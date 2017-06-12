A Russian Billionaire Is Giving Away Free iPhones For The Best Memes About A Dude He Hates

Share On more Share On more

The video quickly became infamous in Russia, gaining 22 million views on YouTube.

So back in March, Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny published a big investigation into Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, accusing him of creating a "corruption empire."

In April, Usmanov announced he would sue Navalny for accusing him of criminal activity. In mid-May, the trial began , with Usmanov pushing for the video from March to be taken down, arguing it is a violation of his honor.

Navalny then published another video , saying he would answer these questions soon.

On the same day the trial began, Usmanov published a video response to Navalny on VK, Russia's largest social network — which he partly owns. In the video, Usmanov calls out Navalny, asking if he pays his taxes.

Usmanov's video message proved popular, resulting in over 3 million views and a load of memes.

Most of the memes poked fun at Usmanov.

@MessiMinutes I'm from Russia and i can say that in last 24 hours Usmanov became biggest meme in our internet. Peop… https://t.co/m6gEfRUDZG

And in a matter of hours, the memes took over the Russian internet.

"Making an appointment to get nails done."

"Tfoo on you. Tfoo on you once more."

"When you're online to scream for some memes."

On Monday, Usmanov announced the first set of winners.

He said that he received so many good entries that he had to give out multiple prizes. He also announced that the competition would continue indefinitely, with more chances to win an iPhone.

It's unclear how long the competition will continue. As of Tuesday, the Usmanov Challenge VK page was still sharing entries. BuzzFeed News has reached out to both Usmanov and Navalny for comment.

Here are the first three winners of the meme-off.