that'll take their grilled cheeses to the next level. The non-stick surface and convenient four-slice moulds will make for speedy plating and cleaning, meaning more time for munching.
16.A food chopper that's basically a sous chef in a gadget. From mincing to making purees, it'll make life easier on the home cook (and their wrists).
17.And lastly, a hand mixer for any chef who loves whipping up a sweet treat in the kitchen. With five speeds and even a turbo boost, no meringue will be left unfluffed.
The holidays can get expensive, but if you're determined to not let your budget get in the way of being the best gift giver around, head to Walmart Canada. With everything from toys to kitchen gadgets, you can cross off everyone on your list in one place!