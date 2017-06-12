Sections

World

A Russian Billionaire Is Giving Away Free iPhones For The Best Memes About A Dude He Hates

Petty level: Russian.

Posted on
Victor Stepanov
Victor Stepanov
BuzzFeed Contributor
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

So back in March, Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny published a big investigation into Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, accusing him of creating a "corruption empire."

The video quickly became infamous in Russia, gaining 22 million views on YouTube.
youtube.com

The video mentions Alisher Usmanov, billionaire and co-owner of Russian internet company Mail.ru. He is accused in the video of bribing the prime minister with a huge amount of property, under the guise of charitable gifts. According to the BBC, Usmanov has dismissed these allegations as "nonsense."

youtube.com

The allegations provoked protests in late March, with thousands of people taking to the streets.

In April, Usmanov announced he would sue Navalny for accusing him of criminal activity. In mid-May, the trial began, with Usmanov pushing for the video from March to be taken down, arguing it is a violation of his honor.
Eduard Korniyenko / Reuters

On the same day the trial began, Usmanov published a video response to Navalny on VK, Russia's largest social network — which he partly owns. In the video, Usmanov calls out Navalny, asking if he pays his taxes.

Navalny then published another video, saying he would answer these questions soon.
YouTube

Usmanov's video message proved popular, resulting in over 3 million views and a load of memes.

Алишер Усманов vs @navalny
Довжухались @n_troitskaya

Алишер Усманов vs @navalny

Reply Retweet Favorite

Most of the memes poked fun at Usmanov.

Крёстный отец 2017 #Усманов
Лёша Циглер @mr_setevik

Reply Retweet Favorite

And in a matter of hours, the memes took over the Russian internet.

@MessiMinutes I'm from Russia and i can say that in last 24 hours Usmanov became biggest meme in our internet. Peop… https://t.co/m6gEfRUDZG
BBQChiken @ChikenBbq

@MessiMinutes I'm from Russia and i can say that in last 24 hours Usmanov became biggest meme in our internet. Peop… https://t.co/m6gEfRUDZG

Записываемся на ноготочки 💅💅💅💅💅
Рома Бордунов @romabordunov

Записываемся на ноготочки 💅💅💅💅💅

Reply Retweet Favorite

In mid-May, Usmanov once again posted on VK, this time to announce a challenge — he will award a free iPhone 7 and a T-shirt with his autograph to the person who comes up with the best meme about his video.

VK

People got super into it. They made sticker packs and reaction memes and spread these across multiple social networks.

vk.com / Via VK

Many of the memes were criticized for aggressively targeting Navalny, mocking things such as a chemical burn he received in an attack earlier this year.

"Tfoo on you. Tfoo on you once more."
vk.com / Via gif.cmtt.space

At the end of May, the court sided with Usmanov, ordering Navalny to remove his videos from YouTube. Navalny refused.

"When you're online to scream for some memes."
Twitter: @yoghikitt

On Monday, Usmanov announced the first set of winners.

He said that he received so many good entries that he had to give out multiple prizes. He also announced that the competition would continue indefinitely, with more chances to win an iPhone.

It's unclear how long the competition will continue. As of Tuesday, the Usmanov Challenge VK page was still sharing entries. BuzzFeed News has reached out to both Usmanov and Navalny for comment.

Here are the first three winners of the meme-off.

Winner #1:

"How big is Navalny's mouth?""This big!"
vk.com

"How big is Navalny's mouth?"

Winner #2:

"I'll shave when Navalny starts telling truth." "Damn you, Alexey."
vk.com

Winner #3:

"Checkmate, loser!"
VK

Thousands of people in Russia gathered in cities and towns across the country on Monday for a day of nationwide anti-corruption protests organized by Navalny. However, hours ahead of the demonstrations, Navalny was detained from his apartment building

С Днём России!
Alexey Navalny @navalny

С Днём России!

According to the BBC, the government granted permission for demonstrations in 169 locations throughout Russia. There were plans to broadcast the events live on Navalny's YouTube channel.

Navalny had received permission to hold protests in Moscow's Sakharova Avenue, but on Sunday evening, he changed plans and asked people to gather at Tverskaya Street in central Moscow, near the Kremlin, resulting in confusion across the country, and his eventual detention.

Russia holds its next presidential election next March, in which President Vladimir Putin is expected to run for a new six-year term. Navalny has announced his intention to run as a candidate in the election, even though his conviction in an embezzlement case — which he says is Kremlin's attempt to sabotage him — will likely bar him from running.

Contact Victor Stepanov at victor.stepanov@buzzfeed.com.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

