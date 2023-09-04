Paid Post

Vodka Cruiser Cocktails Are Showing Us Just How Much You Can Do With A Can

Your favourite cocktails — available with the crack of a can.

Vodka Cruiser
by Vodka Cruiser

Brand Publisher

Vodka Cruiser is crashing the cocktail party with their brand new range of ready-to-drink canned Vodka Cocktails.

Vodka Cruiser

All you've got to do is look at these cans to know the kind of flavour party you're going to find inside. 

Gone are the days of needing a fancy bar setup or a skilled mixologist to enjoy delicious cocktail flavours. With these refreshing new bevvies from Vodka Cruiser, your favourite cocktails are now as simple to enjoy as cracking open a can.

Getty Images / BuzzFeed

These crafted Vodka concoctions take the complexity out of mixology, while delivering a flavour profile that'll make your tastebuds sing. They're the perfect solution for when you want to drink something a little more fancy without all the fuss!

And if you were wondering what the flavours are — prepare your taste buds for a mouth explosion like no other. Vodka Cruiser have brought a trio of irresistible options to life that cater to every palate.

Vodka Cruiser

Transport yourself to a sun-soaked paradise with their Passionfruit Daiquiri, or experience the glamour of city life with the Raspberry Cosmopolitan flavour. If you prefer citrusy notes, their Lime Margarita flavour has you covered. The zingy zest will turn any mundane night into a fiesta of fun. 

To celebrate the launch of their fancy-ish canned cocktails in a way that truly stands out, Vodka Cruiser is holding a private dinner with a twist. They've teamed up with Atlas Dining head chef, Charlie Carrington, and together, they're serving up fine dining courses in a can for friends of the brand.

Vodka Cruiser

To truly embrace the innovative spirit of their canned cocktails, they're serving elevated dishes in cans that are as fancy-ish as the Cruiser Cocktails. This is more than a menu — it's a reminder that flavour knows no limits. And if you think the excitement is limited to the event itself, think again.

By heading to Atlas Dining after midday on September 5, you'll have a chance to savour the dessert course created by Chef Charlie. To finalise the ultimate pairing, you'll also receive a Cruiser Cocktail making you a Cannoiseur too (see what we did there).

Vodka Cruiser

All you've got to do is be part of the first 100 people in line. You'll score the delectable S'more canned dessert where preserved raspberry merges with rosewater marshmallow and a crumble of Dutch chocolate. Plus, a new Vodka Cruiser Cocktail to pair it with!

*All giveaways are for people aged 18+ and they must show ID upon request.

And if you're unable to make it to Atlas Dining — don't fret. You can still participate in the festivities! Vodka Cruiser is offering you a chance to win a case of the premixed cocktails.

Vodka Cruiser

All you have to do is head over to their website to enter

Ready for a fancy-ish cocktail experience? Dive into the world of Vodka Cruiser Cocktails, where flavour knows no limits.

Cheers to embracing your fancy-ish side — try Vodka Cruiser's premixed cocktails the next time you're searching for something that'll delight your tastebuds and thrill your senses.