 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

People Are Loving This Meme Of A Sassy Cheerleader

Big mood.

Posted on
Victoria Sanusi
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter

You've probably seen this viral meme of a cheerleader making the sassiest facial expression.

Him:”Are you going to drop that attitude?” Me:”What attitude”
Relatable Quotes @RelatableQuote

Him:”Are you going to drop that attitude?” Me:”What attitude”

Reply Retweet Favorite
white feminists after drawing a uterus on a poster
the wii music on loop @dailyjoshifer

white feminists after drawing a uterus on a poster

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

The video shared by the account below has over 40 million views.

big mood
🏁 @SEtotheleft

big mood

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's already on the 2018 calendar, along with Tide Pods.

2018 bout to be wilddd
memes @memeprovider

2018 bout to be wilddd

Reply Retweet Favorite

The cheerleader behind the meme is 13-year-old Ryan Cummings. She's an eighth-grader from North Carolina and a member of Cheer Extreme Allstars.

Melissa Cummings

Speaking to BuzzFeed, Cummings said the clip was from a routine she had competed in three weeks ago. "When I made that face, I was just thinking, I really want my team to kill it."

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

When asked about how it feels to be a meme, Cummings said: "It's crazy and it's kind of weird and funny. I never thought I'd see my face on so many social media pages."

twitter.com
Advertisement

She said everyone at school knows about her meme, even teachers.

I’m so dead that cheerleader meme is amazing
abigail @abigailjobst

I’m so dead that cheerleader meme is amazing

Reply Retweet Favorite
Gym twitter after making dry chicken and brown rice for dinner for the 6th time this week
harr⚡️ @youthriIIme

Gym twitter after making dry chicken and brown rice for dinner for the 6th time this week

Reply Retweet Favorite

She says her mum, Melissa, finds it funny too.

Elle Woods after proving that Chutney Windham was not in the shower when her father was shot because she got a perm… https://t.co/6GLkUpTgVm
Jon @prasejeebus

Elle Woods after proving that Chutney Windham was not in the shower when her father was shot because she got a perm… https://t.co/6GLkUpTgVm

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's a pretty good meme.

when my teacher asks me a question thinking im not paying attention but I get it right
Bae @GirlfriendNotes

when my teacher asks me a question thinking im not paying attention but I get it right

Reply Retweet Favorite

Cummings said she hopes her meme takes her to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
twitter.com / Via giphy.com

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement