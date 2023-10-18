22. "It's the selfish arrogance; 'I want what I want,' with the subtext that he never cared about what his girlfriend wanted. He wanted to spend all his money on sci-fi 'collectibles,' but engagement rings, investing, and buying a house were a waste of money. After almost 10 years together, she walked. He was 32 and thought he could find someone else. Now, he's 49 and hasn't had a girlfriend since. Of course, he says no one wants him because he's fat and bald. While those don't help, they're not the major turnoff."

"He was young and good-looking when he and his ex-girlfriend got together, but he put on weight and lost his hair during their relationship. While together, he only went to places he wanted to and never included her friends or family. No compromises were possible, either. He said no, and no discussions were entertained. His opinion on every topic was correct, and he was not interested in your opinion or listening to relevant, informative facts that he didn't know.

Since she left him, he still hasn't bought a house — and houses cost double what they did when they were dating. However, his rent has tripled, and he's bought a copy of all his favorite movies in every format (VHS, DVD, and Blu-ray). He even has a whole bedroom dedicated to storing them — if you can get in there, his house is a hoarder's paradise."

—u/vicki153