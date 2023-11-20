7. "My car's starter went out, so I took it in. The mechanic said it was probably my battery, but I explained that I had recently replaced the battery myself and asked him to please replace the starter. He told me he'd check the battery and get back to me. After reiterating that the battery was fine, I told him I would not pay for a new battery or the cost of labor if he replaced it. An hour later, he called me and said, 'It was the starter. We replaced it. That will be $600.' When I asked him for what, he replied, 'Well, the new battery was—' I cut him off and immediately called him out."

"I said, 'I fucking told you there was nothing wrong with that battery and to replace the starter. You deliberately ignored me because I'm a woman. I don't fucking appreciate that. Now, put my battery back in and take the labor off because I told you in the first damn place there was nothing wrong with it and that I would not be paying if you did exactly what I told you not to do.'

"I then asked him if I should put this on Yelp, since he ignored me twice — adding that it wouldn't look good, given the reviews he already had — and if I needed to talk to the owner. He followed my directions after that."

—KayOss