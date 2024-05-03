How You Can Win An Overnight Taronga Zoo Stay By Helping The Cutest Animal Of All — Koalas!

But, like so much native wildlife worldwide, the future of koalas is at risk.
Habitat loss, motor-vehicle accidents and even our own furry friends pose a major threat to the wellbeing and livelihood of the already-endangered species, and it will only get worse if we’re not careful.
Taronga Conservation Society Australia is doing some great work to ensure their protection.
Now, helping with koala conservation can start with little things around the house.
In fact, it can even start with something as simple as your toilet roll. Using toilet paper made of recycled materials, or the fast-growing bamboo, means far less trees are cut down to make it.
And, trust us, a lot of trees are cut down to make toilet paper. Over 100 million trees globally each year, in fact.
Being extra careful on the roads — those koala signs are there for a reason — can also help significantly reduce the risk to koalas’ livelihood.
Even switching to renewable energy, just like Taronga has, can help the environment which helps all species; not just the cute, eucalyptus-loving ones.
So, to celebrate International Wild Koala Day on May 3 and support Taronga’s koala conservation efforts, Visa will adopt 100 koalas on behalf of every prize winner of the competition you can enter below.
Plus, everyone who enters goes into the running to win 1 of 100 Taronga Zoo family passes and one lucky winner will win the major prize, including:
· Overnight luxury accommodation at the Wildlife Retreat at Taronga for one (1) night
- Subject to availability at time of booking.
- Blackout periods apply, including public holidays and school holidays.
- Valid until 31 May 2025
· Economy, domestic return flights to Sydney from nearest capital city airport (all airport transfers and spending money is the responsibility of winner).
· An exclusive Visa Koala encounter with a Taronga Keeper
· An afternoon tour of The Sanctuary, the Australian native wildlife habitat at the centre of the retreat home to koalas, wallabies, echidnas and more
· Dine at Me-Gal restaurant with a shared feast over breathtaking views of Sydney Harbour served with native sustainably sourced ingredients and local produce.
· Visa exclusive customer tour – a one (1) hour tour visiting three of the zoo's best animal experiences.
· Buffet breakfast with barista coffee
· Two (2) Day access to Taronga Zoo, Sydney
· An in-room gift including a Koala/Taronga plush toy.
· One-Year Koala Zoo Parent Adoption
All you have to do to be in the running is tell us what habits you’re going to adopt to help with koala conservation.
Let us know below, and be sure to head to Taronga’s website to learn more about how they’re helping koalas, and how you can too.
Good luck! Terms and conditions apply.