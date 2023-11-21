Skip To Content
10 Tech Picks From Walmart’s Black Friday Deals That You Won’t Want To Miss

These top tech gifts are on sale on Walmart.com, but only during the Black Friday Event! Check out some of the best laptops, TVs, and more.

If there's any tech on your holiday shopping list, you've got to check out Walmart's Black Friday sale. Your friends and family will get the great gifts they want, and you'll get great savings. The sale goes live on 11/22 at 3 p.m. EST. Get to shopping with some top tech gifts below!

1. This Roku Premiere that makes it easy to stream shows and movies in HD, 4K, and HDR picture.

The Roku Premiere box
Price: $31.98

2. This JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker that's a great pick for music lovers who want to bring their tunes with them everywhere.

the jbl speaker
Price: $89 (originally $129)

3. This Lenovo Ideapad that comes at a super reasonable price and is a great choice for anyone needing a good, everyday laptop.

the Lenovo laptop
Price: $306.80 (originally $339)

4. Or this MSI GF63 15.6" Gaming Laptop that packs a bit more power thanks to the Intel Core i5-11400H processor.

Price: $603.90 (originally $699.99)

5. This eufy Clean L50 Cleaning Robot that's a perfect pick for anyone who hates cleaning the floors (i.e. everyone everywhere).

Price: $198 (originally $499)

6. This LG 32" UltraGear Monitor that's designed for gaming with FreeSync™ technology, a 165Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 with sRGB 95% (Typ.) support.

Price: $169 (originally $349)

7. This Vivitar Ring Light with Tripod that's a must for streamers, photographers, and vertical video lovers.

Price: $15 (originally $49.98)

8. These Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones that'll help you stay distraction-free while working...or even while watching your favorite show.

Price: $99 (originally $169)

9. This VIZIO 75" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV. Seriously, who wouldn't freak out over getting a nice TV as a gift?

Price: $488 (originally $798)

10. This Xbox Series S Starter Bundle that comes with 3 months of Game Pass Unlimited.

Price: $249 (originally $299.99)

Shop these gifts and so many more while you can during Walmart's Black Friday event.

